Pan-American Continental Championships: Hecht triumphs in men's U23 race
Brunner takes runner-up honours
U23 Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subaru
|0:50:49
|2
|Eric Brunner (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing
|0:00:13
|3
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.
|0:00:28
|4
|Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:00:46
|5
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:01:02
|6
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing
|0:01:24
|7
|Maxx Chance (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing
|0:01:39
|8
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
|0:02:13
|9
|Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:32
|10
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:02:50
|11
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Mountain B
|0:03:03
|12
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subaru
|0:03:10
|13
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:03:26
|14
|Cameron Beard (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.
|0:03:37
|15
|Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC
|0:03:52
|16
|Brody Sanderson (Can) Centurion Nextwave
|0:04:33
|17
|Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti
|0:05:29
|18
|Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team
|0:05:37
|19
|Anders Nystrom (USA) Clif Bar Development Mountain B
|0:05:38
|20
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Team Ontario / Centurion Next W
|0:06:36
|21
|Jack Tanner (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
|0:07:08
|22
|Tyler Curtis (USA) Spin Racing
|0:07:39
|23
|Christian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
|0:08:09
|24
|Keith Mullaly (USA) Belmont Abbey Collega
|25
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|26
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) Fort Lewis College
|27
|Eli House (USA) MARIAN UNIVERSITY CYCLING
|28
|Hugo Scala Jr. (USA) MARIAN UNIVERSITY CYCLING
|29
|Derek Cote (USA) Team ERRACE
|30
|Jacob Ingram (USA) Matrix/RBM
|DNF
|Jonah Meadvancort (USA) Lindenwood University
|DNS
|Nicholas Beirne (USA)
