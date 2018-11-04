Image 1 of 15 Jenn Jackson (Can) AWI Racing p/b The Crank and Sprocket was 5th (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 15 Maghalie Rochette (Can) CX Fever p/b Specialized leading Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Factory Racing on the Fly Over (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 15 Maghalie Rochette (CX Fever Specialized) wins the 2018 Pan-American Cyclo-Cross Championships (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 15 Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Factory Racing CX leading at start (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 15 Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Factory Racing CX, Maghalie Rochette (Can) CX Fever p/b Specialized and Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com go clear (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 15 Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Pivot Maxxis pb Stans - DNA Cycling (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 15 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 15 Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Factory Racing CX climbing the stairs (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 15 Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 15 Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Factory Racing CX and Maghalie Rochette (Can) CX Fever p/b Specialized begin to gap Keough (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 15 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team raced IceMan in Traverse City, Michigan (USA) on Saturday, then drove to Midland Ontario (Can) for Pan Ams (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 15 Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com back at the front (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 15 Maghalie Rochette (Can) CX Fever p/b Specialized leading Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Factory Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 15 The elite women’s podium at the 2018 Pan-American Cyclo-Cross Championships: Ellen Noble, winner Maghalie Rochette, Kaitlin Keough (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 15 Maghalie Rochette (CX Fever Specialized) leads Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing) at the 2018 Pan-American Cyclo-Cross Championships (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Maghalie Rochette (Ten Speed Hero-Specialized) became the first Canadian - and first person not named Katie Compton - to win the elite women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championship Sunday in Canada. Rochette soloed to the win on a dry, fast course after US rider Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing CX) bobbled on the penultimate lap and opened the door for Rochette's victory.

Four-time and defending Pan-American champion Compton skipped the race this year, choosing to remain in Europe as the UCI World Cup circuit begins to heat up there.

That left a wide-open race for the elite women's field, and the race started quickly on the track in Midland, Ontario. The field was spread out over the first lap as the pecking order was quickly established, and Noble, this season's dominant rider, was soon at the head of affairs.

Noble was followed in succession by Rochette and Kaitie Keough (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), establishing a three-rider group off the front that would race for the win.

Keough started to fade from the lead group, and Noble led Rochette across the start/finish with two laps remaining. Rochette opened a small gap on the ensuing lap, but Noble clawed her way back. A bobble, fall and mechanical issues slowed Noble before the sand section, and Rochette pressed the pace from there.

Rochette started the final lap with about 15 seconds on Noble, and the chase was on for the title. Noble pulled back some Rochette's gap, but the Canadian hung on for the historic win.

"Today I was all about being clear and clean and not making any mistakes," Rochette said after the win.

"I was definitely expecting a race with those two girls [Ellen Noble and Kaitlin Keough]; that's how it's been all season. Unfortunately, Katie Compton, the defending champion wasn't here; it would have been a different race with her.

"I got a gap with about two lap to go, and only Ellen got back to me," Rochette continued. "She tried to go around me on the inside, and she hit both me and a pole, and crashed. That gave me a little bit of room, and I pushed it to open the gap a bit more.

"It's very special to win this; I think it is my biggest win so far. I think the best thing today was to have all Canadian fans; they were on fire! To win the title in front of the home crowd is pretty cool.

Noble confirmed how her crash was the turning point: "I rode into Maghalie and flipped over, going into one [lap] to go. She got 10 seconds and that was it. I tried, but 10 seconds on this course is a lot. I felt like I could have won it, and I got impatient."

