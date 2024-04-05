Région Pays de la Loire Tour: Marijn van den Berg takes thrilling stage 4 win and seals GC victory

Image 1 of 12 Région Pays de la Loire Tour 2024: Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) wins stage 4 ahead of Benoît Cosnefroy of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Benoit Cosnefroy of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team fights on the back wheel of Marijn van den Berg of EF Education-EasyPost in the sprint to the finish line (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Ben Healy works for EF Education-EasyPost teammate Marijn van den Berg on the finishing circuit (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Benoit Cosnefroy of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team attacked on the final circuit (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The peloton climbs past large crowds of cheering fans on Côte de Gazonfier and its steep incline that has pitches more than 13%, with a section (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) On the penultimate climb of Cote de Gazonfier on finish circuits, Johannes Kulset of Uno-X Mobility and Samuel Watson of Groupama-FDJ attacked (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Riders passing through Le Mans city during the Region Pays de la Loire Tour on stage 4 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The five-rider breakaway includes (L to R): Mark Stewart of Team Corratec-Vini Fantini, Norman Vahtra of Van Rysel-Roubaix, Paul Hennequin of Nice Metropolé Côte dAzur, Clément Alleno of Burgos-BH and Matisse Julien of CIC U Nantes Atlantique, wearing the Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) A long, strung-out peloton competes across 174.9km on stage 4 from Marolles-les-Braults to Le Mans (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Lorrenzo Manzin of TotalEnergies rides in front of Samuel Watson (Groupama-FDJ), Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) and Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) during stage 4 to Le Mans (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Ewen Costiou (Arkéa-BB Hotels) rides in the peloton in the Yellow leader jersey alongside Darren Rafferty of EF Education-EasyPost (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) EF Education-EasyPost team celebration (L to R): Darren Rafferty of Ireland, Irish champion Ben Healy, stage and GC winner Marijn van den Berg of The Netherlands and Lukas Nerurkar of United Kingdom (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) claimed his second stage win of the race on stage 4 and took the overall victory at the Région Pays de la Loire Tour after a thrilling fight on the punchy 174.9km route from Marolles-les-Braults to Le Mans.

The Dutchman celebrated over the line after he kicked away from Clément Venturini (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), who took third, and narrowly held off a charge from Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) in second.

Van den Berg benefitted from great work by teammate Ben Healy in the finale as the Irish champion kept the pace high, chased down a late attack from the pre-stage race leader Ewen Costiou (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) and had enough to complete a leadout.

Van den Berg moved into the race leader’s yellow jersey at the last after starting the fourth stage just one second behind Costiou to claim both his sixth and seventh pro victories and first overall GC win.

More to follow ...

Results

