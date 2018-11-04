Trending

Hecht takes men's U23 title at Pan-Am championships

Brunner is second, Willsey third

Gage Hecht leads Kerry Werner on the run

(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (United States Of America)0:46:26
2Eric Brunner (United States Of America)0:00:10
3Cooper Willsey (United States Of America)0:00:19
4Gunnar Holmgren (Canada)0:00:38
5Spencer Petrov (United States Of America)0:00:44
6Tyler Orschel (Canada)0:00:55
7Brannan Fix (United States Of America)0:01:14
8Caleb Swartz (United States Of America)0:01:43
9Tyler Clark (Canada)0:01:52
10Benjamin Gomez Villafane (United States Of America)0:01:57
11Sam Noel (United States Of America)0:02:11
12Lance Haidet (United States Of America)0:02:17
13Quinton Disera (Canada)0:02:27
14Denzel Stephenson (United States Of America)0:02:57
15Brody Sanderson (Canada)0:03:25
16Kale Wenczel (United States Of America)0:03:58
17Emile Hamm (Canada)0:04:19
18Malcolm Barton (Canada)0:06:03
19Noah Hayes (United States Of America)0:06:21
20Timothy Coffey (United States Of America)0:06:31
-1 LapCalvin Loney (Canada)
-1 LapMark Myles (United States Of America)
-1 LapDarren De Ruiter (Canada)
-1 LapRyan Johnson (United States Of America)
DNFNicholas Diniz (Canada)

