Race leader Bishop wins another stage

Carey continues rocking the women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)3:53:51
2Drew Edsall (Yeti-Sunflower Markets Pro Mtb Team)0:04:57
3Drew Scharns (Boone Bike & Touring)0:17:20
4Chris Michaels0:17:24
5Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)0:18:25
6Colby Pearce (BigSharkP/B THF)0:35:21
7Peter Butt0:35:23
8Thom Parsons0:35:30
9Chris Strout (WBR-Siren Bicycles)0:51:27
10Evan Plews (Capitol Subaru)1:08:06

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)4:31:36
2Susan Haywood (TBD)0:02:29
3Carey Lowery (OutdoorStore/Specialized)0:26:44

Elite master men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Johnston (MtbAndy.com/Kenda-Hayes)4:00:42
2Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory)0:16:15
3Ross Delaplane (Green Mountain Sports)0:16:23
4Morgan Olsson (Cycles de Oro)0:31:09
5Glenn Poupore (Vision)
6Perry Thomas (Cycle South)0:31:55
7Ronald Glowczynski (RoanokeOutside.com/Mail-It Plus)0:36:59

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)4:33:30
2Russel Henderson (NCCX, industry nine)0:02:54
3Brad Welch (Jazzercise)0:12:46
4Scott Sidener1:59:05
5Craig Hoyt2:59:00
6Michael Blankenship (Ken's Bike Shop)2:59:05

Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerald Sven Rothenhofer4:30:15
2Jeremy Edge (Caffeine Racing)0:04:59
3Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)0:30:57
4Charlie Tejada (Guatemala MTB)0:33:50
5Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles)1:08:08
6David Cook (Sycamore/Flat R)1:10:54
7John Clasen (Shamrock Cycles)1:19:43
8Stephen Janes (Siren/WBR)1:24:14
9Rob Keener (Flat Rock Village Bakery)1:59:51
10Christopher Mays (Vero Velo)3:09:26

Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claire Garcia-Webb7:04:32

Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Hawkins4:47:17
2Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)0:30:09
3Eric Purdue (APB/Bikeways Tucker)0:38:18
4Zeke Lilly (Cycle South)1:30:09

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wes Dickson (Sycamore Cycles)4:47:27
1Derek Gentry (Sycamore Cycles)4:47:31
2Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)0:16:29
2Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)0:00:02
3Ryan O'Connor (Harpers Bike Shop)0:11:15
3Jheremy Zetans (Harpers Bike Shop)0:11:18
4Andy Cessna (Salty Nuts)0:28:04
4Warner Smith (Salty Nuts)0:28:06
5Christopher M Danz (Performance GT)1:36:10
5David Swan (Performance GT)
6Karen Ruth Rowe (Phoenix)1:52:14
6Tom Rowe (Phoenix)1:52:16

General classification

Elite men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)8:15:27
2Drew Edsall (Yeti-Sunflower Markets Pro Mtb Team)0:08:09
6Colby Pearce (BigSharkP/B THF)0:40:51
5Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)0:40:54
4Chris Michaels0:42:48
3Drew Scharns (Boone Bike & Touring)0:52:56
7Peter Butt1:16:28
8Thom Parsons1:35:22
9Chris Strout (WBR-Siren Bicycles)1:56:21
10Evan Plews (Capitol Subaru)3:05:34

Elite women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)9:40:17
2Susan Haywood (TBD)0:05:32
3Carey Lowery (OutdoorStore/Specialized)0:47:49

Elite master men 40+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Johnston (MtbAndy.com/Kenda-Hayes)8:35:22
3Ross Delaplane (Green Mountain Sports)8:57:16
2Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory)0:27:16
4Morgan Olsson (Cycles de Oro)0:41:47
7Ronald Glowczynski (RoanokeOutside.com/Mail-It Plus)0:48:08
5Glenn Poupore (Vision)0:50:08
6Perry Thomas (Cycle South)0:58:35

Singlespeed men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)9:46:11
3Brad Welch (Jazzercise)9:56:40
2Russel Henderson (NCCX, industry nine)0:02:16
4Scott Sidener3:45:24
6Michael Blankenship (Ken's Bike Shop)4:58:18
5Craig Hoyt8:07:11

Men open general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Jeremy Edge (Caffeine Racing)9:42:19
4Charlie Tejada (Guatemala MTB)10:42:39
1Gerald Sven Rothenhofer11:00:58
5Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles)11:39:36
3Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)12:07:42
6David Cook (Sycamore/Flat R)12:09:50
7John Clasen (Shamrock Cycles)12:43:40
8Stephen Janes (Siren/WBR)12:47:46
9Rob Keener (Flat Rock Village Bakery)13:22:57
10Christopher Mays (Vero Velo)16:02:14

Women open general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claire Garcia-Webb14:25:10

Men 40+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Hawkins10:19:20
3Eric Purdue (APB/Bikeways Tucker)11:42:57
2Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)0:08:51
4Zeke Lilly (Cycle South)2:26:47

Teams general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wes Dickson (Sycamore Cycles)9:58:55
1Derek Gentry (Sycamore Cycles)9:59:19
2Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)0:44:13
2Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)0:00:06
3Ryan O'Connor (Harpers Bike Shop)0:16:38
3Jheremy Zetans (Harpers Bike Shop)0:32:21
4Warner Smith (Salty Nuts)1:03:10
4Andy Cessna (Salty Nuts)1:03:16
5Christopher M Danz (Performance GT)3:11:12
5David Swan (Performance GT)3:11:13
6Karen Ruth Rowe (Phoenix)3:30:15
6Tom Rowe (Phoenix)3:30:32

