Pan Am Games: Canada's Houle secures gold medal in men's time trial

Mexico's Prado takes silver and Canada's Mackinnon bronze

Men's winner Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugo Houle (Canada)0:45:13
2Ignacio Prado (Mexico)0:01:18
3Sean Mackinnon (Canada)0:01:38
4Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Brazil)0:02:29
5Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Guatemala)0:02:35
6Laureano Rosas (Argentina)0:02:43
7Eric Marcotte (United States)0:02:54
8Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)0:03:10
9Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Colombia)0:03:14
10Yonder Godoy (Venezuela)0:03:28
11Endrigo Da Rosa Pereira (Brazil)0:03:58
12Segundo Navarrete Navarrete (Ecuador)0:04:18
13Alejandro Duran Alejandro (Argentina)0:04:30
14Andre Simon (Antigua and Barbuda)0:05:46
15Efren Ortega Rivera (Puerto Rico)0:07:01
DNFDominique Mayho (Bermuda)
DNSEmile Abraham (Trinidad & Tobago)

