Paris-Nice: Martinez wins on the Col de Turini
Bernal takes race lead
Stage 7: Nice - Col de Turini La Bollène-Vésubie
Daniel Martínez (EF Education First) won stage 7 of Paris-Nice, triumphing atop the Col de Turini ahead of his compatriot Miguel Ángel Lopez (Astana). Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) finished third, just edging out Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) after a ding-dong battle on the summit finish.
The four were the strongest men from a 38-man breakaway, with the quartet forming after Yates and Lopez went on the early slopes of the climb. At various points, Edet, Lopez, Yates and Martínez were alone out front, with the Astana man looking at one point like he’d be on the way to a solo win before a regrouping three kilometres out.
Bang under the flamme rouge it was Martínez who laid it all on the line one final time. Lopez went with him, while Yates didn’t have enough to make it across initially. The Brit looked to be making his way up to the Colombians 500 metres from the line before they reinjected some pace.
On the run-in to the line, a clearly confident Martínez led the way. He led-out the sprint too, and the expected punch-back from Lopez never came, leaving the 22-year-old Education First man to take his first stage win in pink.
Almost four minutes later, the Colombian triumphs continued as Egan Bernal (Team Sky) took over the race lead after his teammate, the yellow jersey holder Michał Kwiatkowski faltered in the final two kilometres.
Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick Step) looked in prime position to take the lead until the Turini bit back, with the Belgian losing too much time in the closing kilometres to make his virtual race lead a reality. Bernal now enjoys a 45-second lead over the Belgian (46 seconds to Quintana in third) ahead of the final 110km stage around Nice on Sunday.
How it happened
With climbing from the get-go on this, the penultimate stage, it was Lotto Soudal who took the reins early on, working so that their mountain classification leader Thomas De Gendt could scoop up some early points.
On the second climb of the day, the Côte de Gourdon, the break of the day established itself. A handful of riders turned into 39 as a number of strong climbers – De Gendt among them – chanced their arm.
Simon Yates, Mikel Nieve (both Mitchelton-Scott), Miguel Ángel Lopez, Magnus Cort (both Astana), Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Daniel Martinez (EF Education First) and Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team) were among the more notable names to make the break of the day.
Double stage winner Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was an early casualty, abandoning the race while wearing the green jersey. Meanwhile, up the road, De Gendt led De Marchi over the line on the second and third climbs of the day, adding 21 points to his total in the first 70km of racing.
With the best-placed man on GC out front being Gilbert at 2:01 down, it looked a safe bet that the break wouldn’t carry any threats to the yellow jersey. The Belgian did nab three bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint though, putting him within 1:58 of race leader Kwiatkowski.
The middle of the stage was marked by further abandons, as Frank crashed out of the break, and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) climbed off suffering with stomach problems. On the third climb of the day, De Gendt once again beat De Marchi to take another four points, a result that would be repeated on the penultimate climb.
A foray off the front for the duo proved to be brief, with the lead group reabsorbing them for the ride to the final two climbs of the day. Gilbert was still the virtual leader, as the break enjoyed a six-minute lead with 30km to race.
Mitchelton-Scott set their plan into action on the Côte de Pelasque, putting Nieve to work as they sought a Yates stage win. Further back, Movistar sent Winner Anacona on the offensive, laying the groundwork for a Quintana attack later.
On the Col de Turini, Gilbert hung in with the remains of the break, taking two seconds at the final intermediate sprint as the group retained their six-minute lead heading into the final 10km.
Yates and Lopez were the first to launch their attacks, prompting an explosion in the break 9km from the line. Edet and Martínez joined them, with the four men quickly building a 20-second gap over the remainder of the break.
Co-operation among the leaders was light, to say the least, with the previously yo-yo-ing Edet taking advantage to put in a dig. Lopez quickly caught and passed the Frenchman, however, before leaving him behind with 5.5km to race.
Heading into the final 3km, Gilbert was struggling, while up front the four were back together again, though still attacking and looking at each other constantly. Kwiatkowski fell into trouble in the final two kilometres, leaving Bernal to battle Quintana on the ride to the line.
Their pace was enough to guarantee yellow for the young Colombian, with the duo crossing the line under a minute behind Gilbert, who had looked all set to inherit the jersey just a few kilometres earlier.
Up the road, Martínez had delivered the race-winning attack under the flamme rouge, leading Lopez into the closing metres before easily out-sprinting his compatriot. Further back, Yates was edged out by a resurgent Edet for third place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|4:55:49
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:20
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:55
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:03
|7
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:08
|9
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:02:13
|10
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:02:15
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:50
|12
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:14
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:43
|14
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|15
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:05
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:13
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:16
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:22
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:39
|20
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:59
|21
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:05:04
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|23
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:42
|24
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|25
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:07
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:24
|28
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:06:28
|29
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:06:43
|30
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:59
|31
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:11
|33
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:42
|34
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:07:50
|36
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:03
|37
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:08:06
|38
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:59
|39
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:10
|40
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:43
|41
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|42
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:10:47
|44
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:11:09
|45
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:46
|46
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:54
|47
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:09
|48
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:12:29
|49
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:03
|50
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|51
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:25
|52
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:27
|53
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:53
|55
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:23
|56
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:18:14
|59
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:18:17
|60
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|62
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|64
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|65
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:20:02
|67
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20:38
|68
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|69
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:40
|71
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:51
|72
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:06
|73
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|74
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:22
|75
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:12
|76
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|77
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|79
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|82
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|86
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|87
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|88
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|90
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|91
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:43
|93
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|94
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:24
|96
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|97
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|98
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|99
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|100
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|101
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|102
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|103
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|104
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|105
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|106
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|108
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:55
|109
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:56
|110
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:34
|111
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:31:17
|112
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|0:32:15
|114
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:32:36
|115
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:52
|116
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|118
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|119
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|120
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|121
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
|122
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|124
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|125
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|126
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|127
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:56
|129
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|131
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|132
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|133
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|DNS
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNS
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|DNF
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|3
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|15
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|7
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|9
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|2
|10
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|3
|4
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|5
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|5
|3
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|4
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|2
|5
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|5
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|4
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|2
|3
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|8
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|4
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|6
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|10
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|7
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|4:55:49
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:03
|4
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:14
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:43
|6
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:05:04
|7
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:42
|8
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:12:29
|9
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:03
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:25
|12
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:17
|13
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:06
|14
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:22
|15
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:24:12
|16
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|17
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:43
|19
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:27:24
|20
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|21
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:33:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CCC Team
|14:57:37
|2
|Team Sky
|0:03:41
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:54
|4
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:03:58
|5
|Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:06:50
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:18
|7
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:13:32
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15:45
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:16:14
|10
|Direct Energie
|0:18:29
|11
|Ef Education First
|0:21:52
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:22:57
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:23:05
|14
|Delko Marseille Provence
|0:24:11
|15
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:24:37
|16
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:27:04
|17
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:28:10
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:39
|19
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:34:24
|20
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:34:51
|21
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:40:22
|22
|Team Sunweb
|0:50:36
|23
|Team Dimension Data
|0:57:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|26:35:26
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:45
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:21
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:20
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:52
|9
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:02
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:06
|11
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:20
|12
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:07
|13
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:18
|14
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:50
|15
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:59
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:09
|17
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:37
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:08:49
|19
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:22
|20
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:09:35
|21
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:46
|22
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:12:38
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:01
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:05
|25
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:07
|26
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:15:18
|27
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:28
|28
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:35
|29
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:08
|30
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:19:22
|31
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:20:59
|32
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:21:42
|33
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:36
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:50
|35
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:51
|36
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:18
|37
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:00
|38
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:25:04
|39
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:20
|40
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:34
|41
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:25:36
|42
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:46
|43
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:21
|44
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:26:40
|45
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:05
|46
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:17
|47
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:29:27
|48
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:29:28
|49
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:29:39
|50
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:29:42
|51
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:08
|52
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:30:46
|53
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30:48
|54
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:13
|55
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:31:36
|56
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:18
|57
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:33:33
|58
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:58
|59
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:29
|60
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:01
|61
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:35:54
|62
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:36:43
|63
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:43
|64
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|65
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:38:00
|66
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:38:10
|67
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:01
|68
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:40:49
|69
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:41:13
|70
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:05
|71
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:43:09
|72
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:43
|73
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:43:57
|74
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:24
|75
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:45:10
|76
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:14
|77
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:45:27
|78
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:48:08
|79
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:47
|80
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:50:52
|81
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:50:54
|82
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:51:20
|83
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:52:16
|84
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:52:20
|85
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:29
|86
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:52:51
|87
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:52:53
|88
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|89
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:52:55
|90
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:53:09
|91
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:18
|92
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:53:24
|93
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:27
|94
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:53:31
|95
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:41
|96
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:53:44
|97
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:54:06
|98
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:54:32
|99
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:55:38
|100
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:41
|101
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:55:42
|102
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:55:57
|103
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|104
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:56:41
|105
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:52
|106
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:57:40
|107
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:57:55
|108
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:58:24
|109
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:58:35
|110
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:58:39
|111
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:59:42
|112
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:00:38
|113
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:01:02
|114
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:01:30
|115
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:02:11
|116
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|1:03:51
|117
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:03:55
|118
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:03:58
|119
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:05:02
|120
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:08:11
|121
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|1:08:25
|122
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:09:45
|123
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1:10:52
|124
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:12:21
|125
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1:13:05
|126
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:13:20
|127
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:13:50
|128
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|1:15:05
|129
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:15:30
|130
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:15:36
|131
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|1:20:04
|132
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:21:03
|133
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|1:21:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|33
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|21
|6
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|7
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|14
|12
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|13
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|14
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|12
|15
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|16
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|17
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|9
|18
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|7
|20
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|21
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|7
|22
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|23
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|24
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|25
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|26
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|5
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|28
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|29
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|30
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|31
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|32
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|33
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|34
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|35
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|36
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|3
|37
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|38
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|39
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|2
|40
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|41
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|42
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|43
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|44
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|45
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|46
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|47
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|48
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|49
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-2
|50
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|43
|3
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|14
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|11
|7
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|9
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|10
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|8
|11
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|12
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|13
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|14
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|15
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|16
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|17
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|18
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|5
|19
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|20
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|22
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|23
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|24
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|25
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|3
|26
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|27
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|28
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|29
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|2
|30
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|31
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|33
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|34
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|35
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|36
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|37
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-1
|38
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-1
|39
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|-2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|26:35:26
|2
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:07
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:09:35
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:07
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:35
|6
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:25:04
|7
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:25:36
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:46
|9
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:29:27
|10
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:29:42
|11
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:13
|12
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:05
|13
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:43:09
|14
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:45:27
|15
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:51:20
|16
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:52:53
|17
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:53:09
|18
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:27
|19
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:55:42
|20
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:52
|21
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:12:21
|22
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1:13:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|79:51:44
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:05
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:18
|4
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:13:11
|5
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:13:13
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:18:15
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:22:48
|8
|Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:23:17
|9
|Direct Energie
|0:27:42
|10
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32:56
|11
|Ef Education First
|0:35:57
|12
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:36:37
|13
|CCC Team
|0:43:50
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:45:01
|15
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:49:23
|16
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:49:42
|17
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:57:12
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:05:28
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:10:11
|20
|Delko Marseille Provence
|1:26:19
|21
|Team Sunweb
|1:26:59
|22
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|1:46:50
|23
|Team Dimension Data
|2:03:18
