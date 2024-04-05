Région Pays de la Loire Tour: Marijn van den Berg takes thrilling stage 4 win and seals GC victory

Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) claimed his second stage win of the race on stage 4 and took the overall victory at the Région Pays de la Loire Tour after a thrilling fight on the punchy 174.9km route from Marolles-les-Braults to Le Mans.
The Dutchman celebrated over the line after he kicked away from Clément Venturini (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), who took third, and narrowly held off a charge from Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) in second.
Van den Berg benefitted from great work by teammate Ben Healy in the finale as the Irish champion kept the pace high, chased down a late attack from the pre-stage race leader Ewen Costiou (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) and had enough to complete a leadout.
Van den Berg moved into the race leader’s yellow jersey at the last after starting the fourth stage just one second behind Costiou to claim both his sixth and seventh pro victories and first overall GC win.