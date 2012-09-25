Bishop wins final stage and overall in Pisgah
Schifino takes women's overall after Ault wins on last day
Stage 5 - Transylvania Loop: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|3:32:53
|2
|Sam Koerber (Industry Nine / Niner Bikes)
|0:00:09
|3
|Westley Richards
|0:46:07
|4
|Alex Harvey (The Radical Edge)
|1:06:09
|5
|Joel Bragdon
|1:10:16
|6
|Lee Symmes (Total Sports The Bike Shop)
|1:30:39
|7
|Travis Beane (Clemmons Bicycle Racing)
|2:24:28
|8
|Ethan D Lindbloom (Carytown Bicycle Company)
|2:25:34
|9
|Luther Papenfus (Sycamore Cycles)
|2:28:22
|10
|Jason Luque (Champion Cycling)
|2:28:52
|11
|David Faustino (Team Fruitcake)
|2:29:51
|12
|Casey Gaus (Bicycle Generation)
|3:33:19
|13
|Mark Cairncross (Total Sports The Bike Shop)
|4:33:19
|14
|Matthew Gentry
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Ault (Mountain Moxie)
|5:12:03
|2
|Anna Healy (Radical Edge Fredericton)
|0:10:24
|3
|Kym Schifino (Pisgah Area Cycling)
|0:12:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Jansen (Team Ten Tusscher)
|4:22:32
|2
|Morgan Olsson (Revolting Cog)
|0:12:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Morgan (Cross Town Velo)
|4:35:49
|2
|Phil Beard (Onion River Racing)
|0:09:35
|3
|Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)
|0:39:54
|4
|Russell Perry
|0:47:59
|5
|Mark Miller
|0:50:02
|6
|Stephen Janes (Trips for Kids WNC)
|0:58:32
|7
|William Cameron (Total Sports The Bike Shop)
|1:03:25
|8
|Mike Nichols (McKinney Velo)
|1:05:41
|9
|Eric Purdue
|1:12:30
|10
|Scott Sidener (PisgahTavern)
|1:36:19
|11
|Chris Smy
|2:10:53
|12
|Tom Farr
|2:21:58
|13
|John Webb
|4:06:56
|14
|Craig Hoyt
|15
|Bruce Stauffer (Cycle Works)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris St. Peter (ESG)
|5:33:20
|2
|Marc R Taylor
|0:47:28
|3
|Simon Borain
|3:09:25
|4
|Brian Smith
|5
|Ramon Vega
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Momentum Mushroom Racin
|4:57:04
|2
|Performance Bicycle
|0:48:34
|3
|Pugzarillaz
|0:55:01
|4
|Pisgah Area Cycling
|1:11:16
|5
|TVB Race
|1:25:50
|6
|AJ's Bikes
|2:12:17
|7
|New Belgium Racing
|8
|The Wild Bettys
|2:45:41
|9
|Team Terror Shark
|3:45:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|15:22:39
|2
|Sam Koerber (Industry Nine / Niner Bikes)
|0:04:21
|3
|Westley Richards
|2:20:21
|4
|Alex Harvey (The Radical Edge)
|5:47:45
|5
|Joel Bragdon
|6:08:58
|6
|Lee Symmes (Total Sports The Bike Shop)
|6:50:50
|7
|Jason Luque (Champion Cycling)
|9:38:41
|8
|Ethan D Lindbloom (Carytown Bicycle Company)
|10:13:51
|9
|Casey Gaus (Bicycle Generation)
|10:53:31
|10
|David Faustino (Team Fruitcake)
|11:04:01
|11
|Travis Beane (Clemmons Bicycle Racing)
|11:35:47
|12
|Luther Papenfus (Sycamore Cycles)
|11:58:42
|13
|Mark Cairncross (Total Sports The Bike Shop)
|14:26:18
|14
|Matthew Gentry
|20:38:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kym Schifino (Pisgah Area Cycling)
|22:44:45
|2
|Kelly Ault (Mountain Moxie)
|0:18:16
|3
|Anna Healy (Radical Edge Fredericton)
|1:48:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Jansen (Team Ten Tusscher)
|17:56:09
|2
|Morgan Olsson (Revolting Cog)
|0:57:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Morgan (Cross Town Velo)
|20:10:54
|2
|Phil Beard (Onion River Racing)
|0:36:10
|3
|Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)
|2:18:48
|4
|Mark Miller
|3:22:32
|5
|Stephen Janes (Trips for Kids WNC)
|4:03:10
|6
|Russell Perry
|4:46:27
|7
|Eric Purdue
|5:02:11
|8
|Mike Nichols (McKinney Velo)
|6:14:54
|9
|William Cameron (Total Sports The Bike Shop)
|6:15:48
|10
|Scott Sidener (PisgahTavern)
|6:56:25
|11
|Chris Smy
|9:01:17
|12
|Tom Farr
|9:32:29
|13
|John Webb
|11:39:48
|14
|Craig Hoyt
|18:58:50
|15
|Bruce Stauffer (Cycle Works)
|17:47:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris St. Peter (ESG)
|23:09:20
|2
|Marc R Taylor
|3:42:28
|3
|Simon Borain
|7:58:53
|4
|Brian Smith
|15:07:14
|5
|Ramon Vega
|18:20:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Momentum Mushroom Racin
|21:07:04
|2
|Performance Bicycle
|3:22:14
|3
|Pisgah Area Cycling
|5:17:59
|4
|Pugzarillaz
|1:50:31
|5
|TVB Race
|6:22:25
|6
|AJ's Bikes
|7:58:12
|7
|New Belgium Racing
|9:08:47
|8
|The Wild Bettys
|11:18:09
|9
|Team Terror Shark
|16:35:18
