Vos wins Pajot Hills Classic

Guarnier second and Lepisto third



Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) back to winning

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) back to winning
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Joëlle Numainville navigates through the crowds to the start line - Pajot Hills Classic 2016

Joëlle Numainville navigates through the crowds to the start line - Pajot Hills Classic 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Saartje Vandenbroucke approaches the top of the iconic, Muur van Geraardsbergen - Pajot Hills Classic 2016

Saartje Vandenbroucke approaches the top of the iconic, Muur van Geraardsbergen - Pajot Hills Classic 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Finnish national champion, Lotta Lepistö fights up Murr van Gerardsbergen - Pajot Hills Classic 2016

Finnish national champion, Lotta Lepistö fights up Murr van Gerardsbergen - Pajot Hills Classic 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Finnish national champion, Lotta Lepistö fights up Murr van Gerardsbergen - Pajot Hills Classic 2016

Finnish national champion, Lotta Lepistö fights up Murr van Gerardsbergen - Pajot Hills Classic 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Isabelle Beckers fights up Kapelmuur - Pajot Hills Classic 2016

Isabelle Beckers fights up Kapelmuur - Pajot Hills Classic 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Anna van der Breggen and Kasia Niewiadoma lead the peloton to the top of Muur van Gerardsbergen - Pajot Hills Classic 2016

Anna van der Breggen and Kasia Niewiadoma lead the peloton to the top of Muur van Gerardsbergen - Pajot Hills Classic 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Ashleigh Moolman Pasio battles up Muur van Gerardsbergen - Pajot Hills Classic 2016

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio battles up Muur van Gerardsbergen - Pajot Hills Classic 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


The peloton approach across the cobbles - Pajot Hills Classic 2016

The peloton approach across the cobbles - Pajot Hills Classic 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Sheyla Gutierrez leads the peloton overt the early cobbles - Pajot Hills Classic 2016

Sheyla Gutierrez leads the peloton overt the early cobbles - Pajot Hills Classic 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Lotta Lepistö and Lauren Kitchen upfront as the peloton bounce across the cobbles - Pajot Hills Classic 2016

Lotta Lepistö and Lauren Kitchen upfront as the peloton bounce across the cobbles - Pajot Hills Classic 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Laura Massey (Drops) has the top of Muur van Gerardsbergen in her sights - Pajot Hills Classic 2016

Laura Massey (Drops) has the top of Muur van Gerardsbergen in her sights - Pajot Hills Classic 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Orica AIS lead the peloton as the riders complete speed through the finishing circuit - Pajot Hills Classic 2016

Orica AIS lead the peloton as the riders complete speed through the finishing circuit - Pajot Hills Classic 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Pajot Hills Classic 2016

Pajot Hills Classic 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Megan Guarnier, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio and Lotta Lepistö well positioned across the penultimate set of of cobbles - Pajot Hills Classic 2016

Megan Guarnier, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio and Lotta Lepistö well positioned across the penultimate set of of cobbles - Pajot Hills Classic 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Tayler Wiles leads former teammate, Evelyn Stevens across the cobbles - Pajot Hills Classic 2016

Tayler Wiles leads former teammate, Evelyn Stevens across the cobbles - Pajot Hills Classic 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Carmen Small across the cobbles on the finishing circuit - Pajot Hills Classic 2016

Carmen Small across the cobbles on the finishing circuit - Pajot Hills Classic 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Kasia Pawłowska bounces across the cobbles as the race enters it's final phase - Pajot Hills Classic 2016

Kasia Pawłowska bounces across the cobbles as the race enters it's final phase - Pajot Hills Classic 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Ashleigh Moolman Pasio leads on the road back to Gooik - Pajot Hills Classic 2016

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio leads on the road back to Gooik - Pajot Hills Classic 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) back to winning

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) back to winning
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Marianne Vos is back

Marianne Vos is back
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo-Bigla)

Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo-Bigla)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Megan Guarnier, Marianne Vos and Lotta Lepisto on the podium

Megan Guarnier, Marianne Vos and Lotta Lepisto on the podium
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)


Marianne Vos was back in competition

Marianne Vos was back in competition
(Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) won her first race of her comeback season at the new UCI race Pagot Hills Classic on Wednesday. The Dutchwomen sprinted to the win ahead of US road champion Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) and Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo Bigla).

Vos was forced to take a break last year due to a hamstring injury that she sustained at the Dutch national cyclo-cross championships at the beginning of January 2015. Rabo Liv announced last June that Vos would not return to road racing and that she had written off her 2015 goals.

Vos later described her health problems and tired feeling as a sign of over training but stated that she would return in 2016 with an eye on the Olympic Games in Rio.

Her first race this season was on March 13 at the Drentse Acht van Westerveld where she placed tenth. 

At the Pajot Hills Classic, Vos started with a team that included Anna van der Breggen, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Shara Gillow, Thalita de Jong and Kasia Niewiadoma.

The 122.4km race was held on a 21km circuit, followed by a main loop of 56.7km, and then two final circuits of 22.3km each. There were also eight cobbled sections.

A strong lead group formed during the race that included many of the heavy-hitters including Ferrand-Prevot, Guarnier, Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), Ellen Van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans), van der Breggen and Niewiadoma.

Although it looked as though the lead group would stay away to the finish, they were caught by the main group and Vos won the sprint to the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3:08:14
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
4Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
5Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
6Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
10Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
11Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
12Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
13Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
14Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
15Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
16Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
17Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
18Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
19Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
20Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
21Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
22Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
23Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
24Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
25Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:10
26Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
27Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
28Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
29Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
30Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:14
31Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:29
32Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:39
33Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
34Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
35Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:46
36Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:38
37Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
38Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
39Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
40Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
41Diana Pe–uela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
42Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
43Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink
44Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
45Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
46Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
47Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
48Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
49Sofia Arreola (Mex) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
50Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
51Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
52Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
53Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
54Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
55Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
56Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
57Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
58Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
59Céline Van Severen (Bel)
60Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
61Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
62Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
63Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
64Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
65Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
66Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
67Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
68Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
69Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr)
70Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
71Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
72Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
73Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
74Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld-Zannata
75Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
76Claire Thomas (GBr)
77Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
78Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
79Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
80Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
81Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
82Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
83Jenelle Crooks (Aus)
84Lauren Komanski (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
85Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
86Sylvie Boermans (Ned)0:04:51
87Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
88Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:04:53
89Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:55
90Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
91Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:05:04
92Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:05:20
93Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:07:04
94Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana0:07:08
95Vera Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
96Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
97Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
98Abigail Dentus (GBr)0:07:11
99Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
100Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
101Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned)0:07:13
102Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
103Minke Van Dongen (Ned)
104Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
105Shannon Malseed (Aus)
106Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
107Esther Van Veen (Ned)
108Laura Vainionpää (Fin)
109Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
110Kirsten Howard (Aus)
111Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:07:20
112Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:07:21
113Erin Kinnealy (Aus)0:07:26
114Tine Rasch Hansen (Den) Team BMS Birn0:07:39
115Ingrid Tempert (Ned)0:07:46
DNFSarah Borremans (Bel)
DNFCarolien Haers (Bel)
DNFPaz Bash (Isr)
DNFFemke Verstichelen (Bel)
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
DNFTereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink (Svk)
DNFSilje Broll (Nor)
DNFIngrid Moe (Nor)
DNFCaroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor)
DNFDaniella Verstraten (Ned)
DNFEmilie Bentzon (Nor)
DNFChristina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
DNFRachel Barbieri ( (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFValentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFDaniela Gass (Ger)
DNFMalin Berlin (Swe)
DNFSanne Bamelis (Bel)
DNFLisa Vermeire (Bel)
DNFLucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFRose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFSophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFEmily Nelson (GBr)
DNFMelissa Lowther (GBr)
DNFDanielle Khan (GBr)
DNFMegan Barker (GBr)
DNFManon Lloyd (GBr)
DNFJasmien De Boeck (Bel)
DNFLiliano Leenknegi (Bel)
DNFMieke Leeman (Bel)
DNFVanessa Van Kerckvoorde (Bel)
DNFJudith Bloem (Ned)
DNFEvy Kuijpers (Ned)
DNFJarna De Jong (Ned)
DNFKaren Elzing (Ned)
DNFAlicja Verhagen (Ned)
DNFMieke Docx (Bel)
DNFSigrid Jochems (Ned)
DNFCelesta Op Den Brouw (Ned)
DNFIne Allaert (Bel)
DNFEva Van Den Born (Ned)
DNFLiisi Rist (Est)
DNFElise Vander Sande (Bel)
DNFShana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFSara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFMaaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFKaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFTamara Preuß (Ger)
DNFMaxime Roes (Bel)
DNFSara Verhaest (Bel)
DNFLouisa Lobigs (Aus)
DNFJessica Allen (Aus)
DNFKatrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNFGrace Garner (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
DNFElizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
DNFCoralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFVictorie Guilman (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFMalin Eriksen (Nor)
DNFAnne Huinen (Ned)
DNFMarieke Van Witzenburg (Ned)
DNFKathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFHannah Walker (GBr)
DNFJo Tindley (GBr)
DNFSam Burman (GBr)
DNFKeira Mcvitty (GBr)
DNFCorrine Clarke (GBr)
DNFBecca Carter (GBr)
DNFAllie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
DNFAbigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFAstrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
DNFNathalie Birli (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
DNFJulia Deuerlein (Ger) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
DNSSjoukje Dufoer (Bel)
DNSCecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn

