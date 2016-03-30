Vos wins Pajot Hills Classic
Guarnier second and Lepisto third
Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) won her first race of her comeback season at the new UCI race Pagot Hills Classic on Wednesday. The Dutchwomen sprinted to the win ahead of US road champion Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) and Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo Bigla).
Vos was forced to take a break last year due to a hamstring injury that she sustained at the Dutch national cyclo-cross championships at the beginning of January 2015. Rabo Liv announced last June that Vos would not return to road racing and that she had written off her 2015 goals.
Vos later described her health problems and tired feeling as a sign of over training but stated that she would return in 2016 with an eye on the Olympic Games in Rio.
Her first race this season was on March 13 at the Drentse Acht van Westerveld where she placed tenth.
At the Pajot Hills Classic, Vos started with a team that included Anna van der Breggen, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Shara Gillow, Thalita de Jong and Kasia Niewiadoma.
The 122.4km race was held on a 21km circuit, followed by a main loop of 56.7km, and then two final circuits of 22.3km each. There were also eight cobbled sections.
A strong lead group formed during the race that included many of the heavy-hitters including Ferrand-Prevot, Guarnier, Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), Ellen Van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans), van der Breggen and Niewiadoma.
Although it looked as though the lead group would stay away to the finish, they were caught by the main group and Vos won the sprint to the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3:08:14
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|6
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
|11
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|12
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|13
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|16
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|17
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|18
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|19
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|20
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|21
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|22
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|23
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|24
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|25
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:10
|26
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|27
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|28
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|29
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|30
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:14
|31
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:29
|32
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|33
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|34
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|35
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:46
|36
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:38
|37
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|38
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|39
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|40
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|41
|Diana Pe–uela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|42
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|43
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink
|44
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|45
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|46
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|47
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|48
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|49
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|50
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|51
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|52
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|53
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|54
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
|55
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|56
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|57
|Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|58
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|59
|Céline Van Severen (Bel)
|60
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|61
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|62
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|63
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|64
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|65
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|66
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|67
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|68
|Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|69
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr)
|70
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|72
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|73
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|74
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld-Zannata
|75
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|76
|Claire Thomas (GBr)
|77
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|78
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|79
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|80
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|82
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|83
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus)
|84
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|85
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|86
|Sylvie Boermans (Ned)
|0:04:51
|87
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|88
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:04:53
|89
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:55
|90
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|91
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:05:04
|92
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|93
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:07:04
|94
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:07:08
|95
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|96
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|97
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|98
|Abigail Dentus (GBr)
|0:07:11
|99
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
|100
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
|101
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned)
|0:07:13
|102
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|103
|Minke Van Dongen (Ned)
|104
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|105
|Shannon Malseed (Aus)
|106
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|107
|Esther Van Veen (Ned)
|108
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin)
|109
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|110
|Kirsten Howard (Aus)
|111
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:07:20
|112
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:07:21
|113
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus)
|0:07:26
|114
|Tine Rasch Hansen (Den) Team BMS Birn
|0:07:39
|115
|Ingrid Tempert (Ned)
|0:07:46
|DNF
|Sarah Borremans (Bel)
|DNF
|Carolien Haers (Bel)
|DNF
|Paz Bash (Isr)
|DNF
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel)
|DNF
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|DNF
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink (Svk)
|DNF
|Silje Broll (Nor)
|DNF
|Ingrid Moe (Nor)
|DNF
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor)
|DNF
|Daniella Verstraten (Ned)
|DNF
|Emilie Bentzon (Nor)
|DNF
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
|DNF
|Rachel Barbieri ( (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Daniela Gass (Ger)
|DNF
|Malin Berlin (Swe)
|DNF
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
|DNF
|Lisa Vermeire (Bel)
|DNF
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emily Nelson (GBr)
|DNF
|Melissa Lowther (GBr)
|DNF
|Danielle Khan (GBr)
|DNF
|Megan Barker (GBr)
|DNF
|Manon Lloyd (GBr)
|DNF
|Jasmien De Boeck (Bel)
|DNF
|Liliano Leenknegi (Bel)
|DNF
|Mieke Leeman (Bel)
|DNF
|Vanessa Van Kerckvoorde (Bel)
|DNF
|Judith Bloem (Ned)
|DNF
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|DNF
|Jarna De Jong (Ned)
|DNF
|Karen Elzing (Ned)
|DNF
|Alicja Verhagen (Ned)
|DNF
|Mieke Docx (Bel)
|DNF
|Sigrid Jochems (Ned)
|DNF
|Celesta Op Den Brouw (Ned)
|DNF
|Ine Allaert (Bel)
|DNF
|Eva Van Den Born (Ned)
|DNF
|Liisi Rist (Est)
|DNF
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel)
|DNF
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|DNF
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|DNF
|Tamara Preuß (Ger)
|DNF
|Maxime Roes (Bel)
|DNF
|Sara Verhaest (Bel)
|DNF
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus)
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus)
|DNF
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|DNF
|Grace Garner (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|DNF
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|DNF
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Malin Eriksen (Nor)
|DNF
|Anne Huinen (Ned)
|DNF
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned)
|DNF
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Hannah Walker (GBr)
|DNF
|Jo Tindley (GBr)
|DNF
|Sam Burman (GBr)
|DNF
|Keira Mcvitty (GBr)
|DNF
|Corrine Clarke (GBr)
|DNF
|Becca Carter (GBr)
|DNF
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|DNF
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|DNF
|Nathalie Birli (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|DNF
|Julia Deuerlein (Ger) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|DNS
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel)
|DNS
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
