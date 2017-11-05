Trending

Stephen Hyde defends Pan-American crown

Silver for Ortenblad, bronze for Van Den Ham

Image 1 of 19

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory Racing), Stephen Hyde (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld) and Michael Van Den Ham (Garneau - Easton Cycling)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 19

Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing takes on a off camber section with Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Stans NoTubes p/b Maxxis on his wheel.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 3 of 19

Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld takes an off camber section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 4 of 19

Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld and giving chase to two riders off the front.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 5 of 19

Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Stans NoTubes p/b Maxxis makes his way up a rise on the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 6 of 19

Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing, Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling, and Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing get tangled up.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 7 of 19

Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team takes on a fast section of a twisty descent.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 8 of 19

Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld takes on a fast section of a twisty descent.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 9 of 19

James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports takes on a descent during the early laps of the race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 10 of 19

Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Stans NoTubes p/b Maxxis takes on a descent during the early laps of the race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 11 of 19

Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team takes on a descent during the early laps of the race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 12 of 19

Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling takesd on a descent during the early laps of the race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 13 of 19

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld) celebrates his win

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 14 of 19

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 15 of 19

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) bunny hopping

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 16 of 19

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld) gets his early lead

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 17 of 19

Allen Krughoff (Krughoff Racing)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 18 of 19

The race gets underway

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 19 of 19

James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports takes on a off camber section.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld1:05:41
2Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing0:01:21
3Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling0:01:31
4Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Stans NoTubes p/b Maxxis0:02:07
5Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team0:02:28
6James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports0:02:37
7Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross0:03:41
8Andrew Dillman (USA) Think Green0:03:54
9Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:03:56
10Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing0:03:59
11Allen Krughoff (USA) Krughoff Racing0:04:29
12Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX.COM0:05:23
13Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team0:06:51
14Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
15Andrew Giniat (USA) Pony Shop CX Team
16Joshua Johnson (USA) Team Neighborlink
17Michael Larson (USA) Team Handmade
18Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
19Tyler Cloutier (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea
20Josh Bauer (USA) Donkey Label
21Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling Team
22Molly Cameron (USA) Point S Racing
23Jacob Huizenga (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew
DNFJeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
DNFScott Smith (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
DNFBrendan McCormack (USA) NBX Bikes
DNFRyan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling Team
DNFCurtis White (USA)
DNFBjorn Selander (USA)
DNFJacob Wells (USA)
DNFAndrew Bailey (USA)
DNFMatthew Reeves (USA)

