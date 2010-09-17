Race leader Bishop wins another stage
Carey continues rocking the women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)
|3:53:51
|2
|Drew Edsall (Yeti-Sunflower Markets Pro Mtb Team)
|0:04:57
|3
|Drew Scharns (Boone Bike & Touring)
|0:17:20
|4
|Chris Michaels
|0:17:24
|5
|Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)
|0:18:25
|6
|Colby Pearce (BigSharkP/B THF)
|0:35:21
|7
|Peter Butt
|0:35:23
|8
|Thom Parsons
|0:35:30
|9
|Chris Strout (WBR-Siren Bicycles)
|0:51:27
|10
|Evan Plews (Capitol Subaru)
|1:08:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)
|4:31:36
|2
|Susan Haywood (TBD)
|0:02:29
|3
|Carey Lowery (OutdoorStore/Specialized)
|0:26:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Johnston (MtbAndy.com/Kenda-Hayes)
|4:00:42
|2
|Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory)
|0:16:15
|3
|Ross Delaplane (Green Mountain Sports)
|0:16:23
|4
|Morgan Olsson (Cycles de Oro)
|0:31:09
|5
|Glenn Poupore (Vision)
|6
|Perry Thomas (Cycle South)
|0:31:55
|7
|Ronald Glowczynski (RoanokeOutside.com/Mail-It Plus)
|0:36:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)
|4:33:30
|2
|Russel Henderson (NCCX, industry nine)
|0:02:54
|3
|Brad Welch (Jazzercise)
|0:12:46
|4
|Scott Sidener
|1:59:05
|5
|Craig Hoyt
|2:59:00
|6
|Michael Blankenship (Ken's Bike Shop)
|2:59:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerald Sven Rothenhofer
|4:30:15
|2
|Jeremy Edge (Caffeine Racing)
|0:04:59
|3
|Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)
|0:30:57
|4
|Charlie Tejada (Guatemala MTB)
|0:33:50
|5
|Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles)
|1:08:08
|6
|David Cook (Sycamore/Flat R)
|1:10:54
|7
|John Clasen (Shamrock Cycles)
|1:19:43
|8
|Stephen Janes (Siren/WBR)
|1:24:14
|9
|Rob Keener (Flat Rock Village Bakery)
|1:59:51
|10
|Christopher Mays (Vero Velo)
|3:09:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claire Garcia-Webb
|7:04:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Hawkins
|4:47:17
|2
|Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)
|0:30:09
|3
|Eric Purdue (APB/Bikeways Tucker)
|0:38:18
|4
|Zeke Lilly (Cycle South)
|1:30:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wes Dickson (Sycamore Cycles)
|4:47:27
|1
|Derek Gentry (Sycamore Cycles)
|4:47:31
|2
|Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:16:29
|2
|Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:00:02
|3
|Ryan O'Connor (Harpers Bike Shop)
|0:11:15
|3
|Jheremy Zetans (Harpers Bike Shop)
|0:11:18
|4
|Andy Cessna (Salty Nuts)
|0:28:04
|4
|Warner Smith (Salty Nuts)
|0:28:06
|5
|Christopher M Danz (Performance GT)
|1:36:10
|5
|David Swan (Performance GT)
|6
|Karen Ruth Rowe (Phoenix)
|1:52:14
|6
|Tom Rowe (Phoenix)
|1:52:16
General classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)
|8:15:27
|2
|Drew Edsall (Yeti-Sunflower Markets Pro Mtb Team)
|0:08:09
|6
|Colby Pearce (BigSharkP/B THF)
|0:40:51
|5
|Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)
|0:40:54
|4
|Chris Michaels
|0:42:48
|3
|Drew Scharns (Boone Bike & Touring)
|0:52:56
|7
|Peter Butt
|1:16:28
|8
|Thom Parsons
|1:35:22
|9
|Chris Strout (WBR-Siren Bicycles)
|1:56:21
|10
|Evan Plews (Capitol Subaru)
|3:05:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)
|9:40:17
|2
|Susan Haywood (TBD)
|0:05:32
|3
|Carey Lowery (OutdoorStore/Specialized)
|0:47:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Johnston (MtbAndy.com/Kenda-Hayes)
|8:35:22
|3
|Ross Delaplane (Green Mountain Sports)
|8:57:16
|2
|Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory)
|0:27:16
|4
|Morgan Olsson (Cycles de Oro)
|0:41:47
|7
|Ronald Glowczynski (RoanokeOutside.com/Mail-It Plus)
|0:48:08
|5
|Glenn Poupore (Vision)
|0:50:08
|6
|Perry Thomas (Cycle South)
|0:58:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)
|9:46:11
|3
|Brad Welch (Jazzercise)
|9:56:40
|2
|Russel Henderson (NCCX, industry nine)
|0:02:16
|4
|Scott Sidener
|3:45:24
|6
|Michael Blankenship (Ken's Bike Shop)
|4:58:18
|5
|Craig Hoyt
|8:07:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Jeremy Edge (Caffeine Racing)
|9:42:19
|4
|Charlie Tejada (Guatemala MTB)
|10:42:39
|1
|Gerald Sven Rothenhofer
|11:00:58
|5
|Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles)
|11:39:36
|3
|Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)
|12:07:42
|6
|David Cook (Sycamore/Flat R)
|12:09:50
|7
|John Clasen (Shamrock Cycles)
|12:43:40
|8
|Stephen Janes (Siren/WBR)
|12:47:46
|9
|Rob Keener (Flat Rock Village Bakery)
|13:22:57
|10
|Christopher Mays (Vero Velo)
|16:02:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claire Garcia-Webb
|14:25:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Hawkins
|10:19:20
|3
|Eric Purdue (APB/Bikeways Tucker)
|11:42:57
|2
|Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)
|0:08:51
|4
|Zeke Lilly (Cycle South)
|2:26:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wes Dickson (Sycamore Cycles)
|9:58:55
|1
|Derek Gentry (Sycamore Cycles)
|9:59:19
|2
|Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:44:13
|2
|Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:00:06
|3
|Ryan O'Connor (Harpers Bike Shop)
|0:16:38
|3
|Jheremy Zetans (Harpers Bike Shop)
|0:32:21
|4
|Warner Smith (Salty Nuts)
|1:03:10
|4
|Andy Cessna (Salty Nuts)
|1:03:16
|5
|Christopher M Danz (Performance GT)
|3:11:12
|5
|David Swan (Performance GT)
|3:11:13
|6
|Karen Ruth Rowe (Phoenix)
|3:30:15
|6
|Tom Rowe (Phoenix)
|3:30:32
