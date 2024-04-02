Région Pays de la Loire Tour: Marijn van den Berg wins photo finish sprint

By Cyclingnews
published

Aberasturi, Dekker out-sprinted by Dutchman

SAINTJEANDEMONTS FRANCE APRIL 02 Marijn van den Berg of The Netherlands and Team EF Education EasyPost celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 70th Region Pays de la Loire Tour 2024 Stage 1 a 2105km stage from FontenayleComte to SaintJeandeMonts on April 02 2024 in SaintJeandeMonts France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) steps onto the podium(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) won the opening stage of the Région Pays de la Loire Tour in Saint-Jean-de-Monts, besting Jon Aberasturi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in a photo finish bunch sprint. David Dekker (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) was third.

