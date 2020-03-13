Paris-Nice stage 6 and coronavirus - live updates

Refresh

ASO has confirmed that Sunday's final stage of Paris-Nice will not take place, but, as reported, they plan to hold today's stage to Apt and tomorrow's to La Colmiane as planned. "In consultation with the authorities, the Union Cycliste Internationale and the city of Nice, the organisers of Paris-Nice have decided to place the final arrival of the event tomorrow at the end of the 7th stage at Valdeblore la Colmiane. This decision, taken in light of the increased battle against the spread of the coronavirus epidemic thus cancels the final stage, which should have taken place around Nice on Sunday, March 15."

Elsewhere, there are some more races to add to the ongoing list of cancellations and postponements. The Route Adelie and GP Denain in France, the Triptyque des Monts et Chateaux in Belgium and the Tour of Turkey have all been cancelled.

For context: Mitchelton-Scott, Team Ineos, Astana Pro Team, CCC Team, Movistar, Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates declined to start Paris-Nice and Bahrain-McLaren's withdrawal means that eight WorldTour teams have now opted out of the race. Elsewhere, races including Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo, the Giro di Sicilia, the Volta a Catalunya, the Trofeo Binda, Ronde van Drenthe, the Tour de Bretagne, Nokere Koerse, Bredene Koksijde Classic, Driedaagse Brugge-De Pannne, the E3 BinckBank Classic and Gent-Wevelgem have all been postponed or cancelled. In France, the top two divisions of the football league have been suspended with immediate effect, while all schools and universities will close in France from Monday and all over-70s have been urged to stay at home, as part of new measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 unveiled by President Macron last night. And yet, ASO presses on with trying to bring Paris-Nice to a conclusion, for reasons best known only to themselves (though we can take a pretty good guess).

Het Nieuwsblad is reporting that after the riders' association the CPA voiced concerns yesterday evening, the teams at Paris-Nice held a vote on whether to continue or not. 11 voted to race on, 5 voted against. The compromised reached, per Het Nieuwsblad, is that the race will conclude atop La Colmiane on Saturday and that Sunday's finale in Nice will not take place, though we await a statement from ASO on the matter.

Stephen Farrand has more details of the situation at Bora-Hansgrohe here. The team has also issued a statement, albeit without confirming whether or not it will continue in Paris-Nice. Bora-Hansgrohe, remember, lead the race overall with Max Schachmann. “During the night, one of our employees displayed symptoms of a cold. Our on-site doctor then informed the race doctor, according to the official guidelines set down by the organiser, as well as current international guidelines,” reads the statement. “The local authorities then carried out an examination, which showed that the employee did not display any typical symptoms that would indicate a Covid-19 infection. According to the authorities, no further measures are necessary. The team has nevertheless decided to isolate the employee, as a precautionary step, and to continue actively monitoring the situation in order ensure maximum safety for all concerned.” (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

EF Pro Cycling, meanwhile, have confirmed to Cyclingnews that they will start today. Their decision to continue in Paris-Nice seems comes despite Tejay van Garderen abandoning due to US president Donald Trump's impending European travel ban and Lawson Craddock's departure due to illness yesterday. Craddock was assessed after the stage and it was found that his symptoms did not warrant screening for the coronavirus.

We understand that a staff member from Bora-Hansgrohe was taken to hospital by ambulance late on Thursday evening, but he was later released as medics did not believe his symptoms indicated Covid-19. Stephen Farrand will have more on this story shortly, but that incident - not to mention the growing scale of the epidemic in France and the pandemic globally - has clearly informed the decision of Bahrain-McLaren and the teams who will follow them out of the race today.

Reports in France, meanwhile, suggest that Paris-Nice will conclude tomorrow rather than Sunday as originally planned, in light of the stricter measures against Covid-19 that are being rolled out in the country from the beginning of next week. It is unclear how many teams will stay in the race. ASO, however, have issued no statement on the matter, and seemingly to continue to act as though this is a race like any other. 👋 Bonjour Sorgues !#ParisNice pic.twitter.com/4OyGDkf7dzMarch 13, 2020

Bahrain-McLaren have become the first team to confirm that they have withdrawn from Paris-Nice, though it appears there will be several more to follow suit. "Team Bahrain McLaren has with regret today withdrawn from the 2020 Paris-Nice road race," reads the statement just issued. "Following consultation with the team’s riders, medical staff and other stakeholders, and in light of the rapidly escalating public health risks associated with the Covid-19 virus, the decision has been taken to repatriate all team personnel to their homes as soon as possible. Rolling restrictions on movement across Europe and the health of the entire team mean this precautionary measure is an immediate priority." 🇫🇷 #ParisNice Team Bahrain McLaren has with regret today withdrawn from @ParisNice.Read more ➡️ https://t.co/BF3HVhrSOd pic.twitter.com/Bu5OSO38geMarch 13, 2020