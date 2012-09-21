Trending

Bishop wins stage and moves into overall lead

Ault fastest among the women while Schifino retains lead

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop0:01:47
2Sam Koerber0:00:02
3Westley Richards0:00:16
4Joel Bragdon0:00:36
5Alex Bruce Harvey0:00:45
6Lee Symmes0:00:47
7Casey Gaus0:00:49
8Ethan D Lindbloom0:00:52
9Jason Luque0:00:59
10Travis Beane0:01:00
11David Faustino0:01:05
12Mark Laird Cairncross0:01:18
13Luther Papenfus0:01:36

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Ault0:02:33
2Anna Lovisa Healy0:00:01
3Kym Schifino0:00:03

Elite men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gerhard Jansen0:02:04
2Morgan Olsson0:00:06

Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Morgan0:02:16
2Phil Beard
3Patrick McMahon0:00:07
4Russell George Perry0:00:27
5Stephen Janes0:00:29
6Mark Miller0:00:32
7Eric Purdue0:00:32
8Mike Todd Nichols0:00:46
9Scott Sidener0:00:46
10William Donald Cameron0:00:48
11Chris Smy0:00:54
12John Webb0:01:15
13Tom Farr0:01:21
14Craig Hoyt0:02:40
DNSBruce Stauffer

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris St. Peter0:02:32
2Simon Borain0:00:38
3Marc R Taylor0:00:44
4Brian Smith0:01:36
DNSRamon Vega

Duo team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Momentum Mushroom Racing0:02:23
2Pugzarillaz0:00:02
3Performance Bicycle0:00:09
4Pisgah Area Cycling0:00:29
5AJ's Bikes0:00:34
6TVB Race0:00:46
7New Belgium Racing0:01:18
8The Wild Bettys0:01:20
DNSTeam Terror Shark

Team relay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1REEB Cycles0:02:21
2Industry Nine Deka0:00:07
3Industry Nine Crown

Elite men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop0:07:56
2Sam Koerber0:00:00
3Westley Richards0:00:44
4Lee Symmes0:03:06
5Alex Bruce Harvey0:03:10
6Joel Bragdon0:03:39
7Travis Beane0:04:15
8Casey Gaus0:04:50
9Jason Luque0:04:59
10Ethan D Lindbloom0:05:03
11David Faustino0:05:25
12Mark Laird Cairncross0:06:09
13Luther Papenfus0:06:35

Elite women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kym Schifino0:11:20
2Anna Lovisa Healy0:00:27
3Kelly Ault0:00:42

Elite men 40+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gerhard Jansen0:09:02
2Morgan Olsson0:00:17

Men 40+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Morgan0:10:16
2Phil Beard0:00:19
3Patrick McMahon0:01:16
4Mark Miller0:01:41
5Stephen Janes0:02:21
6Russell George Perry0:02:42
7Eric Purdue0:03:02
8John Webb0:03:35
9William Donald Cameron0:03:35
10Mike Todd Nichols0:03:45
11Scott Sidener0:04:04
12Chris Smy0:04:14
13Tom Farr0:04:50
14Craig Hoyt0:17:29

Men 50+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris St. Peter0:11:48
2Marc R Taylor0:01:39
3Simon Borain0:02:42
4Brian Smith0:08:50

Duo team general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Momentum Mushroom Racing0:10:44
2Performance Bicycle0:01:52
3Pisgah Area Cycling0:02:31
4TVB Race0:03:06
5AJ's Bikes0:03:14
6New Belgium Racing0:04:08
7The Wild Bettys0:05:41

Team relay general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1REEB Cycles0:10:07
2Industry Nine Deka0:00:12
3Industry Nine Crown0:00:30

