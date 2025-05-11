'Just watch out for the goats' – Animal jumps at Dion Smith's wheel at Giro d'Italia in Albania, forces him into evasive action - video

'I have to watch the replay, you know, it all happened so fast. I was sort of just focusing on staying on my bike' says Kiwi at finish in Vlorë

TIRANA ALBANIA MAY 10 Dion Smith of New Zealand and Team Intermarche Wanty competes during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 2 a 137km individual time trial stage from Tirana to Tirana UCIWT on May 10 2025 in Tirana Albania Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Dion Smith (Intermarché-Wanty) on stage 2 of 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dion Smith narrowly escaped a run-in with an Albanian goat on stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia, after the animal ran into the road and jumped at his back wheel on the 160km route that started and finished in Vlorë.

The New Zealand rider was forced into evasive action, however, forced into some mid-May cyclocross and a ride onto the grass, while the riders behind him braked and also avoided the goat, which escaped the bizarre incident similarly unscathed.

