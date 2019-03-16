Trending

Paris-Nice: Martinez wins on the Col de Turini

Bernal takes race lead

Image 1 of 42

Michal Kwiatkowski takes the green points jersey

Michal Kwiatkowski takes the green points jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 42

Egan Bernal is the best young rider

Egan Bernal is the best young rider
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 42

Egan Bernal moved into the race lead

Egan Bernal moved into the race lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 42

Daniel Martinez with his trophy

Daniel Martinez with his trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 42

Daniel Martinez on the podium

Daniel Martinez on the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 42

It's Daniel Martínez's (EF Education First) first stage victory for the American team

It's Daniel Martínez's (EF Education First) first stage victory for the American team
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 42

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick Step) drives the break in an ultimately unsuccessful bid to take the yellow jersey

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick Step) drives the break in an ultimately unsuccessful bid to take the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 42

Simon Špilak (Katusha-Alpecin) riding alone on stage 7 of Paris-Nice

Simon Špilak (Katusha-Alpecin) riding alone on stage 7 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 42

Katusha-Alpecin teammates Simon Špilak and Nils Politt ride up the Col de Turini

Katusha-Alpecin teammates Simon Špilak and Nils Politt ride up the Col de Turini
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 42

A bandaged Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) worked hard in the break for team leader Simon Yates

A bandaged Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) worked hard in the break for team leader Simon Yates
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 42

Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) attack on the Col de Turini

Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) attack on the Col de Turini
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 42

Daniel Martínez (EF Education First) leads Miguel Ángel López (Astana) in the final kilometre of stage 7

Daniel Martínez (EF Education First) leads Miguel Ángel López (Astana) in the final kilometre of stage 7
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 42

Daniel Martínez (EF Education First) celebrates his victory on stage 7 of Paris-Nice 2019

Daniel Martínez (EF Education First) celebrates his victory on stage 7 of Paris-Nice 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 42

Daniel Martínez (EF Education First) lead a Colombian one-two while compatriot Egan Bernal (Team Sky) took the race lead

Daniel Martínez (EF Education First) lead a Colombian one-two while compatriot Egan Bernal (Team Sky) took the race lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 42

Daniel Martínez (EF Education First) celebrates after beating Miguel Ángel López (Astana) to the line

Daniel Martínez (EF Education First) celebrates after beating Miguel Ángel López (Astana) to the line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 42

Daniel Martínez (EF Education First) takes the win atop the Col de Turini

Daniel Martínez (EF Education First) takes the win atop the Col de Turini
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 42

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski at the start

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski at the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 42

Sam Bennett would abandon the stage midway through

Sam Bennett would abandon the stage midway through
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 42

Michal Kwiatkowski speaks at sign on

Michal Kwiatkowski speaks at sign on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 42

Michal Kwiatkowski greets Jan Bakelants before the start

Michal Kwiatkowski greets Jan Bakelants before the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 42

Thomas De Gendt added many points to his tally in the king of the mountains

Thomas De Gendt added many points to his tally in the king of the mountains
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 42

Mitchelton-Scott got two riders into the breakaway

Mitchelton-Scott got two riders into the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 42

Magnus Cort (Astana)

Magnus Cort (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 42

Simon Yates in the breakaway

Simon Yates in the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 42

Mathias Frank before being involved in a crash

Mathias Frank before being involved in a crash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 42

Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott)

Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 42

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo)

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 42

Mathias Frank sits on a wall after crashing while in the breakaway

Mathias Frank sits on a wall after crashing while in the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 42

Tejay van Garderen rolls to the start

Tejay van Garderen rolls to the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 42

Thomas De Gendt in the polka-dot jersey

Thomas De Gendt in the polka-dot jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 42

Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott)

Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 42

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 42

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale)

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 42

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 42

Egan Bernal in the white jersey of best young rider

Egan Bernal in the white jersey of best young rider
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 42

Simon Yates at the start

Simon Yates at the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 42

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 42

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 42

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 42

Matteo Trentin's son rides to sign-on

Matteo Trentin's son rides to sign-on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 42

A happy Luke Rowe at the start

A happy Luke Rowe at the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 42

The mountains wait for the riders

The mountains wait for the riders
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Daniel Martínez (EF Education First) won stage 7 of Paris-Nice, triumphing atop the Col de Turini ahead of his compatriot Miguel Ángel Lopez (Astana). Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) finished third, just edging out Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) after a ding-dong battle on the summit finish.

The four were the strongest men from a 38-man breakaway, with the quartet forming after Yates and Lopez went on the early slopes of the climb. At various points, Edet, Lopez, Yates and Martínez were alone out front, with the Astana man looking at one point like he’d be on the way to a solo win before a regrouping three kilometres out.

Bang under the flamme rouge it was Martínez who laid it all on the line one final time. Lopez went with him, while Yates didn’t have enough to make it across initially. The Brit looked to be making his way up to the Colombians 500 metres from the line before they reinjected some pace.

On the run-in to the line, a clearly confident Martínez led the way. He led-out the sprint too, and the expected punch-back from Lopez never came, leaving the 22-year-old Education First man to take his first stage win in pink.

Almost four minutes later, the Colombian triumphs continued as Egan Bernal (Team Sky) took over the race lead after his teammate, the yellow jersey holder Michał Kwiatkowski faltered in the final two kilometres.

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick Step) looked in prime position to take the lead until the Turini bit back, with the Belgian losing too much time in the closing kilometres to make his virtual race lead a reality. Bernal now enjoys a 45-second lead over the Belgian (46 seconds to Quintana in third) ahead of the final 110km stage around Nice on Sunday.

How it happened

With climbing from the get-go on this, the penultimate stage, it was Lotto Soudal who took the reins early on, working so that their mountain classification leader Thomas De Gendt could scoop up some early points.

On the second climb of the day, the Côte de Gourdon, the break of the day established itself. A handful of riders turned into 39 as a number of strong climbers – De Gendt among them – chanced their arm.

Simon Yates, Mikel Nieve (both Mitchelton-Scott), Miguel Ángel Lopez, Magnus Cort (both Astana), Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Daniel Martinez (EF Education First) and Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team) were among the more notable names to make the break of the day.

Double stage winner Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was an early casualty, abandoning the race while wearing the green jersey. Meanwhile, up the road, De Gendt led De Marchi over the line on the second and third climbs of the day, adding 21 points to his total in the first 70km of racing.

With the best-placed man on GC out front being Gilbert at 2:01 down, it looked a safe bet that the break wouldn’t carry any threats to the yellow jersey. The Belgian did nab three bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint though, putting him within 1:58 of race leader Kwiatkowski.

The middle of the stage was marked by further abandons, as Frank crashed out of the break, and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) climbed off suffering with stomach problems. On the third climb of the day, De Gendt once again beat De Marchi to take another four points, a result that would be repeated on the penultimate climb.

A foray off the front for the duo proved to be brief, with the lead group reabsorbing them for the ride to the final two climbs of the day. Gilbert was still the virtual leader, as the break enjoyed a six-minute lead with 30km to race.

Mitchelton-Scott set their plan into action on the Côte de Pelasque, putting Nieve to work as they sought a Yates stage win. Further back, Movistar sent Winner Anacona on the offensive, laying the groundwork for a Quintana attack later.

On the Col de Turini, Gilbert hung in with the remains of the break, taking two seconds at the final intermediate sprint as the group retained their six-minute lead heading into the final 10km.

Yates and Lopez were the first to launch their attacks, prompting an explosion in the break 9km from the line. Edet and Martínez joined them, with the four men quickly building a 20-second gap over the remainder of the break.

Co-operation among the leaders was light, to say the least, with the previously yo-yo-ing Edet taking advantage to put in a dig. Lopez quickly caught and passed the Frenchman, however, before leaving him behind with 5.5km to race.

Heading into the final 3km, Gilbert was struggling, while up front the four were back together again, though still attacking and looking at each other constantly. Kwiatkowski fell into trouble in the final two kilometres, leaving Bernal to battle Quintana on the ride to the line.

Their pace was enough to guarantee yellow for the young Colombian, with the duo crossing the line under a minute behind Gilbert, who had looked all set to inherit the jersey just a few kilometres earlier.

Up the road, Martínez had delivered the race-winning attack under the flamme rouge, leading Lopez into the closing metres before easily out-sprinting his compatriot. Further back, Yates was edged out by a resurgent Edet for third place.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First4:55:49
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:06
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:20
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:55
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:03
7Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
8Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:08
9Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:02:13
10Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:02:15
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:50
12Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:14
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:43
14Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
15Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:05
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:13
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:16
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:22
19George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:39
20Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:59
21Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:05:04
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
23Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:42
24Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
25Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
26Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:07
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:24
28Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:06:28
29Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:06:43
30Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:06:59
31Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
32Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:11
33Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:42
34Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
35Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:07:50
36Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:03
37Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:06
38Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:08:59
39Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:10
40Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:09:43
41Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
42Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
43Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:10:47
44Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:11:09
45Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:46
46Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:54
47Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:12:09
48Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:12:29
49Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:03
50Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
51Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:25
52Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:27
53Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
54Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:14:53
55Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:23
56Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
58Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:18:14
59Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:18:17
60Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
61Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
62Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
64Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
65Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
66Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:20:02
67Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:20:38
68Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
69Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
70Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:21:40
71Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:21:51
72Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:06
73Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
74Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:23:22
75Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:24:12
76Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
77Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
78Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
79Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
80Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
81Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
82Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
84Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
85Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
86Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
87Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
88Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
89Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
90Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
91John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
92Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:43
93Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
94Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
95Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:27:24
96Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
97Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
98Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
99Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
100Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
101Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
102Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
103Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
104Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
105André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
106Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
107Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
108Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:27:55
109Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:56
110Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:34
111Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:31:17
112Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie0:32:15
114Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:32:36
115Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:52
116Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
118Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
119Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
120Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
121Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
122Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
123Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
124Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
125Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
126Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
127Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
128Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:56
129Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
130Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
131Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
132Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
133Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
DNSCaleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
DNSDylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNSEdvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFBram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
DNFJakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
DNFArthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel

Sprint 1 - Coursegoules - 72.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep3pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team1

Sprint 2 - Le Bollene-Vesubie - 170 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
3Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Sprint 3 - Col de Turini - 181.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First15pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team12
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott7
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie6
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
7Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
8Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
9Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team2
10Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team1

KOM 1 - Côte de Gattières - 10.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie5
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team3
4Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
5Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1

KOM 2 - Côte de Gourdon - 47.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team5
3Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
4Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel2
5Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

KOM 3 - Côte de Coursegoules - 70 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team5
3Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
4Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin1

KOM 4 - Côte de Gillette - 126 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team2
3Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

KOM 5 - Côte de Pelasque - 160.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team8
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott6
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First4
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team3
6Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

KOM 6 - Col de Turini - 181.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First10pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team8
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie3
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
7Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First4:55:49
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:06
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:03
4Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:14
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:03:43
6Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:05:04
7Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:42
8Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:12:29
9Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:03
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
11Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:25
12Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:17
13Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:06
14Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:23:22
15Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie0:24:12
16Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
17Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
18Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:43
19Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:27:24
20Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
21Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky0:33:52

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CCC Team14:57:37
2Team Sky0:03:41
3Astana Pro Team0:03:54
4Mitchelton - Scott0:03:58
5Deceuninck - Quick - Step0:06:50
6AG2R La Mondiale0:08:18
7Bahrain - Merida0:13:32
8Trek - Segafredo0:15:45
9Movistar Team0:16:14
10Direct Energie0:18:29
11Ef Education First0:21:52
12Lotto Soudal0:22:57
13Groupama - FDJ0:23:05
14Delko Marseille Provence0:24:11
15Team Katusha Alpecin0:24:37
16Bora - Hansgrohe0:27:04
17Team Jumbo - Visma0:28:10
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:39
19Team Arkea - Samsic0:34:24
20Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:34:51
21UAE Team Emirates0:40:22
22Team Sunweb0:50:36
23Team Dimension Data0:57:07

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky26:35:26
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:45
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:46
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:01:03
5Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:21
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
7George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:20
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:52
9Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:02
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:06
11Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:20
12Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:07
13Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:18
14Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:50
15Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:59
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:09
17Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:07:37
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:08:49
19Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:22
20Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:09:35
21Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:09:46
22Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:12:38
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:01
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:05
25Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:14:07
26Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:15:18
27Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:15:28
28Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:15:35
29Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:16:08
30Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:19:22
31Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:20:59
32Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:21:42
33Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:36
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:22:50
35Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:51
36Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:24:18
37Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:00
38Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:25:04
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:20
40Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:25:34
41Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:25:36
42Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:46
43Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:26:21
44Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:26:40
45Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:05
46Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:17
47Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:29:27
48Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:29:28
49Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:29:39
50Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:29:42
51Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:08
52Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:30:46
53Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:30:48
54Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:31:13
55Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:31:36
56Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:32:18
57Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:33:33
58Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:58
59Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:29
60Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:35:01
61Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:35:54
62Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:36:43
63Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:37:43
64Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
65Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:38:00
66Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:38:10
67Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:40:01
68Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:40:49
69Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:41:13
70Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:05
71Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie0:43:09
72John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:43:43
73Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:43:57
74Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:24
75Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:45:10
76Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:45:14
77Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:45:27
78Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:48:08
79Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:50:47
80Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:50:52
81Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:54
82Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:51:20
83Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:52:16
84Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:52:20
85Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:52:29
86Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:52:51
87Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:52:53
88Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
89Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:52:55
90Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky0:53:09
91Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:18
92Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:53:24
93Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:27
94Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:53:31
95Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:41
96André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:53:44
97Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:54:06
98Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:54:32
99Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:55:38
100Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:55:41
101Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:55:42
102Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:55:57
103Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
104Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:56:41
105Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:52
106Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:57:40
107Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:57:55
108Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:58:24
109Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:58:35
110Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:58:39
111Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:59:42
112Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:00:38
113Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:01:02
114Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:01:30
115Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie1:02:11
116Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie1:03:51
117Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:03:55
118Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:03:58
119Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:05:02
120Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie1:08:11
121Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First1:08:25
122Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:09:45
123Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1:10:52
124Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:12:21
125Will Barta (USA) CCC Team1:13:05
126Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:13:20
127Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:13:50
128Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel1:15:05
129Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb1:15:30
130Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:15:36
131Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First1:20:04
132Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:21:03
133Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data1:21:13

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky33pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott24
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott22
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First21
6Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team20
7Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team18
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep16
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel14
12Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky13
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo13
14Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team12
15Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
16Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida12
17Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team9
18Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First7
20Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
21Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First7
22Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie6
23Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie6
24Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie6
25Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
26Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie5
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
28Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
29Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
30Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
31Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3
32Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
33Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
34Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
35Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3
36Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First3
37Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
38Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
39Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team2
40Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2
41André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic2
42Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
43Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
44Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
45Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1
46Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1
47Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
48Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
49Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-2
50Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep-3

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal64pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team43
3Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie21
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First14
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo12
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team11
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott10
8Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
9Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9
10Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic8
11Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
12Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie8
13Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
14Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
15Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
16Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo5
17Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
18Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic5
19Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky5
20Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
22Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
23Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
24Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team3
25Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic3
26Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
27Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
28Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott2
29Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel2
30Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
31Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
33Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
34Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1
35Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin1
36Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
37Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep-1
38Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-1
39Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates-2

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky26:35:26
2Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:07
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:09:35
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:14:07
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:15:35
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:25:04
7Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:25:36
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:46
9Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:29:27
10Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:29:42
11Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:31:13
12Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:05
13Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie0:43:09
14Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:45:27
15Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:51:20
16Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:52:53
17Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky0:53:09
18Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:27
19Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:55:42
20Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:52
21Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:12:21
22Will Barta (USA) CCC Team1:13:05

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky79:51:44
2Astana Pro Team0:06:05
3AG2R La Mondiale0:06:18
4Bahrain - Merida0:13:11
5Mitchelton - Scott0:13:13
6Movistar Team0:18:15
7Trek - Segafredo0:22:48
8Deceuninck - Quick - Step0:23:17
9Direct Energie0:27:42
10Groupama - FDJ0:32:56
11Ef Education First0:35:57
12Bora - Hansgrohe0:36:37
13CCC Team0:43:50
14Lotto Soudal0:45:01
15Team Jumbo - Visma0:49:23
16Team Katusha Alpecin0:49:42
17Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:57:12
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:05:28
19UAE Team Emirates1:10:11
20Delko Marseille Provence1:26:19
21Team Sunweb1:26:59
22Team Arkea - Samsic1:46:50
23Team Dimension Data2:03:18

