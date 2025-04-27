'That was always a goal' – Ben Healy savours first Monument podium at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Irishman claims third place in final race of his spring Classics campaign

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) celebrates his first Monument podium at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a frustrating Amstel Gold Race, where Ben Healy admitted he had the legs but "missed out a little bit here or there" on his way to tenth, the EF Education-EasyPost rider bounced back in style, executing the team’s plan perfectly to claim his first Monument podium at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.

“A podium in a monument, that was always a goal and that's what I've worked so hard this winter for, and I'm ecstatic with it,” said Healy, who was all smiles while wearing his medal after walking away from the podium ceremonies.

