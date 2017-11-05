Trending

Pan-American Continental Championships: Hecht triumphs in men's U23 race

Brunner takes runner-up honours

Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subaru) celebrates victory

Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subaru) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subaru0:50:49
2Eric Brunner (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing0:00:13
3Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.0:00:28
4Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Sports0:00:46
5Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:01:02
6Denzel Stephenson (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing0:01:24
7Maxx Chance (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing0:01:39
8Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross0:02:13
9Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:32
10Spencer Petrov (USA) Aspire Racing0:02:50
11Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Mountain B0:03:03
12Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subaru0:03:10
13Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:03:26
14Cameron Beard (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.0:03:37
15Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC0:03:52
16Brody Sanderson (Can) Centurion Nextwave0:04:33
17Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti0:05:29
18Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team0:05:37
19Anders Nystrom (USA) Clif Bar Development Mountain B0:05:38
20Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Team Ontario / Centurion Next W0:06:36
21Jack Tanner (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team0:07:08
22Tyler Curtis (USA) Spin Racing0:07:39
23Christian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross0:08:09
24Keith Mullaly (USA) Belmont Abbey Collega
25Cade Bickmore (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
26Jonathan Anderson (USA) Fort Lewis College
27Eli House (USA) MARIAN UNIVERSITY CYCLING
28Hugo Scala Jr. (USA) MARIAN UNIVERSITY CYCLING
29Derek Cote (USA) Team ERRACE
30Jacob Ingram (USA) Matrix/RBM
DNFJonah Meadvancort (USA) Lindenwood University
DNSNicholas Beirne (USA)

