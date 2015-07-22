Pan Am Games: Canada's Houle secures gold medal in men's time trial
Mexico's Prado takes silver and Canada's Mackinnon bronze
Time Trial - Men: Toronto - Toronto
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Houle (Canada)
|0:45:13
|2
|Ignacio Prado (Mexico)
|0:01:18
|3
|Sean Mackinnon (Canada)
|0:01:38
|4
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Brazil)
|0:02:29
|5
|Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Guatemala)
|0:02:35
|6
|Laureano Rosas (Argentina)
|0:02:43
|7
|Eric Marcotte (United States)
|0:02:54
|8
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|0:03:10
|9
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Colombia)
|0:03:14
|10
|Yonder Godoy (Venezuela)
|0:03:28
|11
|Endrigo Da Rosa Pereira (Brazil)
|0:03:58
|12
|Segundo Navarrete Navarrete (Ecuador)
|0:04:18
|13
|Alejandro Duran Alejandro (Argentina)
|0:04:30
|14
|Andre Simon (Antigua and Barbuda)
|0:05:46
|15
|Efren Ortega Rivera (Puerto Rico)
|0:07:01
|DNF
|Dominique Mayho (Bermuda)
|DNS
|Emile Abraham (Trinidad & Tobago)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy