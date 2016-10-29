Hyde beats Powers to Pan Am title
Summerhill outsprints Werner for third
Elite Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:59:48
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA)
|0:00:22
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (USA)
|0:00:30
|4
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:00:31
|5
|Allen Krughoff (USA)
|0:01:33
|6
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:01:51
|7
|Yannick Eckmann (USA)
|0:02:06
|8
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|0:02:10
|9
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|0:02:14
|10
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|0:02:37
|11
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:02:56
|12
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|0:03:21
|13
|Tristan Cowie (USA)
|0:03:38
|14
|Mark Mcconnell (Can)
|0:03:48
|15
|Aaron Schooler (Can)
|0:03:54
|16
|Brian Matter (USA)
|0:04:32
|17
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
|18
|Joshua Johnson (USA)
|0:05:19
|19
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:06:03
|20
|Andrew Reardon (USA)
|0:06:04
|21
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:06:57
|22
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|23
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|24
|Michael Larson (USA)
|25
|Kyle Russ (USA)
|26
|Anton Varabei (Can)
|27
|Rodrigo Esteban Salazar Perez (Chi)
|28
|Kacey Campbell (USA)
|29
|Vance Fletcher (USA)
