Compton claims 2016 Pan Am championships title

Anthony claws her way to second, Rochette is third

Image 1 of 24

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) had nearly a two-minute lead with one lap remaining.

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) had nearly a two-minute lead with one lap remaining.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 24

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) racing to a 7th place finish.

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) racing to a 7th place finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 24

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) pushing her bike on an uphill switchback.

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) pushing her bike on an uphill switchback.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 24

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) running the steepest climb.

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) running the steepest climb.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 24

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) riding in fourth place with one lap remaining

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) riding in fourth place with one lap remaining
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 24

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) was expected to compete for the win but had to settle for 12th place today.

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) was expected to compete for the win but had to settle for 12th place today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 24

Jenna Greaser carrying her bike while others chose to push theirs.

Jenna Greaser carrying her bike while others chose to push theirs.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 24

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) descending into the grassy bowl for the last time

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) descending into the grassy bowl for the last time
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 24

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) being greeted by the crowd as she finished

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) being greeted by the crowd as she finished
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 24

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) wining another Pan Am Continental Championship.

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) wining another Pan Am Continental Championship.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 24

Sofia Gomez (TenSpeed Hero) leading Amanda Miller on an off-camber section of the course

Sofia Gomez (TenSpeed Hero) leading Amanda Miller on an off-camber section of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 24

Amanda Neuman (SDG-Muscular Monster) riding an off-camber section of the course

Amanda Neuman (SDG-Muscular Monster) riding an off-camber section of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 24

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) eyeing an uphill switchback

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) eyeing an uphill switchback
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 24

Maghalie Rochette (Cliff Pro Team) at the start

Maghalie Rochette (Cliff Pro Team) at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 24

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) and Courtenay McFadden lead out the Elite Women

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) and Courtenay McFadden lead out the Elite Women
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 24

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) leading the race on the second lap

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) leading the race on the second lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 24

Maghalie Rochette (Cliff Pro Team) was able to almost bridge up to Compton on the second lap

Maghalie Rochette (Cliff Pro Team) was able to almost bridge up to Compton on the second lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 24

Crystal Anthony (Maxxis Shimano) was in quite a battle with Rochette for second place

Crystal Anthony (Maxxis Shimano) was in quite a battle with Rochette for second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 24

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) racing solidly in fifth place

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) racing solidly in fifth place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 24

Cindy Montambault (Trek-GPL) pushing up bike on the steep run-up

Cindy Montambault (Trek-GPL) pushing up bike on the steep run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 24

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) on the steepest descent

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) on the steepest descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 24

Maghalie Rochette (Cliff Pro Team) chasing Compton

Maghalie Rochette (Cliff Pro Team) chasing Compton
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 24

Maghalie Rochette (Cliff Pro Team) on the steepest run-up while in second place

Maghalie Rochette (Cliff Pro Team) on the steepest run-up while in second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 24

US Champion Katie Compton (Trek Panache) signing autographs for some children after the race.

US Champion Katie Compton (Trek Panache) signing autographs for some children after the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA)0:44:47
2Crystal Anthony (USA)0:01:40
3Maghalie Rochette (Can)0:01:51
4Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)0:02:13
5Amanda Nauman (USA)0:02:35
6Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg)0:02:47
7Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:03:11
8Amanda Miller (USA)0:03:26
9Cindy Montambault (Can)0:03:43
10Sunny Gilbert (USA)0:03:48
11Jena Greaser (USA)0:04:01
12Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)0:04:41
13Daniele Arman (USA)0:05:51
14Jenna Blandford (USA)0:06:14
15Jennifer Malik (USA)0:06:28
16Allison Arensman (USA)0:06:41
17Ashley Barson (Can)0:06:52
18Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)0:08:15
19Haidee Viviana Saez Paillaqueo (Chi)

