Pan Am Games: American Catlin wins gold medal in women's time trial

Silver for Canada's Glaesser and bronze for El Salvador's Evelyn Garcia

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Catlin (United States)0:26:25
2Jasmin Glaesser (Canada)0:00:36
3Evelyn Garcia (El Salvador)0:00:55
4Laura Brown (Canada)0:00:58
5Ana Paula Polegatch (Brazil)0:01:28
6Iingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mexico)0:01:48
7Jennifer Cesar Salazar (Venezuela)0:02:09
8Camila A. Valbuena Roa (Colombia)0:02:29
9Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Brazil)0:02:56
10Leidimar Suarez Medina (Venezuela)0:02:58
11Irma Greve (Argentina)0:03:17
12Mariela Delgado (Argentina)0:03:54
13Tamiko Butler (Antigua and Barbuda)0:04:17
DNSZoenique Williams (Bermuda)
DNSMaria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia)

