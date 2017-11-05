Stephen Hyde defends Pan-American crown
Silver for Ortenblad, bronze for Van Den Ham
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|1:05:41
|2
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing
|0:01:21
|3
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|0:01:31
|4
|Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Stans NoTubes p/b Maxxis
|0:02:07
|5
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team
|0:02:28
|6
|James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:02:37
|7
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|0:03:41
|8
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Think Green
|0:03:54
|9
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:03:56
|10
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing
|0:03:59
|11
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Krughoff Racing
|0:04:29
|12
|Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX.COM
|0:05:23
|13
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:06:51
|14
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|15
|Andrew Giniat (USA) Pony Shop CX Team
|16
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Team Neighborlink
|17
|Michael Larson (USA) Team Handmade
|18
|Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
|19
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea
|20
|Josh Bauer (USA) Donkey Label
|21
|Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling Team
|22
|Molly Cameron (USA) Point S Racing
|23
|Jacob Huizenga (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew
|DNF
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|DNF
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|DNF
|Brendan McCormack (USA) NBX Bikes
|DNF
|Ryan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Curtis White (USA)
|DNF
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
|DNF
|Jacob Wells (USA)
|DNF
|Andrew Bailey (USA)
|DNF
|Matthew Reeves (USA)
