Stage 4: Maurs - Mende - 173.5 km

Map and profile

Climbs:

Km 40.0 - Côte de Montsalvy - 4.2 km climb to 6 % - Category 2
Km 94.5 - Côte de Lassouts - 7.5 km climb to 3.6 % - Category 3
Km 113.5 - Côte de la Crouzette - 3.9 km climb to 3.6 % - Category 3
Km 166.0 - Côte de Chabrits - 2.4 km climb to 6.8 % - Category 2
Km 173.5 - Mende (La Croix Neuve - montée Laurent Jalabert) - 3.0 km climb to 10.7 % - Category 1

