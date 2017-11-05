Trending

Compton defends Pan-American Continental title

Keough, Ferrier-Bruneau round out podium

Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com), Katherine Compton (KFC Racing p/b Trek/Knight) and Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Sas Macogep Aquisio)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Can) Sas Macogep Aquisio grinds her way up a climb.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com remounts her bike after deciding it was faster to run up a climb.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team takes a steep descent.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com takes a steep descent.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Can) Sas Macogep Aquisio takes a serpentine corner.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com takes a serpentine corner.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Knight takes a serpentine corner.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Christa Ghent (Amy D. Foundation)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) on the off-camber

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Katie Compton (Trek) leading during lap 1

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Knighttakes the win for the Pan Am Championship.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Knight0:46:01
2Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:27
3Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Can) Sas Macogep Aquisio0:01:34
4Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Pivot Cycles pb DNA Cycling0:02:21
5Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Stans NoTubes p/b Maxxis0:02:34
6Maghalie Rochette (Can) CLIF Pro Team0:02:48
7Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:55
8Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing0:02:56
9Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Pivot DNA0:03:58
10Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:04:23
11Lily Williams (USA) The Pony Shop0:05:04
12Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster0:05:52
13Hannah Finchamp (USA) MTB Pro Team: Clif Pro Team0:06:16
14Emily Shields (USA) Kens Bike Shop0:06:29
15Allison Arensman (USA) J. A. King p/b BRC Womens Cycling0:06:53
16Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S racing0:07:10
17Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:07:34
18Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing p/b Kul Chocolate0:07:37
19Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:07:49
20Erica Zaveta (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b TLC0:08:18
21Jennifer Malik (USA) American Classic Pro CX0:08:24
22Heidi Franz (USA) Northwest Womens Cyclocross Pro0:08:41
23Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX0:08:48
24Gabriella Sterne (USA) Vanderkitten CX (VKCX)
25Maria Larkin (Irl) The Meteor p/b Allied
26Natascha Piciga (Can) Giant Toronto/Liv p/b Powerwatts
27Philicia Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
28Emily Payonk (USA) Ft. Wayne Outfitters
29Daniela Eugenia Rojas Meneses (Chi) phoenix team
DNFCrystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
DNFBeth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX

