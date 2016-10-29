Trending

White victorious in U23 Pan Am Continental championships

Hecht and Petrov finish second and third

Curtis White (Cannondale) wins the U23 Pan Am Continental Championship

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) had time to celebrate his victory while his rivals had to sprint for second place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle) leading Spencer Petrov and Curtis White with two laps remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Garrett Gerchar (Cliff Bar) pushing his bike on the run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Lance Haidat (Raleigh Clement) riding the steep run-up while Curtis White puts a foot down

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) descending into the grassy bowl with Spencer Petrov behind him

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Spencer Petrov (Cyclocross Alliance) riding near the front of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle) leading the race while others get caught up in the course barrier

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle) with the race lead and less than two laps remaining.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Spencer Petrov (Cyclocross Collective) leading Curtis White on an off-camber section of the course.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Max Chance (Evol) racing manages to ride the steepest run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The U23 Men struggle to ride the steep run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle) riding the steep run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Grant Ellwood (Boulder Cycle Sport) leads the U-23 men onto the Devou course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle) taking second place over Spencer Petrov

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA)0:48:45
2Gage Hecht (USA)0:00:03
3Spencer Petrov (USA)
4Peter Goguen (USA)0:01:20
5Grant Ellwood (USA)0:01:41
6Maxx Chance (USA)0:01:51
7Cooper Willsey (USA)0:02:05
8Lance Haidet (USA)0:02:08
9Cameron Beard (USA)0:02:14
10Spencer Downing (USA)0:02:23
11Skyler Mackey (USA)0:02:39
12Trevor O'donnell (Can)0:03:07
13Eric Brunner (USA)0:03:22
14Garrett Gerchar (USA)0:03:25
15Byron Rice (USA)0:04:08
16Ian Mcshane (USA)0:04:17
17Anders Nystrom (USA)0:04:25
18Jack Tanner (USA)0:04:26
19Brannan Fix (USA)0:04:49
20Cade Bickmore (USA)0:05:35
21Keith Mullaly (USA)0:05:42
22Taylor Squillaci (USA)0:06:19
23Ian Mcpherson (USA)0:07:22
24Samuel Kieffer (USA)0:08:02
25Andrew Bailey (USA)
26Nicolas Padilla (USA)
27Michael Owens (USA)
28Ben Watkins (USA)
29Eli House (USA)
30Chris Goguen (USA)
31Jonathan Anderson (USA)
32Trever Kingsbury (USA)
33Sam Winters (USA)
34Josiah Longenecker (USA)

