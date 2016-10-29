Compton claims 2016 Pan Am championships title
Anthony claws her way to second, Rochette is third
Elite Women: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:44:47
|2
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:01:40
|3
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:01:51
|4
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|0:02:13
|5
|Amanda Nauman (USA)
|0:02:35
|6
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg)
|0:02:47
|7
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:03:11
|8
|Amanda Miller (USA)
|0:03:26
|9
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|0:03:43
|10
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:03:48
|11
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|0:04:01
|12
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)
|0:04:41
|13
|Daniele Arman (USA)
|0:05:51
|14
|Jenna Blandford (USA)
|0:06:14
|15
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:06:28
|16
|Allison Arensman (USA)
|0:06:41
|17
|Ashley Barson (Can)
|0:06:52
|18
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|0:08:15
|19
|Haidee Viviana Saez Paillaqueo (Chi)
