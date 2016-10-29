Trending

Noble wins U23 Pan Am Continental cyclo-cross championship

White second, followed by Finchcamp

Image 1 of 16

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) taking the win at Devou Park
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 16

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) finishes alone to defend her Pan American Continental Championship.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 16

Hannah Finchamp (Cliff Pro Team) fighting her way up the run-up on her way to a podium finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 16

Emma White (Cannondale) got gapped by Noble towards the end of the race and had to settle for second place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 16

Lillith Ahrens (EvoDevo) descending into the grassy bowl.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 16

Ruby West (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) climbing the steep run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 16

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 16

Hannah Finchamp (Cliff Pro Team) riding alone through pretty Devou Park
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 16

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) had Emma White on her wheel for the first part of the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 16

Emma Swartz (Trek Cyclocross) took a spill on the steep off-camber chute. She appeared to be unhurt.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 16

Hannah Finchamp (Cliff Pro Team) owned third place nearly the whole race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 16

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) on a sketchy descent with White and Finchamp following
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 16

Hannah Finchamp (Cliff Pro Team) racing near the front during lap one.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 16

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) led Emma White after the first off-camber section of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 16

U23 Champion Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) took the hole-shot and led the U23 women onto the Devou course.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 16

U-23 Champion Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) took the hole-shot and led the U-23 women onto the Devou course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing0:39:46
2Emma White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:15
3Hannah Finchcmp (USA) Clif Pro Team0:01:54
4Sidney McGill (Can) Focus CX Team Canada0:02:19
5Hannah Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BRC0:02:27
6Ruby West (Can) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:04:39
7Katherine Santos (USA) Be Real Sports
8Shannon Mallory (USA) NWCX Project0:04:52
9Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:05:24
10Ashey Zorner (USA) Alpha Bicycle0:06:16
11Erica Leonard (Can) Angry Johnny's0:06:46
12Kelly Siobhan (Can) To Wheels Epic Sport0:08:12
13Ellie Micthell (USA) NWCX Project3 laps
14Riley Gallagher (USA) J.A. King p/b BRC
15Lilith Ahrens (USA) EvoDevo
DNFTurner Ramsey (USA) KMS Cycling
DNFKennedy Adams (USA) Women's CX Project
DNFGabriella Arnold (USA) Marian University

