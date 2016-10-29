Trending

Denzel Stephenson wins Junior Pan American championship

Holmgren second, followed by Mahar

The popularity of cyclocross continues to grow in the Ohio River Valley, with participant attendance increasing more than ten percent at the Derby City Cup over previous year. Kentucky holds the distinction of hosting the UCI Elite Cyclocross World Championships, along with two editions of UCI Masters Cyclocross World Championships, and the UCI Pan American Championships.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denzel Stephenson (USA)0:42:37
2Gunnar Holmgren (Can)0:01:16
3Lane Maher (USA)0:01:26
4Tyler Clark (Can)0:01:37
5Caleb Swartz (USA)0:01:43
6Sam Noel (USA)0:02:01
7Gregory Gunsalus (USA)0:02:10
8Calder Wood (USA)0:02:16
9Drew Sotebeer (USA)
10George Schulz (USA)0:02:42
11Ethan Palamarek (Can)0:02:55
12Scott Funston (USA)0:03:26
13Ross Ellwood (USA)0:03:38
14Sebastian Logue (USA)0:04:03
15Tyler Smith (USA)0:04:21
16Kevin Goguen (USA)0:04:36
17Nicholas Beirne (USA)0:04:48
18Andrew Schmidt (USA)0:05:05
19Enzo Allwein (USA)0:05:15
20Isaac Bryant (USA)
21Dylan Rockwood (USA)0:05:16
22Camden Brooks (USA)0:05:31
23Brody Sanderson (Can)0:07:03
24Brayden Buchanan (USA)
25Zachary Young (USA)
26Daniel Vaughn (USA)
27Alexander Christian (USA)
28Wheeler Davis (USA)
29Owen Busch (USA)
30Nolan Brunner (USA)

