Image 1 of 11

Sarah Hammer (USA) set a new world record at the championships in qualifying

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
The Venezuelan men's team sprint team

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Men's team sprint podium: Venezuela (2nd), Colombia (1st) and Trinidad and Tabago (3rd)

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Maria Luisa Calle (2nd, Colombia), Sarah Hammer (1st, USA) and Dalila Rodriguez (3rd, Cuba)

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
The very happy Colombian men's team sprint squad with their gold medals

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
The Colombian men's team sprint team during their gold medal ride

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
A Canadian rider looking pretty well cooked

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Men's points race podium: Jorge Montenegro (2nd, Ecuador), Weimar Roldan (1st, Colombia) and Ramon Aguirre (3rd, Mexico)

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Lisandra Guerra rides in her individual pursuit

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
UCI President Pat McQuaid speaks at the Panamerican championships

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Trinidad and Tabago's men's team sprint squad in full flight

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)

Men's Team Sprint Final
1Colombia (Leonardo Marvael, Christian Tamayo, Fabian Puerta)0:00:44.129
2Venezuela (Angel Pulgar, Cesar Marcano, Hersony Canelon)0:00:44.242
3Trinidad and Tabago (Njisane Philly, Azikiwe Kellar, Cristopher Sellier)0:00:44.098
4Canada (Stephane Cosette, Travis Smith, Joseph Veloce)0:00:45.403

Women's Individual Pursuit Final
1Sarah Hammer (United States of America)
2Maria Luisa Calle (Colombia)Caught
3Dalila Rodriguez (Cuba)0:03:37.872
4Sofia Arreola (Mexico)0:03:38.500

Men's Points Race
1Weimar Roldan (Colombia)90pts
2Jorge Montenegro (Ecuador)74
3 -1lapRamon Aguirre (Mexico)69
4Manuel Rodas (Guatemala)63
5Pablo Seisdedos (Chile)58
6Martin Ercila (Argentina)41
7 -2lapsMaximo Rojas (Venezuela)34
8Rafael German (Dominican Republic)30
9Sebastian Cancio (Argentina)29
10Cody O'reilly (United States Of America)25
11Byron Guama (Ecuador)23
12Jean-Michel Lachance (Canada)22
13 -3lapsJose Medina (Chile)4
14Yosvangs Rojas (Venezuela)3
15Ramon L. Martin (Cuba)2
16Hersson Jimenez (Costa Rica)1
17Londy Morales (Guatemala)
18Augusto Sanchez (Dominican Republic)
19Cesar Vaquera (Mexico)-1
20Edwin Avila (Colombia)
DSQDarren Matthews (Barbados)
DNFPablo Loria (Costa Rica)
DNFAnthony Seppy (Puerto Rico)
DNFAdam Alexander (Trinidad and Tobago)
DNFDaniele Defranceschi (Canada)
DNFEduardo Colon (Puerto Rico)

Women's 500m Time Trial
1Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)0:00:33.390
2Monique Sullivan (Canada)0:00:34.760
3Nancy Contreras (Mexico)0:00:35.042
4Diana Garcia (Colombia)0:00:35.063
5Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)0:00:35.256
6Daniela Gaxiola (Mexico)0:00:35.612
7Jannine Salcedo (Colombia)0:00:35.637
8Arianna Herrera (Cuba)0:00:35.689
9Cristin Walker (United States Of America)0:00:36.282
10Irene Aravena (Chile)0:00:36.513
11Carolina Buenaventura (Ecuador)0:00:37.389
12Macarena Lopez (Chile)0:00:39.103
13Melissa Loria (Costa Rica)0:00:39.677
14Cassandra Rodriguez (Costa Rica)0:00:39.780
15Luz Rodriguez (Puerto Rico)0:00:39.902
DNSDaiana Almada (Argentina)

