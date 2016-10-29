Trending

Hyde beats Powers to Pan Am title

Summerhill outsprints Werner for third

Image 1 of 24

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz) dangled just off the back of the lead pack for quite a while

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 24

Former US Champion Jonathan Page (Fuji) hammering out of the saddle

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 24

Both Powers and Hyde were able to bunny-hop the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 24

Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport) on the steepest descent mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 24

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) on a tricky off-camber descent, with Powers chasing.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 24

Cody Kaiser (Lange Twins) leading a chase group through the start/finish area

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 24

Kerry Werner (Kona) is an experienced mountain biker and had little trouble with the Devou course.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 24

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) leading the race with less than one lap to go.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 24

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) winning the Pan Am Continental Championship for the first time

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 24

Jeremy Powers congratulating his close friend Stephen Hyde at the finish.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 24

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing), Stephen Hyde, and Danny Summerhill crossing an off-camber portion of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 24

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) leading Hyde and Werner in pursuit of Summerhill.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 24

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) racing with a small gap over Powers, Hyde, and Werner

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 24

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 24

The Elite Men head out onto the Devou Park course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 24

Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Alliance) lead early in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 24

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz), Stephen Hyde, and Jeremy Powers were all back a few positions in the first few minutes of the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 24

US Champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) chasing Summerhill during the second lap.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 24

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) and Jeremy Powers got caught behind a small crash early in the race that allowed Summerhill to briefly escape.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 24

Some racers were able to ride the steepest climb, but most had to run it.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 24

Kerry Werner (Kona) racing solidly in fourth position

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 24

There were all sorts of mishaps on the steep run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 24

Jonathan Page (Fuji) and Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) racing near the steep run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 24

Men’s Podium (L to R) Jeremy Powers (Aspire) 2nd, Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) 1st, Danny Summerhill (Maxxis) 3rd

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (USA)0:59:48
2Jeremy Powers (USA)0:00:22
3Daniel Summerhill (USA)0:00:30
4Kerry Werner (USA)0:00:31
5Allen Krughoff (USA)0:01:33
6Travis Livermon (USA)0:01:51
7Yannick Eckmann (USA)0:02:06
8Tobin Ortenblad (USA)0:02:10
9Justin Lindine (USA)0:02:14
10Jeremy Martin (Can)0:02:37
11Jonathan Page (USA)0:02:56
12Andrew Dillman (USA)0:03:21
13Tristan Cowie (USA)0:03:38
14Mark Mcconnell (Can)0:03:48
15Aaron Schooler (Can)0:03:54
16Brian Matter (USA)0:04:32
17Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
18Joshua Johnson (USA)0:05:19
19Cody Kaiser (USA)0:06:03
20Andrew Reardon (USA)0:06:04
21Troy Wells (USA)0:06:57
22Tyler Cloutier (USA)
23Cody Cupp (USA)
24Michael Larson (USA)
25Kyle Russ (USA)
26Anton Varabei (Can)
27Rodrigo Esteban Salazar Perez (Chi)
28Kacey Campbell (USA)
29Vance Fletcher (USA)

