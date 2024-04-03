Région Pays de la Loire Tour: Ewen Costiou wins stage 2 with late solo attack

By Jackie Tyson
published

Young Frenchman moved into GC lead ahead of Marijn van den Berg

SAUMUR FRANCE APRIL 03 Ewen Costiou of France and Team Arkea BB Hotels celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 70th Region Pays de la Loire Tour 2024 Stage 2 a 1621km stage from Chateaubriant to Saumur on April 03 2024 in Saumur France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Région Pays de la Loire: Ewen Costiou (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) takes solo win on stage 2 and moves into GC lead(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Ewen Costiou (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) took a solo win on stage 2 of the Région Pays de la Loire Tour with an urgent attack across the final kilometre which could not be matched.

