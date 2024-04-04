Région Pays de la Loire Tour: Alberto Dainese wins stage 3

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Tudor rider tops Van den Berg, Bennett in bunch sprint

Alberto Dainese (Tudor Pro Cycling) notched up his first win of the 2024 season, out-sprinting Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) and Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) at the end of the 159.9 stage from Segré-en-Anjou Bleu to Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne.

