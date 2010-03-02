Trending

Stage 2: Contres - Limoges - 201 km

Map and profile

Climbs:

Km 15.0 - Côte de Saint-Aignan - 2.0 km climb to 3 % - Category 3
Km 156.0 - Côte de Maison Neuve (D.25-D.7) - 1.1 km climb to 6.1 % - Category 3
Km 190.0 - Côte de Nieul - 2.8 km climb to 3.9 % - Category 3

Latest on Cyclingnews