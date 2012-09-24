Bishop and Ault win stage 4 in Pisgah
Schifino and Bishop in race leader's roles
Stage 4 - Promised Land Loop: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop
|3:50:47
|2
|Sam Koerber
|0:06:24
|3
|Westley Richards
|0:52:55
|4
|Joel Bragdon
|1:22:31
|5
|Alex Bruce Harvey
|1:34:41
|6
|Jason Luque
|2:13:18
|7
|Lee Symmes
|2:16:50
|8
|Casey Gaus
|2:33:19
|9
|Ethan D Lindbloom
|2:48:31
|10
|Luther Papenfus
|2:57:50
|11
|David Faustino
|3:11:35
|12
|Mark Laird Cairncross
|3:59:03
|13
|Travis Beane
|11:09:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Ault
|5:48:39
|2
|Kym Schifino
|0:10:08
|3
|Anna Lovisa Healy
|1:34:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Gerhard Jansen
|4:30:55
|2
|Morgan Olsson
|0:28:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Morgan
|5:18:19
|2
|Phil Beard
|0:07:45
|3
|Patrick McMahon
|0:23:33
|4
|Stephen Janes
|0:43:26
|5
|Eric Purdue
|0:48:03
|6
|Mark Miller
|0:52:34
|7
|Scott Sidener
|1:16:34
|8
|Russell George Perry
|1:16:54
|9
|Mike Todd Nichols
|1:25:02
|10
|William Donald Cameron
|1:37:09
|11
|Tom Farr
|2:21:28
|12
|Chris Smy
|2:36:31
|13
|Craig Hoyt
|9:41:41
|DNS
|John Webb
|DNS
|Bruce Stauffer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris St. Peter
|5:47:11
|2
|Marc R Taylor
|1:16:50
|3
|Simon Borain
|2:07:38
|4
|Brian Smith
|9:12:49
|DNS
|Ramon Vega
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Momentum Mushroom Racing
|5:25:21
|2
|Pugzarillaz
|0:18:31
|3
|Performance Bicycle
|0:42:09
|4
|Pisgah Area Cycling
|1:36:30
|5
|TVB Race
|1:50:40
|6
|AJ's Bikes
|2:31:27
|7
|New Belgium Racing
|2:48:22
|8
|The Wild Bettys
|2:51:12
|DNS
|Team Terror Shark
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop
|11:49:46
|2
|Sam Koerber
|0:04:12
|3
|Westley Richards
|1:34:14
|4
|Alex Bruce Harvey
|4:41:36
|5
|Joel Bragdon
|4:58:42
|6
|Lee Symmes
|5:20:11
|7
|Jason Luque
|7:09:49
|8
|Casey Gaus
|7:20:12
|9
|Ethan D Lindbloom
|7:48:17
|10
|David Faustino
|8:34:10
|11
|Luther Papenfus
|9:30:20
|12
|Mark Laird Cairncross
|9:52:59
|13
|Travis Beane
|15:21:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kym Schifino
|17:19:43
|2
|Kelly Ault
|0:31:15
|3
|Anna Lovisa Healy
|1:51:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Gerhard Jansen
|13:33:37
|2
|Morgan Olsson
|0:44:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Morgan
|15:35:05
|2
|Phil Beard
|0:26:35
|3
|Patrick McMahon
|1:38:54
|4
|Mark Miller
|2:32:30
|5
|Stephen Janes
|3:04:38
|6
|Russell George Perry
|3:58:28
|7
|Eric Purdue
|3:49:41
|8
|Scott Sidener
|5:20:06
|9
|William Donald Cameron
|5:12:23
|10
|Mike Todd Nichols
|5:09:13
|11
|Chris Smy
|6:50:24
|12
|Tom Farr
|7:10:31
|13
|Craig Hoyt
|26:58:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris St. Peter
|17:36:00
|2
|Marc R Taylor
|2:55:00
|3
|Simon Borain
|4:49:28
|4
|Brian Smith
|18:02:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Momentum Mushroom Racing
|16:10:00
|2
|Performance Bicycle
|2:34:02
|3
|Pisgah Area Cycling
|4:06:43
|4
|TVB Race
|4:56:35
|5
|AJ's Bikes
|5:45:55
|6
|Pugzarillaz
|6:47:35
|7
|New Belgium Racing
|6:56:31
|8
|The Wild Bettys
|8:33:28
