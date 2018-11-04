Scheffield wins junior Pan-American 'cross title
Carter is second, Woods third
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Sheffield (United States Of America)
|0:40:37
|2
|Nick Carter (United States Of America)
|0:00:01
|3
|Carter Woods (Canada)
|0:00:02
|4
|Alex Morton (United States Of America)
|0:00:05
|5
|Ryan Maclean (Canada)
|0:00:06
|6
|Andrew Strohmeyer (United States Of America)
|0:01:09
|7
|Dylan Kerr (Canada)
|0:01:15
|8
|Jared Scott (United States Of America)
|0:01:19
|9
|Harrison White (United States Of America)
|10
|Conor Martin (Canada)
|0:01:47
|11
|Lucas Stierwalt (United States Of America)
|0:02:01
|12
|Cody Scott (Canada)
|0:02:13
|13
|Dillon Mcneill (United States Of America)
|0:02:14
|14
|Matthew Leliveld (Canada)
|0:02:29
|15
|Will Smith (Canada)
|0:02:30
|16
|Nathan Knowles (United States Of America)
|0:02:32
|17
|Jules Van Kempen (United States Of America)
|0:02:53
|18
|Tommy Servetas (United States Of America)
|0:03:03
|19
|Torin Bickmore (United States Of America)
|0:03:10
|20
|Paul Mysko (Canada)
|0:03:11
|21
|Levi Ogryzlo (Canada)
|0:03:14
|22
|Colton Woods (Canada)
|0:04:03
|23
|Kieran Nilsen (Canada)
|0:04:07
|24
|Charles Springer (United States Of America)
|0:04:13
|25
|John Paul Amalong (United States Of America)
|0:04:21
|26
|Jamie Williams (United States Of America)
|0:04:30
|27
|Luke Bristow (Canada)
|0:05:19
|28
|Avery Gervais (Canada)
|0:05:29
|29
|Matis Boyer (Canada)
|0:05:32
|30
|Jakob Yells (Canada)
|0:06:26
|31
|Matt Birchard (Canada)
|0:06:59
|32
|Logan O'krafka (Canada)
|0:07:45
|1 lap
|Nick Sammon (Canada)
|2 laps
|Parsa Moeini (Canada)
|DNF
|John Noble (Canada)
|DNF
|Grant Stewart (Canada)
|DNF
|Damien Vialaret (Canada)
|DNS
|Jack Ciotlos (Canada)
