Honsinger takes U23 women's win at Pan-American 'cross championships

West is second, Clouse third

Clara Honsinger (Team S&M CX)

(Image credit: dejansmaicphoto)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Honsinger (United States Of America)0:43:44
2Ruby West (Canada)0:00:23
3Katie Clouse (United States Of America)0:00:48
4Emma Swartz (United States Of America)0:01:52
5Emilly Johnston (Canada)0:02:13
6Dana Gilligan (Canada)0:02:40
7Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Canada)0:02:54
8Sidney Mcgill (Canada)0:03:12
9Bridget Tooley (United States Of America)0:03:18
10Katherine Santos (United States Of America)0:03:27
11Sophie Russenberger (United States Of America)0:04:20
12Petra Schmidtmann (United States Of America)0:04:22
13Turner Ramsay (United States Of America)0:04:45
14Ellie Mitchell (United States Of America)0:05:15
15Kelly Lawson (Canada)0:05:21
16Tea Wright (United States Of America)0:05:49
17Erica Leonard (Canada)0:06:00
18Clio Dinan (United States Of America)0:06:44
19Kathryn Mcdicken (United States Of America)0:07:00
20Juliann Vanderhaegen (United States Of America)0:07:20
21Katelyn Walcroft (Canada)0:07:29
22Jocelyn Stel (Canada)0:07:31
-1 LapKaitlyn Shikaze (Canada)
-1 LapAliza Tobias (United States Of America)
-2 LapsClaire Steciuk (Canada)
-2 LapsElizabeth Archbold (Canada)
-2 LapsCarys Reid (Canada)
-3 LapsKathleen Turbitt (Canada)

