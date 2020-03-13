Calendar of coronavirus race cancellations

Trending

From Tour of Hainan to the Giro d'Italia - all the affected races

Ever since the new coronavirus that causes the potentially fatal Covid-19 emerged from Wuhan city in China there has been cascading shutdowns around the world and sport is no exception. The Tour of Hainan was the first race to be cancelled in January as the virus spread outside of Hubei province.

Now that the World Health Organisation has declared the spread a pandemic - meaning it has spread across the globe - and the number of deaths from the disease in Italy have been disproportionate due to hospitals being overwhelmed - cancellations of events have come in rapid succession.

First it was all of the races in China, then Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, Tirreno-Adriatico.

Paris-Nice got underway and persisted through stage 6 in spite of eight WorldTour teams refusing to take the start over concerns of spreading the coronavirus. Even races further down the calendar began to drop, such as Circuit Sarthe, Tour de Bretagne, Tour de Normandie.

Then, the Belgian classics in March were put on the chopping block and then the Giro d'Italia.

Cyclingnews will update this list of races with the cancellations as they are announced.

2/23/20Tour of Hainan - MEcancelled
2/23/20UAE Tour MEEnded early
3/1/20Tour de Taiwaincancelled
3/6/20 UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup Dubaicancelled
3/7/20Strade Bianche MEcancelled
3/7/20Strade Bianche WE WEcancelled
3/8/20GP Industria & Artigianato MEcancelled
3/8/20Paris-NiceEnding 3/14
3/11/20Tirreno-Adriatico MEcancelled
3/12/20Istarsko Proljeće - Istrian Spring Trophy MEcancelled
3/13/20Drentse Acht van Westerveld WEcancelled
3/14/20Bevrijdingsronde van Drenthe MEcancelled
3/14/20USA Crits Birminghamcancelled
3/15/20Classica da Arrabida - Cyclin'Portugal MEcancelled
3/15/20Popolarissima MEcancelled
3/15/20UCI Women's WorldTour Bevrijdingsronde van Drenthe WEcancelled
3/15/20Paris-Troyescancelled
3/18/20Danilith Nokere Koerse MEcancelled
3/18/20Volta ao Alentejo MEcancelled
3/18/20Olympia's Tour MEcancelled
3/18/20Danilith Nokere Koerse WE cancelled
3/19/20GP de Denain1.Pro
3/20/20Bredene Koksijde Classic MEcancelled
3/21/20Milano-Sanremo MEcancelled
3/21/20GP Slovenian Istria MEcancelled
3/21/20UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Lousacancelled
3/22/20Omloop van de Westhoek WEcancelled
3/22/20Trofeo Alfredo Binda WWTcancelled
3/23/20Volta Ciclista a Catalunya MEcancelled
3/23/20Tour de Normandie MEcancelled
3/25/20AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne MEcancelled
3/25/20Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali MEcancelled
3/26/20AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne WEcancelled
3/27/20E3 BinckBank Classic MEcancelled
3/28/20UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup Barcelonacancelled
3/28/20USA Crits Sun City Criteriumpostponed to August 22
3/29/20Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields MEcancelled
3/29/20GP Adria Mobil MEcancelled
3/29/20Cholet - Pays de la Loire MEcancelled
3/29/20Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields WE cancelled
4/1/20Giro di Sicilia - Tour of Sicily MEcancelled
4/1/20Dwars door Vlaanderen - A travers la Flandre MEcancelled
4/1/20Dwars door Vlaanderen / A travers la Flandre WEcancelled
4/1/20Giro di Sicilia - Tour of Sicily MEcancelled
4/1/20The Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Cup Tour of Thailand ME2.1
4/1/20American Mountain Bike Continental Championships - XCO-XCE-XCR ME/WECC
4/2/20Joe Martin Stage Race ME/WE2.2
4/3/20Route Adélie de Vitré ME1.1
4/3/2045. Internationale Cottbuser Junioren-Etappenfahrt MJ2.1
4/4/20Gran Premio Miguel Indurain ME1.Pro
4/4/20Volta Limburg Classic ME1.1
4/5/20Ronde van Vlaanderen / Tour des Flandres WE1.WWT
4/5/20La Roue Tourangelle Centre Val de Loire - Trophée Harmonie Mutuelle ME1.1
4/5/20Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres ME1.UWT
4/6/20Itzulia Basque Country ME2.UWT
4/7/20Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire MEcancelled
4/8/20Scheldeprijs ME1.Pro
4/8/20The Princess Maha Chackri Sirindhorn's Cup "Women's Tour of Thailand" WE2.1
4/8/20Healthy Ageing Tour WE2.Pro
4/12/2066 Klasika Primavera de Amorebieta ME1.1
4/12/20Paris-Roubaix ME1.UWT
4/12/20Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey ME2.Pro
4/14/20Paris-Camembert ME1.1
4/15/20Brabantse Pijl WE1.1
4/15/20De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne ME1.Pro
4/17/20GP Beiras e Serra da Estrela ME2.1
4/18/20Tour du Finistère ME1.1
4/19/20Tro-Bro Léon ME1.Pro
4/19/20Amstel Gold Race ME1.UWT
4/19/20XXVI. Gipuzkoa Klasika MJ1.1
4/19/20Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition WE1.WWT
4/20/20Tour of the Alps ME2.Pro
4/22/20La Flèche Wallonne ME1.UWT
4/22/20La Flèche Wallonne Féminine WE1.WWT
4/22/20Belgrade Banjaluka ME2.1
4/24/20Vuelta a Castilla y Leon ME2.1
4/25/20Le Tour de Bretagne Cycliste MEcancelled
4/25/20EPZ Omloop van Borsele WE1.1
4/25/20E3 BinckBank Classic - Jun MJ1.1
4/26/20Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes WE1.WWT
4/26/20EPZ Omloop van Borsele MJ1.1
4/26/20Liège-Bastogne-Liège ME1.UWT
4/26/20Giro dell'Appennino ME1.1
4/28/20Tour de Romandie ME2.UWT
4/29/20Tour of the Gila ME/WEcancelled
4/30/20Tour de Yorkshire ME2.Pro
5/1/20Eschborn-Frankfurt1.UWT
5/1/20ASDA Women's Tour de Yorkshire2.1
5/1/20Vuelta Asturias2.1
5/5/204 Jours de Dunkerque2.Pro
5/7/20Tour of Chongming Islandcancelled
5/7/20Vuelta a la Comunidad de Madrid2.1
5/8/20Festival Elsy Jacobs2.Pro
5/8/20Giro d'Italiacancelled