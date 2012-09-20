Trending

Koerber opens Pisgah with stage win

Schifino wins women's first stage

Full Results for stage 1 and general classification after stage 1

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Koerber0:03:37
2Jeremiah Bishop0:00:03
3Westley Richards0:00:12
4Lee Symmes0:01:07
5Alex Bruce Harvey0:01:26
6Joel Bragdon0:01:49
7Travis Beane0:01:51
8Casey Gaus0:01:52
9Jason Luque0:02:19
10Ethan D Lindbloom0:02:30
11David Faustino0:02:32
12Mark Laird Cairncross0:02:42
13Luther Papenfus0:02:47

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kym Schifino0:05:07
2Anna Lovisa Healy0:00:08
3Kelly Ault0:00:26

Elite men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gerhard Jansen0:04:10
2Morgan Olsson0:00:02

Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Morgan0:04:22
2Phil Beard0:00:41
3Bruce Stauffer0:00:55
4Mark Miller0:01:04
5Patrick McMahon0:01:06
6Stephen Janes0:01:36
7John Webb0:01:38
8Russell George Perry0:01:43
9Eric Purdue0:01:47
10William Donald Cameron0:01:57
11Tom Farr0:02:04
12Mike Todd Nichols0:02:24
13Scott Sidener0:02:35
14Chris Smy0:02:38
15Craig Hoyt0:10:38

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris St. Peter0:05:38
2Marc R Taylor0:00:29
3Simon Borain0:01:23
4Brian Smith0:03:04
5Ramon Vega0:03:11

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Momentum Mushroom Racing0:04:46
2Performance Bicycle0:01:07
3Pisgah Area Cycling0:01:36
4TVB Race0:01:38
5Pugzarillaz0:01:40
6AJ's Bikes0:01:52
7New Belgium Racing0:02:11
8The Wild Bettys0:02:41

Relay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Industry Nine Deka0:04:06
2REEB Cycles0:00:18
3Industry Nine Crown0:01:57

