Bishop and Schifino wins Pisgah stage 2

Koerber and Schifino retain overall race leads

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop0:02:28
2Sam Koerber0:00:01
3Westley Richards0:00:20
4Alex Bruce Harvey0:01:02
5Lee Symmes0:01:15
6Joel Bragdon0:01:17
7Travis Beane0:01:26
8Ethan D Lindbloom0:01:43
9Jason Luque0:01:44
10David Faustino0:01:51
11Casey Gaus0:02:12
12Mark Laird Cairncross
13Luther Papenfus0:02:15

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kym Schifino0:03:37
2Kelly Ault0:00:18
3Anna Lovisa Healy0:00:21

Elite men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gerhard Jansen0:02:48
2Morgan Olsson0:00:09

Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Beard0:03:15
2Jason Morgan0:00:22
3Patrick McMahon0:00:25
4Mark Miller0:00:27
5Stephen Janes0:00:39
6Russell George Perry0:00:55
7Mike Todd Nichols0:00:57
8Chris Smy0:01:03
9John Webb0:01:04
10Eric Purdue0:01:04
11Scott Sidener0:01:05
12William Donald Cameron0:01:12
13Tom Farr0:01:47
14Craig Hoyt0:05:34
15Bruce Stauffer0:11:45

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris St. Peter0:03:38
2Marc R Taylor0:00:26
3Simon Borain0:00:41
4Brian Smith0:05:05
5Ramon Vega0:11:22

Duo teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Momentum Mushroom Racing0:03:34
2Pisgah Area Cycling0:00:26
3Performance Bicycle0:00:36
4New Belgium Racing0:00:39
5TVB Race0:00:42
6AJ's Bikes0:00:48
7Pugzarillaz0:00:57
8The Wild Bettys0:01:40

Team relay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1REEB Cycles0:03:21
2Industry Nine Deka0:00:22
3Industry Nine Crown0:01:13

Elite men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Koerber0:06:07
2Jeremiah Bishop0:00:02
3Westley Richards0:00:30
4Lee Symmes0:02:21
5Alex Bruce Harvey0:02:26
6Joel Bragdon0:03:05
7Travis Beane0:03:16
8Jason Luque0:04:02
9Casey Gaus0:04:03
10Ethan D Lindbloom0:04:12
11David Faustino0:04:22
12Mark Laird Cairncross0:04:53
13Luther Papenfus0:05:00

Elite women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kym Schifino0:08:45
2Anna Lovisa Healy0:00:29
3Kelly Ault0:00:44

Elite men 40+ general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gerhard Jansen0:06:58
2Morgan Olsson0:00:11

Men 40+ general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Morgan0:08:00
2Phil Beard0:00:19
3Mark Miller0:01:09
4Patrick McMahon
5Stephen Janes0:01:52
6Russell George Perry0:02:16
7John Webb0:02:20
8Eric Purdue0:02:29
9William Donald Cameron0:02:47
10Mike Todd Nichols0:02:59
11Scott Sidener0:03:18
12Chris Smy0:03:18
13Tom Farr0:03:29
14Bruce Stauffer0:14:47
15Craig Hoyt0:15:49

Men 50+ general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris St. Peter0:09:16
2Marc R Taylor0:00:55
3Simon Borain0:02:04
4Brian Smith0:08:08
5Ramon Vega0:14:33

Duo teams general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Momentum Mushroom Racing0:08:21
2Performance Bicycle0:01:43
3Pisgah Area Cycling0:02:02
4TVB Race0:02:20
5Pugzarillaz0:02:37
6AJ's Bikes0:02:40
7New Belgium Racing0:02:50
8The Wild Bettys0:04:21

Team relay general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1REEB Cycles0:07:46
2Industry Nine Deka0:00:04
3Industry Nine Crown0:02:52

