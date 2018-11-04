Hecht takes men's U23 title at Pan-Am championships
Brunner is second, Willsey third
U23 Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (United States Of America)
|0:46:26
|2
|Eric Brunner (United States Of America)
|0:00:10
|3
|Cooper Willsey (United States Of America)
|0:00:19
|4
|Gunnar Holmgren (Canada)
|0:00:38
|5
|Spencer Petrov (United States Of America)
|0:00:44
|6
|Tyler Orschel (Canada)
|0:00:55
|7
|Brannan Fix (United States Of America)
|0:01:14
|8
|Caleb Swartz (United States Of America)
|0:01:43
|9
|Tyler Clark (Canada)
|0:01:52
|10
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (United States Of America)
|0:01:57
|11
|Sam Noel (United States Of America)
|0:02:11
|12
|Lance Haidet (United States Of America)
|0:02:17
|13
|Quinton Disera (Canada)
|0:02:27
|14
|Denzel Stephenson (United States Of America)
|0:02:57
|15
|Brody Sanderson (Canada)
|0:03:25
|16
|Kale Wenczel (United States Of America)
|0:03:58
|17
|Emile Hamm (Canada)
|0:04:19
|18
|Malcolm Barton (Canada)
|0:06:03
|19
|Noah Hayes (United States Of America)
|0:06:21
|20
|Timothy Coffey (United States Of America)
|0:06:31
|-1 Lap
|Calvin Loney (Canada)
|-1 Lap
|Mark Myles (United States Of America)
|-1 Lap
|Darren De Ruiter (Canada)
|-1 Lap
|Ryan Johnson (United States Of America)
|DNF
|Nicholas Diniz (Canada)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy