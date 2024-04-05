Région Pays de la Loire Tour: Marijn van den Berg takes thrilling stage 4 win and seals GC victory

LE MANS FRANCE APRIL 05 Marijn van den Berg of The Netherlands and Team EF Education EasyPost celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Benoit Cosnefroy of France and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team during the 70th Region Pays de la Loire Tour 2024 Stage 4 a 1749km stage from MarolleslesBraults to Le Mans on April 05 2024 in Le Mans France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Région Pays de la Loire Tour 2024: Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) wins stage 4 ahead of Benoît Cosnefroy of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) claimed his second stage win of the race on stage 4 and took the overall victory at the Région Pays de la Loire Tour after a thrilling fight on the punchy 174.9km route from Marolles-les-Braults to Le Mans.

