Hammer follows world record with gold
Colombia take men's team pursuit crown
|1
|Colombia (Leonardo Marvael, Christian Tamayo, Fabian Puerta)
|0:00:44.129
|2
|Venezuela (Angel Pulgar, Cesar Marcano, Hersony Canelon)
|0:00:44.242
|3
|Trinidad and Tabago (Njisane Philly, Azikiwe Kellar, Cristopher Sellier)
|0:00:44.098
|4
|Canada (Stephane Cosette, Travis Smith, Joseph Veloce)
|0:00:45.403
|1
|Sarah Hammer (United States of America)
|2
|Maria Luisa Calle (Colombia)
|Caught
|3
|Dalila Rodriguez (Cuba)
|0:03:37.872
|4
|Sofia Arreola (Mexico)
|0:03:38.500
|1
|Weimar Roldan (Colombia)
|90
|pts
|2
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecuador)
|74
|3 -1lap
|Ramon Aguirre (Mexico)
|69
|4
|Manuel Rodas (Guatemala)
|63
|5
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chile)
|58
|6
|Martin Ercila (Argentina)
|41
|7 -2laps
|Maximo Rojas (Venezuela)
|34
|8
|Rafael German (Dominican Republic)
|30
|9
|Sebastian Cancio (Argentina)
|29
|10
|Cody O'reilly (United States Of America)
|25
|11
|Byron Guama (Ecuador)
|23
|12
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Canada)
|22
|13 -3laps
|Jose Medina (Chile)
|4
|14
|Yosvangs Rojas (Venezuela)
|3
|15
|Ramon L. Martin (Cuba)
|2
|16
|Hersson Jimenez (Costa Rica)
|1
|17
|Londy Morales (Guatemala)
|18
|Augusto Sanchez (Dominican Republic)
|19
|Cesar Vaquera (Mexico)
|-1
|20
|Edwin Avila (Colombia)
|DSQ
|Darren Matthews (Barbados)
|DNF
|Pablo Loria (Costa Rica)
|DNF
|Anthony Seppy (Puerto Rico)
|DNF
|Adam Alexander (Trinidad and Tobago)
|DNF
|Daniele Defranceschi (Canada)
|DNF
|Eduardo Colon (Puerto Rico)
|1
|Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)
|0:00:33.390
|2
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
|0:00:34.760
|3
|Nancy Contreras (Mexico)
|0:00:35.042
|4
|Diana Garcia (Colombia)
|0:00:35.063
|5
|Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)
|0:00:35.256
|6
|Daniela Gaxiola (Mexico)
|0:00:35.612
|7
|Jannine Salcedo (Colombia)
|0:00:35.637
|8
|Arianna Herrera (Cuba)
|0:00:35.689
|9
|Cristin Walker (United States Of America)
|0:00:36.282
|10
|Irene Aravena (Chile)
|0:00:36.513
|11
|Carolina Buenaventura (Ecuador)
|0:00:37.389
|12
|Macarena Lopez (Chile)
|0:00:39.103
|13
|Melissa Loria (Costa Rica)
|0:00:39.677
|14
|Cassandra Rodriguez (Costa Rica)
|0:00:39.780
|15
|Luz Rodriguez (Puerto Rico)
|0:00:39.902
|DNS
|Daiana Almada (Argentina)
