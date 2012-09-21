Bishop wins stage and moves into overall lead
Ault fastest among the women while Schifino retains lead
Stage 3 - Land of Waterfalls Loop: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:01:47
|2
|Sam Koerber
|0:00:02
|3
|Westley Richards
|0:00:16
|4
|Joel Bragdon
|0:00:36
|5
|Alex Bruce Harvey
|0:00:45
|6
|Lee Symmes
|0:00:47
|7
|Casey Gaus
|0:00:49
|8
|Ethan D Lindbloom
|0:00:52
|9
|Jason Luque
|0:00:59
|10
|Travis Beane
|0:01:00
|11
|David Faustino
|0:01:05
|12
|Mark Laird Cairncross
|0:01:18
|13
|Luther Papenfus
|0:01:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Ault
|0:02:33
|2
|Anna Lovisa Healy
|0:00:01
|3
|Kym Schifino
|0:00:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Gerhard Jansen
|0:02:04
|2
|Morgan Olsson
|0:00:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Morgan
|0:02:16
|2
|Phil Beard
|3
|Patrick McMahon
|0:00:07
|4
|Russell George Perry
|0:00:27
|5
|Stephen Janes
|0:00:29
|6
|Mark Miller
|0:00:32
|7
|Eric Purdue
|0:00:32
|8
|Mike Todd Nichols
|0:00:46
|9
|Scott Sidener
|0:00:46
|10
|William Donald Cameron
|0:00:48
|11
|Chris Smy
|0:00:54
|12
|John Webb
|0:01:15
|13
|Tom Farr
|0:01:21
|14
|Craig Hoyt
|0:02:40
|DNS
|Bruce Stauffer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris St. Peter
|0:02:32
|2
|Simon Borain
|0:00:38
|3
|Marc R Taylor
|0:00:44
|4
|Brian Smith
|0:01:36
|DNS
|Ramon Vega
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Momentum Mushroom Racing
|0:02:23
|2
|Pugzarillaz
|0:00:02
|3
|Performance Bicycle
|0:00:09
|4
|Pisgah Area Cycling
|0:00:29
|5
|AJ's Bikes
|0:00:34
|6
|TVB Race
|0:00:46
|7
|New Belgium Racing
|0:01:18
|8
|The Wild Bettys
|0:01:20
|DNS
|Team Terror Shark
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|REEB Cycles
|0:02:21
|2
|Industry Nine Deka
|0:00:07
|3
|Industry Nine Crown
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:07:56
|2
|Sam Koerber
|0:00:00
|3
|Westley Richards
|0:00:44
|4
|Lee Symmes
|0:03:06
|5
|Alex Bruce Harvey
|0:03:10
|6
|Joel Bragdon
|0:03:39
|7
|Travis Beane
|0:04:15
|8
|Casey Gaus
|0:04:50
|9
|Jason Luque
|0:04:59
|10
|Ethan D Lindbloom
|0:05:03
|11
|David Faustino
|0:05:25
|12
|Mark Laird Cairncross
|0:06:09
|13
|Luther Papenfus
|0:06:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kym Schifino
|0:11:20
|2
|Anna Lovisa Healy
|0:00:27
|3
|Kelly Ault
|0:00:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Gerhard Jansen
|0:09:02
|2
|Morgan Olsson
|0:00:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Morgan
|0:10:16
|2
|Phil Beard
|0:00:19
|3
|Patrick McMahon
|0:01:16
|4
|Mark Miller
|0:01:41
|5
|Stephen Janes
|0:02:21
|6
|Russell George Perry
|0:02:42
|7
|Eric Purdue
|0:03:02
|8
|John Webb
|0:03:35
|9
|William Donald Cameron
|0:03:35
|10
|Mike Todd Nichols
|0:03:45
|11
|Scott Sidener
|0:04:04
|12
|Chris Smy
|0:04:14
|13
|Tom Farr
|0:04:50
|14
|Craig Hoyt
|0:17:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris St. Peter
|0:11:48
|2
|Marc R Taylor
|0:01:39
|3
|Simon Borain
|0:02:42
|4
|Brian Smith
|0:08:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Momentum Mushroom Racing
|0:10:44
|2
|Performance Bicycle
|0:01:52
|3
|Pisgah Area Cycling
|0:02:31
|4
|TVB Race
|0:03:06
|5
|AJ's Bikes
|0:03:14
|6
|New Belgium Racing
|0:04:08
|7
|The Wild Bettys
|0:05:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|REEB Cycles
|0:10:07
|2
|Industry Nine Deka
|0:00:12
|3
|Industry Nine Crown
|0:00:30
