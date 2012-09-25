Trending

Bishop wins final stage and overall in Pisgah

Schifino takes women's overall after Ault wins on last day

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)3:32:53
2Sam Koerber (Industry Nine / Niner Bikes)0:00:09
3Westley Richards0:46:07
4Alex Harvey (The Radical Edge)1:06:09
5Joel Bragdon1:10:16
6Lee Symmes (Total Sports The Bike Shop)1:30:39
7Travis Beane (Clemmons Bicycle Racing)2:24:28
8Ethan D Lindbloom (Carytown Bicycle Company)2:25:34
9Luther Papenfus (Sycamore Cycles)2:28:22
10Jason Luque (Champion Cycling)2:28:52
11David Faustino (Team Fruitcake)2:29:51
12Casey Gaus (Bicycle Generation)3:33:19
13Mark Cairncross (Total Sports The Bike Shop)4:33:19
14Matthew Gentry

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Ault (Mountain Moxie)5:12:03
2Anna Healy (Radical Edge Fredericton)0:10:24
3Kym Schifino (Pisgah Area Cycling)0:12:59

Elite men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Jansen (Team Ten Tusscher)4:22:32
2Morgan Olsson (Revolting Cog)0:12:58

Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Morgan (Cross Town Velo)4:35:49
2Phil Beard (Onion River Racing)0:09:35
3Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)0:39:54
4Russell Perry0:47:59
5Mark Miller0:50:02
6Stephen Janes (Trips for Kids WNC)0:58:32
7William Cameron (Total Sports The Bike Shop)1:03:25
8Mike Nichols (McKinney Velo)1:05:41
9Eric Purdue1:12:30
10Scott Sidener (PisgahTavern)1:36:19
11Chris Smy2:10:53
12Tom Farr2:21:58
13John Webb4:06:56
14Craig Hoyt
15Bruce Stauffer (Cycle Works)

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris St. Peter (ESG)5:33:20
2Marc R Taylor0:47:28
3Simon Borain3:09:25
4Brian Smith
5Ramon Vega

Duo team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Momentum Mushroom Racin4:57:04
2Performance Bicycle0:48:34
3Pugzarillaz0:55:01
4Pisgah Area Cycling1:11:16
5TVB Race1:25:50
6AJ's Bikes2:12:17
7New Belgium Racing
8The Wild Bettys2:45:41
9Team Terror Shark3:45:41

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)15:22:39
2Sam Koerber (Industry Nine / Niner Bikes)0:04:21
3Westley Richards2:20:21
4Alex Harvey (The Radical Edge)5:47:45
5Joel Bragdon6:08:58
6Lee Symmes (Total Sports The Bike Shop)6:50:50
7Jason Luque (Champion Cycling)9:38:41
8Ethan D Lindbloom (Carytown Bicycle Company)10:13:51
9Casey Gaus (Bicycle Generation)10:53:31
10David Faustino (Team Fruitcake)11:04:01
11Travis Beane (Clemmons Bicycle Racing)11:35:47
12Luther Papenfus (Sycamore Cycles)11:58:42
13Mark Cairncross (Total Sports The Bike Shop)14:26:18
14Matthew Gentry20:38:03

Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kym Schifino (Pisgah Area Cycling)22:44:45
2Kelly Ault (Mountain Moxie)0:18:16
3Anna Healy (Radical Edge Fredericton)1:48:57

Elite men 40+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Jansen (Team Ten Tusscher)17:56:09
2Morgan Olsson (Revolting Cog)0:57:26

Men 40+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Morgan (Cross Town Velo)20:10:54
2Phil Beard (Onion River Racing)0:36:10
3Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)2:18:48
4Mark Miller3:22:32
5Stephen Janes (Trips for Kids WNC)4:03:10
6Russell Perry4:46:27
7Eric Purdue5:02:11
8Mike Nichols (McKinney Velo)6:14:54
9William Cameron (Total Sports The Bike Shop)6:15:48
10Scott Sidener (PisgahTavern)6:56:25
11Chris Smy9:01:17
12Tom Farr9:32:29
13John Webb11:39:48
14Craig Hoyt18:58:50
15Bruce Stauffer (Cycle Works)17:47:50

Men 50+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris St. Peter (ESG)23:09:20
2Marc R Taylor3:42:28
3Simon Borain7:58:53
4Brian Smith15:07:14
5Ramon Vega18:20:45

Duo team final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Momentum Mushroom Racin21:07:04
2Performance Bicycle3:22:14
3Pisgah Area Cycling5:17:59
4Pugzarillaz1:50:31
5TVB Race6:22:25
6AJ's Bikes7:58:12
7New Belgium Racing9:08:47
8The Wild Bettys11:18:09
9Team Terror Shark16:35:18

