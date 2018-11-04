Trending

Scheffield wins junior Pan-American 'cross title

Carter is second, Woods third

The mud was a major factor in the junior men's race

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Sheffield (United States Of America)0:40:37
2Nick Carter (United States Of America)0:00:01
3Carter Woods (Canada)0:00:02
4Alex Morton (United States Of America)0:00:05
5Ryan Maclean (Canada)0:00:06
6Andrew Strohmeyer (United States Of America)0:01:09
7Dylan Kerr (Canada)0:01:15
8Jared Scott (United States Of America)0:01:19
9Harrison White (United States Of America)
10Conor Martin (Canada)0:01:47
11Lucas Stierwalt (United States Of America)0:02:01
12Cody Scott (Canada)0:02:13
13Dillon Mcneill (United States Of America)0:02:14
14Matthew Leliveld (Canada)0:02:29
15Will Smith (Canada)0:02:30
16Nathan Knowles (United States Of America)0:02:32
17Jules Van Kempen (United States Of America)0:02:53
18Tommy Servetas (United States Of America)0:03:03
19Torin Bickmore (United States Of America)0:03:10
20Paul Mysko (Canada)0:03:11
21Levi Ogryzlo (Canada)0:03:14
22Colton Woods (Canada)0:04:03
23Kieran Nilsen (Canada)0:04:07
24Charles Springer (United States Of America)0:04:13
25John Paul Amalong (United States Of America)0:04:21
26Jamie Williams (United States Of America)0:04:30
27Luke Bristow (Canada)0:05:19
28Avery Gervais (Canada)0:05:29
29Matis Boyer (Canada)0:05:32
30Jakob Yells (Canada)0:06:26
31Matt Birchard (Canada)0:06:59
32Logan O'krafka (Canada)0:07:45
1 lapNick Sammon (Canada)
2 lapsParsa Moeini (Canada)
DNFJohn Noble (Canada)
DNFGrant Stewart (Canada)
DNFDamien Vialaret (Canada)
DNSJack Ciotlos (Canada)

