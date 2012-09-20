Bishop and Schifino wins Pisgah stage 2
Koerber and Schifino retain overall race leads
Stage 2 - Carl Schenck Loop: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:02:28
|2
|Sam Koerber
|0:00:01
|3
|Westley Richards
|0:00:20
|4
|Alex Bruce Harvey
|0:01:02
|5
|Lee Symmes
|0:01:15
|6
|Joel Bragdon
|0:01:17
|7
|Travis Beane
|0:01:26
|8
|Ethan D Lindbloom
|0:01:43
|9
|Jason Luque
|0:01:44
|10
|David Faustino
|0:01:51
|11
|Casey Gaus
|0:02:12
|12
|Mark Laird Cairncross
|13
|Luther Papenfus
|0:02:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kym Schifino
|0:03:37
|2
|Kelly Ault
|0:00:18
|3
|Anna Lovisa Healy
|0:00:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Gerhard Jansen
|0:02:48
|2
|Morgan Olsson
|0:00:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Beard
|0:03:15
|2
|Jason Morgan
|0:00:22
|3
|Patrick McMahon
|0:00:25
|4
|Mark Miller
|0:00:27
|5
|Stephen Janes
|0:00:39
|6
|Russell George Perry
|0:00:55
|7
|Mike Todd Nichols
|0:00:57
|8
|Chris Smy
|0:01:03
|9
|John Webb
|0:01:04
|10
|Eric Purdue
|0:01:04
|11
|Scott Sidener
|0:01:05
|12
|William Donald Cameron
|0:01:12
|13
|Tom Farr
|0:01:47
|14
|Craig Hoyt
|0:05:34
|15
|Bruce Stauffer
|0:11:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris St. Peter
|0:03:38
|2
|Marc R Taylor
|0:00:26
|3
|Simon Borain
|0:00:41
|4
|Brian Smith
|0:05:05
|5
|Ramon Vega
|0:11:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Momentum Mushroom Racing
|0:03:34
|2
|Pisgah Area Cycling
|0:00:26
|3
|Performance Bicycle
|0:00:36
|4
|New Belgium Racing
|0:00:39
|5
|TVB Race
|0:00:42
|6
|AJ's Bikes
|0:00:48
|7
|Pugzarillaz
|0:00:57
|8
|The Wild Bettys
|0:01:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|REEB Cycles
|0:03:21
|2
|Industry Nine Deka
|0:00:22
|3
|Industry Nine Crown
|0:01:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Koerber
|0:06:07
|2
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:00:02
|3
|Westley Richards
|0:00:30
|4
|Lee Symmes
|0:02:21
|5
|Alex Bruce Harvey
|0:02:26
|6
|Joel Bragdon
|0:03:05
|7
|Travis Beane
|0:03:16
|8
|Jason Luque
|0:04:02
|9
|Casey Gaus
|0:04:03
|10
|Ethan D Lindbloom
|0:04:12
|11
|David Faustino
|0:04:22
|12
|Mark Laird Cairncross
|0:04:53
|13
|Luther Papenfus
|0:05:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kym Schifino
|0:08:45
|2
|Anna Lovisa Healy
|0:00:29
|3
|Kelly Ault
|0:00:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Gerhard Jansen
|0:06:58
|2
|Morgan Olsson
|0:00:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Morgan
|0:08:00
|2
|Phil Beard
|0:00:19
|3
|Mark Miller
|0:01:09
|4
|Patrick McMahon
|5
|Stephen Janes
|0:01:52
|6
|Russell George Perry
|0:02:16
|7
|John Webb
|0:02:20
|8
|Eric Purdue
|0:02:29
|9
|William Donald Cameron
|0:02:47
|10
|Mike Todd Nichols
|0:02:59
|11
|Scott Sidener
|0:03:18
|12
|Chris Smy
|0:03:18
|13
|Tom Farr
|0:03:29
|14
|Bruce Stauffer
|0:14:47
|15
|Craig Hoyt
|0:15:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris St. Peter
|0:09:16
|2
|Marc R Taylor
|0:00:55
|3
|Simon Borain
|0:02:04
|4
|Brian Smith
|0:08:08
|5
|Ramon Vega
|0:14:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Momentum Mushroom Racing
|0:08:21
|2
|Performance Bicycle
|0:01:43
|3
|Pisgah Area Cycling
|0:02:02
|4
|TVB Race
|0:02:20
|5
|Pugzarillaz
|0:02:37
|6
|AJ's Bikes
|0:02:40
|7
|New Belgium Racing
|0:02:50
|8
|The Wild Bettys
|0:04:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|REEB Cycles
|0:07:46
|2
|Industry Nine Deka
|0:00:04
|3
|Industry Nine Crown
|0:02:52
