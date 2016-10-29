Noble wins U23 Pan Am Continental cyclo-cross championship
White second, followed by Finchcamp
U23 Women: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:39:46
|2
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:15
|3
|Hannah Finchcmp (USA) Clif Pro Team
|0:01:54
|4
|Sidney McGill (Can) Focus CX Team Canada
|0:02:19
|5
|Hannah Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BRC
|0:02:27
|6
|Ruby West (Can) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:04:39
|7
|Katherine Santos (USA) Be Real Sports
|8
|Shannon Mallory (USA) NWCX Project
|0:04:52
|9
|Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:05:24
|10
|Ashey Zorner (USA) Alpha Bicycle
|0:06:16
|11
|Erica Leonard (Can) Angry Johnny's
|0:06:46
|12
|Kelly Siobhan (Can) To Wheels Epic Sport
|0:08:12
|13
|Ellie Micthell (USA) NWCX Project
|3 laps
|14
|Riley Gallagher (USA) J.A. King p/b BRC
|15
|Lilith Ahrens (USA) EvoDevo
|DNF
|Turner Ramsey (USA) KMS Cycling
|DNF
|Kennedy Adams (USA) Women's CX Project
|DNF
|Gabriella Arnold (USA) Marian University
