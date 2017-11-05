Compton defends Pan-American Continental title
Keough, Ferrier-Bruneau round out podium
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Knight
|0:46:01
|2
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:27
|3
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Can) Sas Macogep Aquisio
|0:01:34
|4
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Pivot Cycles pb DNA Cycling
|0:02:21
|5
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Stans NoTubes p/b Maxxis
|0:02:34
|6
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) CLIF Pro Team
|0:02:48
|7
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:55
|8
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:02:56
|9
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Pivot DNA
|0:03:58
|10
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:04:23
|11
|Lily Williams (USA) The Pony Shop
|0:05:04
|12
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|0:05:52
|13
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) MTB Pro Team: Clif Pro Team
|0:06:16
|14
|Emily Shields (USA) Kens Bike Shop
|0:06:29
|15
|Allison Arensman (USA) J. A. King p/b BRC Womens Cycling
|0:06:53
|16
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S racing
|0:07:10
|17
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:07:34
|18
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing p/b Kul Chocolate
|0:07:37
|19
|Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:07:49
|20
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b TLC
|0:08:18
|21
|Jennifer Malik (USA) American Classic Pro CX
|0:08:24
|22
|Heidi Franz (USA) Northwest Womens Cyclocross Pro
|0:08:41
|23
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX
|0:08:48
|24
|Gabriella Sterne (USA) Vanderkitten CX (VKCX)
|25
|Maria Larkin (Irl) The Meteor p/b Allied
|26
|Natascha Piciga (Can) Giant Toronto/Liv p/b Powerwatts
|27
|Philicia Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|28
|Emily Payonk (USA) Ft. Wayne Outfitters
|29
|Daniela Eugenia Rojas Meneses (Chi) phoenix team
|DNF
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|DNF
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX
