Honsinger takes U23 women's win at Pan-American 'cross championships
West is second, Clouse third
U23 Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Honsinger (United States Of America)
|0:43:44
|2
|Ruby West (Canada)
|0:00:23
|3
|Katie Clouse (United States Of America)
|0:00:48
|4
|Emma Swartz (United States Of America)
|0:01:52
|5
|Emilly Johnston (Canada)
|0:02:13
|6
|Dana Gilligan (Canada)
|0:02:40
|7
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Canada)
|0:02:54
|8
|Sidney Mcgill (Canada)
|0:03:12
|9
|Bridget Tooley (United States Of America)
|0:03:18
|10
|Katherine Santos (United States Of America)
|0:03:27
|11
|Sophie Russenberger (United States Of America)
|0:04:20
|12
|Petra Schmidtmann (United States Of America)
|0:04:22
|13
|Turner Ramsay (United States Of America)
|0:04:45
|14
|Ellie Mitchell (United States Of America)
|0:05:15
|15
|Kelly Lawson (Canada)
|0:05:21
|16
|Tea Wright (United States Of America)
|0:05:49
|17
|Erica Leonard (Canada)
|0:06:00
|18
|Clio Dinan (United States Of America)
|0:06:44
|19
|Kathryn Mcdicken (United States Of America)
|0:07:00
|20
|Juliann Vanderhaegen (United States Of America)
|0:07:20
|21
|Katelyn Walcroft (Canada)
|0:07:29
|22
|Jocelyn Stel (Canada)
|0:07:31
|-1 Lap
|Kaitlyn Shikaze (Canada)
|-1 Lap
|Aliza Tobias (United States Of America)
|-2 Laps
|Claire Steciuk (Canada)
|-2 Laps
|Elizabeth Archbold (Canada)
|-2 Laps
|Carys Reid (Canada)
|-3 Laps
|Kathleen Turbitt (Canada)
