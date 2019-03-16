Image 1 of 42 Michal Kwiatkowski takes the green points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 42 Egan Bernal is the best young rider (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 42 Egan Bernal moved into the race lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 42 Daniel Martinez with his trophy (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 42 Daniel Martinez on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 42 It's Daniel Martínez's (EF Education First) first stage victory for the American team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 42 Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick Step) drives the break in an ultimately unsuccessful bid to take the yellow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 42 Simon Špilak (Katusha-Alpecin) riding alone on stage 7 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 42 Katusha-Alpecin teammates Simon Špilak and Nils Politt ride up the Col de Turini (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 42 A bandaged Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) worked hard in the break for team leader Simon Yates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 42 Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) attack on the Col de Turini (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 42 Daniel Martínez (EF Education First) leads Miguel Ángel López (Astana) in the final kilometre of stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 42 Daniel Martínez (EF Education First) celebrates his victory on stage 7 of Paris-Nice 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 42 Daniel Martínez (EF Education First) lead a Colombian one-two while compatriot Egan Bernal (Team Sky) took the race lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 42 Daniel Martínez (EF Education First) celebrates after beating Miguel Ángel López (Astana) to the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 42 Daniel Martínez (EF Education First) takes the win atop the Col de Turini (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 42 Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 42 Sam Bennett would abandon the stage midway through (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 42 Michal Kwiatkowski speaks at sign on (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 42 Michal Kwiatkowski greets Jan Bakelants before the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 42 Thomas De Gendt added many points to his tally in the king of the mountains (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 42 Mitchelton-Scott got two riders into the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 42 Magnus Cort (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 42 Simon Yates in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 42 Mathias Frank before being involved in a crash (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 42 Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 42 Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 42 Mathias Frank sits on a wall after crashing while in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 42 Tejay van Garderen rolls to the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 42 Thomas De Gendt in the polka-dot jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 42 Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 42 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 42 Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 42 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 42 Egan Bernal in the white jersey of best young rider (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 42 Simon Yates at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 42 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 42 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 42 Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 42 Matteo Trentin's son rides to sign-on (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 42 A happy Luke Rowe at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 42 The mountains wait for the riders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daniel Martínez (EF Education First) won stage 7 of Paris-Nice, triumphing atop the Col de Turini ahead of his compatriot Miguel Ángel Lopez (Astana). Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) finished third, just edging out Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) after a ding-dong battle on the summit finish.

The four were the strongest men from a 38-man breakaway, with the quartet forming after Yates and Lopez went on the early slopes of the climb. At various points, Edet, Lopez, Yates and Martínez were alone out front, with the Astana man looking at one point like he’d be on the way to a solo win before a regrouping three kilometres out.

Bang under the flamme rouge it was Martínez who laid it all on the line one final time. Lopez went with him, while Yates didn’t have enough to make it across initially. The Brit looked to be making his way up to the Colombians 500 metres from the line before they reinjected some pace.

On the run-in to the line, a clearly confident Martínez led the way. He led-out the sprint too, and the expected punch-back from Lopez never came, leaving the 22-year-old Education First man to take his first stage win in pink.

Almost four minutes later, the Colombian triumphs continued as Egan Bernal (Team Sky) took over the race lead after his teammate, the yellow jersey holder Michał Kwiatkowski faltered in the final two kilometres.

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick Step) looked in prime position to take the lead until the Turini bit back, with the Belgian losing too much time in the closing kilometres to make his virtual race lead a reality. Bernal now enjoys a 45-second lead over the Belgian (46 seconds to Quintana in third) ahead of the final 110km stage around Nice on Sunday.

How it happened

With climbing from the get-go on this, the penultimate stage, it was Lotto Soudal who took the reins early on, working so that their mountain classification leader Thomas De Gendt could scoop up some early points.

On the second climb of the day, the Côte de Gourdon, the break of the day established itself. A handful of riders turned into 39 as a number of strong climbers – De Gendt among them – chanced their arm.

Simon Yates, Mikel Nieve (both Mitchelton-Scott), Miguel Ángel Lopez, Magnus Cort (both Astana), Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Daniel Martinez (EF Education First) and Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team) were among the more notable names to make the break of the day.

Double stage winner Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was an early casualty, abandoning the race while wearing the green jersey. Meanwhile, up the road, De Gendt led De Marchi over the line on the second and third climbs of the day, adding 21 points to his total in the first 70km of racing.

With the best-placed man on GC out front being Gilbert at 2:01 down, it looked a safe bet that the break wouldn’t carry any threats to the yellow jersey. The Belgian did nab three bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint though, putting him within 1:58 of race leader Kwiatkowski.

The middle of the stage was marked by further abandons, as Frank crashed out of the break, and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) climbed off suffering with stomach problems. On the third climb of the day, De Gendt once again beat De Marchi to take another four points, a result that would be repeated on the penultimate climb.

A foray off the front for the duo proved to be brief, with the lead group reabsorbing them for the ride to the final two climbs of the day. Gilbert was still the virtual leader, as the break enjoyed a six-minute lead with 30km to race.

Mitchelton-Scott set their plan into action on the Côte de Pelasque, putting Nieve to work as they sought a Yates stage win. Further back, Movistar sent Winner Anacona on the offensive, laying the groundwork for a Quintana attack later.

On the Col de Turini, Gilbert hung in with the remains of the break, taking two seconds at the final intermediate sprint as the group retained their six-minute lead heading into the final 10km.

Yates and Lopez were the first to launch their attacks, prompting an explosion in the break 9km from the line. Edet and Martínez joined them, with the four men quickly building a 20-second gap over the remainder of the break.

Co-operation among the leaders was light, to say the least, with the previously yo-yo-ing Edet taking advantage to put in a dig. Lopez quickly caught and passed the Frenchman, however, before leaving him behind with 5.5km to race.

Heading into the final 3km, Gilbert was struggling, while up front the four were back together again, though still attacking and looking at each other constantly. Kwiatkowski fell into trouble in the final two kilometres, leaving Bernal to battle Quintana on the ride to the line.

Their pace was enough to guarantee yellow for the young Colombian, with the duo crossing the line under a minute behind Gilbert, who had looked all set to inherit the jersey just a few kilometres earlier.

Up the road, Martínez had delivered the race-winning attack under the flamme rouge, leading Lopez into the closing metres before easily out-sprinting his compatriot. Further back, Yates was edged out by a resurgent Edet for third place.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 4:55:49 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:20 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:55 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:03 7 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:08 9 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:02:13 10 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:02:15 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:50 12 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:14 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:43 14 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 15 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:05 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:13 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:16 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:22 19 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:39 20 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:59 21 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:05:04 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 23 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:42 24 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 25 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:07 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:24 28 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:06:28 29 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:06:43 30 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:06:59 31 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 32 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:11 33 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:42 34 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 35 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:07:50 36 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:03 37 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:08:06 38 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:59 39 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:10 40 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:43 41 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 42 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 43 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:10:47 44 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:11:09 45 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:46 46 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:54 47 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:12:09 48 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:12:29 49 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:03 50 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 51 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:25 52 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:27 53 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 54 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:53 55 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:23 56 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 58 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:18:14 59 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:18:17 60 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 61 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 62 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 64 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 65 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 0:20:02 67 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:20:38 68 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 69 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 70 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:40 71 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:51 72 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:06 73 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 74 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:22 75 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:12 76 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 77 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 78 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 79 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 80 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 81 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 82 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 85 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 86 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 87 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 88 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 89 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 90 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 91 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 92 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:43 93 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 94 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:27:24 96 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 97 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 98 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 99 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 100 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 101 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 102 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 103 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 104 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 105 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 106 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 108 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:55 109 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:56 110 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:34 111 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:31:17 112 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 0:32:15 114 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:32:36 115 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:52 116 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 118 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 119 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 120 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 121 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky 122 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 123 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 124 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 125 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 126 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 127 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 128 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:56 129 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 130 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 131 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 132 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 133 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky DNS Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal DNS Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma DNS Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data DNF Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic DNF Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team DNF Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel

Sprint 1 - Coursegoules - 72.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 1

Sprint 2 - Le Bollene-Vesubie - 170 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 3 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Sprint 3 - Col de Turini - 181.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 15 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 7 5 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 6 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 7 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 8 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 9 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 2 10 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 1

KOM 1 - Côte de Gattières - 10.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 5 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 3 4 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2 5 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1

KOM 2 - Côte de Gourdon - 47.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 5 3 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 4 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 2 5 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

KOM 3 - Côte de Coursegoules - 70 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 5 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 4 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 1

KOM 4 - Côte de Gillette - 126 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 2 3 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

KOM 5 - Côte de Pelasque - 160.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 8 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 6 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 4 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 6 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

KOM 6 - Col de Turini - 181.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 10 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 5 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 3 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 7 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 4:55:49 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:03 4 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:14 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:03:43 6 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:05:04 7 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:42 8 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:12:29 9 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:03 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:25 12 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:17 13 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:06 14 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:22 15 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:24:12 16 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 17 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:43 19 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:27:24 20 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 21 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky 0:33:52

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 CCC Team 14:57:37 2 Team Sky 0:03:41 3 Astana Pro Team 0:03:54 4 Mitchelton - Scott 0:03:58 5 Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:06:50 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:18 7 Bahrain - Merida 0:13:32 8 Trek - Segafredo 0:15:45 9 Movistar Team 0:16:14 10 Direct Energie 0:18:29 11 Ef Education First 0:21:52 12 Lotto Soudal 0:22:57 13 Groupama - FDJ 0:23:05 14 Delko Marseille Provence 0:24:11 15 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:24:37 16 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:27:04 17 Team Jumbo - Visma 0:28:10 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:39 19 Team Arkea - Samsic 0:34:24 20 Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 0:34:51 21 UAE Team Emirates 0:40:22 22 Team Sunweb 0:50:36 23 Team Dimension Data 0:57:07

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 26:35:26 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:45 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:46 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:03 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:21 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:45 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:20 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:52 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:02 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:06 11 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:20 12 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:07 13 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:18 14 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:50 15 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:59 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:09 17 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:37 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:08:49 19 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:22 20 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:09:35 21 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:09:46 22 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:12:38 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:01 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:05 25 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:07 26 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:15:18 27 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:15:28 28 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:15:35 29 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:08 30 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:19:22 31 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:20:59 32 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:21:42 33 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:36 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:50 35 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:51 36 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:18 37 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:00 38 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:04 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:20 40 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:34 41 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:25:36 42 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:46 43 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:21 44 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:26:40 45 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:05 46 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:17 47 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:29:27 48 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:29:28 49 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:29:39 50 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:29:42 51 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:08 52 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:30:46 53 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:30:48 54 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:13 55 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:31:36 56 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:18 57 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:33:33 58 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:58 59 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:29 60 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:01 61 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 0:35:54 62 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:36:43 63 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:43 64 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 65 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:38:00 66 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:38:10 67 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:40:01 68 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:40:49 69 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:41:13 70 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:05 71 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:43:09 72 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:43 73 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:43:57 74 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:44:24 75 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:10 76 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:45:14 77 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:45:27 78 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:48:08 79 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:47 80 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:50:52 81 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:50:54 82 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:51:20 83 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:52:16 84 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:52:20 85 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:52:29 86 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:52:51 87 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:52:53 88 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 89 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:52:55 90 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky 0:53:09 91 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:18 92 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:53:24 93 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:27 94 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:53:31 95 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:41 96 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:53:44 97 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:54:06 98 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:54:32 99 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:55:38 100 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:41 101 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:55:42 102 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:55:57 103 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 104 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:56:41 105 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:52 106 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:57:40 107 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:57:55 108 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:24 109 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:58:35 110 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:58:39 111 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:59:42 112 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:00:38 113 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1:01:02 114 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:01:30 115 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 1:02:11 116 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 1:03:51 117 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:03:55 118 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:03:58 119 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:05:02 120 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 1:08:11 121 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 1:08:25 122 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:09:45 123 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1:10:52 124 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:12:21 125 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:13:05 126 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:13:20 127 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:13:50 128 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 1:15:05 129 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:15:30 130 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:15:36 131 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 1:20:04 132 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:21:03 133 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 1:21:13

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 33 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 24 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 22 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 21 6 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 7 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 14 12 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 13 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 13 14 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 15 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 16 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 17 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 9 18 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 7 20 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 21 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 7 22 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 6 23 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 6 24 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 6 25 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 26 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 5 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 28 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 29 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 30 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 31 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 32 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 33 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 34 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 35 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 36 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 3 37 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 38 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 39 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 2 40 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 41 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 2 42 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 43 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 44 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 45 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1 46 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1 47 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 48 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 49 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -2 50 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep -3

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 43 3 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 21 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 14 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 11 7 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 10 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 9 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 10 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 11 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 12 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 8 13 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 14 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 15 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 16 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 5 17 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 18 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 5 19 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 5 20 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 22 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 23 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 24 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 25 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 3 26 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 27 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 28 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 2 29 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 2 30 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 31 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 33 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 34 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1 35 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 1 36 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 37 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep -1 38 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -1 39 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates -2

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 26:35:26 2 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:07 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:09:35 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:07 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:15:35 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:04 7 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:25:36 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:46 9 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:29:27 10 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:29:42 11 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:13 12 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:05 13 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:43:09 14 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:45:27 15 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:51:20 16 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:52:53 17 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky 0:53:09 18 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:27 19 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:55:42 20 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:52 21 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:12:21 22 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:13:05