Koerber opens Pisgah with stage win
Schifino wins women's first stage
Stage 1 - White Squirrel Loop: -
Full Results for stage 1 and general classification after stage 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Koerber
|0:03:37
|2
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:00:03
|3
|Westley Richards
|0:00:12
|4
|Lee Symmes
|0:01:07
|5
|Alex Bruce Harvey
|0:01:26
|6
|Joel Bragdon
|0:01:49
|7
|Travis Beane
|0:01:51
|8
|Casey Gaus
|0:01:52
|9
|Jason Luque
|0:02:19
|10
|Ethan D Lindbloom
|0:02:30
|11
|David Faustino
|0:02:32
|12
|Mark Laird Cairncross
|0:02:42
|13
|Luther Papenfus
|0:02:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kym Schifino
|0:05:07
|2
|Anna Lovisa Healy
|0:00:08
|3
|Kelly Ault
|0:00:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Gerhard Jansen
|0:04:10
|2
|Morgan Olsson
|0:00:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Morgan
|0:04:22
|2
|Phil Beard
|0:00:41
|3
|Bruce Stauffer
|0:00:55
|4
|Mark Miller
|0:01:04
|5
|Patrick McMahon
|0:01:06
|6
|Stephen Janes
|0:01:36
|7
|John Webb
|0:01:38
|8
|Russell George Perry
|0:01:43
|9
|Eric Purdue
|0:01:47
|10
|William Donald Cameron
|0:01:57
|11
|Tom Farr
|0:02:04
|12
|Mike Todd Nichols
|0:02:24
|13
|Scott Sidener
|0:02:35
|14
|Chris Smy
|0:02:38
|15
|Craig Hoyt
|0:10:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris St. Peter
|0:05:38
|2
|Marc R Taylor
|0:00:29
|3
|Simon Borain
|0:01:23
|4
|Brian Smith
|0:03:04
|5
|Ramon Vega
|0:03:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Momentum Mushroom Racing
|0:04:46
|2
|Performance Bicycle
|0:01:07
|3
|Pisgah Area Cycling
|0:01:36
|4
|TVB Race
|0:01:38
|5
|Pugzarillaz
|0:01:40
|6
|AJ's Bikes
|0:01:52
|7
|New Belgium Racing
|0:02:11
|8
|The Wild Bettys
|0:02:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Industry Nine Deka
|0:04:06
|2
|REEB Cycles
|0:00:18
|3
|Industry Nine Crown
|0:01:57
