Bishop and Ault win stage 4 in Pisgah

Schifino and Bishop in race leader's roles

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop3:50:47
2Sam Koerber0:06:24
3Westley Richards0:52:55
4Joel Bragdon1:22:31
5Alex Bruce Harvey1:34:41
6Jason Luque2:13:18
7Lee Symmes2:16:50
8Casey Gaus2:33:19
9Ethan D Lindbloom2:48:31
10Luther Papenfus2:57:50
11David Faustino3:11:35
12Mark Laird Cairncross3:59:03
13Travis Beane11:09:13

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Ault5:48:39
2Kym Schifino0:10:08
3Anna Lovisa Healy1:34:28

Elite men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gerhard Jansen4:30:55
2Morgan Olsson0:28:15

Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Morgan5:18:19
2Phil Beard0:07:45
3Patrick McMahon0:23:33
4Stephen Janes0:43:26
5Eric Purdue0:48:03
6Mark Miller0:52:34
7Scott Sidener1:16:34
8Russell George Perry1:16:54
9Mike Todd Nichols1:25:02
10William Donald Cameron1:37:09
11Tom Farr2:21:28
12Chris Smy2:36:31
13Craig Hoyt9:41:41
DNSJohn Webb
DNSBruce Stauffer

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris St. Peter5:47:11
2Marc R Taylor1:16:50
3Simon Borain2:07:38
4Brian Smith9:12:49
DNSRamon Vega

Duo teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Momentum Mushroom Racing5:25:21
2Pugzarillaz0:18:31
3Performance Bicycle0:42:09
4Pisgah Area Cycling1:36:30
5TVB Race1:50:40
6AJ's Bikes2:31:27
7New Belgium Racing2:48:22
8The Wild Bettys2:51:12
DNSTeam Terror Shark

Men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop11:49:46
2Sam Koerber0:04:12
3Westley Richards1:34:14
4Alex Bruce Harvey4:41:36
5Joel Bragdon4:58:42
6Lee Symmes5:20:11
7Jason Luque7:09:49
8Casey Gaus7:20:12
9Ethan D Lindbloom7:48:17
10David Faustino8:34:10
11Luther Papenfus9:30:20
12Mark Laird Cairncross9:52:59
13Travis Beane15:21:29

Women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kym Schifino17:19:43
2Kelly Ault0:31:15
3Anna Lovisa Healy1:51:32

Elite men 40+ general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gerhard Jansen13:33:37
2Morgan Olsson0:44:28

Men 40+ general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Morgan15:35:05
2Phil Beard0:26:35
3Patrick McMahon1:38:54
4Mark Miller2:32:30
5Stephen Janes3:04:38
6Russell George Perry3:58:28
7Eric Purdue3:49:41
8Scott Sidener5:20:06
9William Donald Cameron5:12:23
10Mike Todd Nichols5:09:13
11Chris Smy6:50:24
12Tom Farr7:10:31
13Craig Hoyt26:58:43

Men 50+ general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris St. Peter17:36:00
2Marc R Taylor2:55:00
3Simon Borain4:49:28
4Brian Smith18:02:14

Duo teams general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Momentum Mushroom Racing16:10:00
2Performance Bicycle2:34:02
3Pisgah Area Cycling4:06:43
4TVB Race4:56:35
5AJ's Bikes5:45:55
6Pugzarillaz6:47:35
7New Belgium Racing6:56:31
8The Wild Bettys8:33:28

