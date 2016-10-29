White victorious in U23 Pan Am Continental championships
Hecht and Petrov finish second and third
U23 Men: -
Image 1 of 15
Image 2 of 15
Image 3 of 15
Image 4 of 15
Image 5 of 15
Image 6 of 15
Image 7 of 15
Image 8 of 15
Image 9 of 15
Image 10 of 15
Image 11 of 15
Image 12 of 15
Image 13 of 15
Image 14 of 15
Image 15 of 15
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:48:45
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:00:03
|3
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|4
|Peter Goguen (USA)
|0:01:20
|5
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|0:01:41
|6
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|0:01:51
|7
|Cooper Willsey (USA)
|0:02:05
|8
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|0:02:08
|9
|Cameron Beard (USA)
|0:02:14
|10
|Spencer Downing (USA)
|0:02:23
|11
|Skyler Mackey (USA)
|0:02:39
|12
|Trevor O'donnell (Can)
|0:03:07
|13
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|0:03:22
|14
|Garrett Gerchar (USA)
|0:03:25
|15
|Byron Rice (USA)
|0:04:08
|16
|Ian Mcshane (USA)
|0:04:17
|17
|Anders Nystrom (USA)
|0:04:25
|18
|Jack Tanner (USA)
|0:04:26
|19
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:04:49
|20
|Cade Bickmore (USA)
|0:05:35
|21
|Keith Mullaly (USA)
|0:05:42
|22
|Taylor Squillaci (USA)
|0:06:19
|23
|Ian Mcpherson (USA)
|0:07:22
|24
|Samuel Kieffer (USA)
|0:08:02
|25
|Andrew Bailey (USA)
|26
|Nicolas Padilla (USA)
|27
|Michael Owens (USA)
|28
|Ben Watkins (USA)
|29
|Eli House (USA)
|30
|Chris Goguen (USA)
|31
|Jonathan Anderson (USA)
|32
|Trever Kingsbury (USA)
|33
|Sam Winters (USA)
|34
|Josiah Longenecker (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy