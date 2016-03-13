Drentse Acht van Westerveld: Kirchmann wins from breakaway
Marianne Vos returns to racing and finishes 10th
Canadian Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) won Drentse Acht van Westerwald in The Netherlands on Sunday by outsprinting her breakaway companions at the end of the 140.5km race. Boels-Dolmans' Christine Majerus was second, followed by Rabobank-Liv's Anouka Koster.
"I am very happy to get my first victory of the season," Kirchmann said in a statement released by her team. "It is my first ever win in Europe, so that makes it extra special for me."
Kirchamnn took the win from an all-star breakaway of 13 riders that sneaked away on the peloton's second trip up the Vamberg. Aside from Kirchmann, Majerus and Koster, the breakaway also included Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon/SRAM), Emilia Fahlin (Ale Cipollini), Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5), Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS), Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5), Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare), Marianne Vos (Rabobank-Liv), Kataryzna Pawlowska (Boels-Dolmans), Alexis Ryan (Canyon/SRAM) and Megan Guanier (Boels Dolmans).
"It was a very strong breakaway with all of the big teams represented and some teams even had two or three riders there," Kirchmann said. "Almost everyone was turning to begin with and we gained a decent gap. I tried to conserve some energy heading into the finishing circuits, and I started my sprint very early coming down the final straightaway. I was so happy to hang on for the win."
Team director Hans Timmerman praised his rider's patience in the group.
"Leah did a great job in being in the breakaway," he said. "Her positioning was very good and she was able to grasp that opportunity. Behind her, we also had riders in the second group, so she was able to save some energy in the front group and to focus on the eventual sprint."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|3:32:45
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|7
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:02
|9
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|10
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|11
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|12
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:14
|13
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|14
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:02:01
|15
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|16
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|17
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|18
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|19
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|20
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|21
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|22
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|23
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|25
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|26
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|27
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|28
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|29
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|30
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|31
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|32
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|33
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|34
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|35
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|36
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|37
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|38
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|39
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|40
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|41
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|42
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|43
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|44
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|45
|Karen Elzing (Ned)
|0:05:36
|46
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|47
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|48
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|49
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|50
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|51
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|52
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned)
|53
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|54
|Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
|55
|Svetlana Vasilieva (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld-Zannata
|57
|Esther Van Veen (Ned)
|58
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|59
|Sara Olsson (Swe) INPA - Bianchi
|60
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|61
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|62
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|64
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|65
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|66
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|67
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|68
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|69
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|70
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|71
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|72
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|73
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink
|74
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|76
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|77
|Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|78
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|79
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|80
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
|81
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|82
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|83
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|84
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|0:05:52
|DNF
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|DNF
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|DNF
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|DNF
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|DNF
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|DNF
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) AlÈ Cipollini
|DNF
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|DNF
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|DNF
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|DNF
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|DNF
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Natalya Sokovnina (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Laura Simenc (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|DNF
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|DNF
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|DNF
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|DNF
|Angela Maffeis (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|DNF
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Dana Rožlapa (Lat)
|DNF
|Erika Aliskeviciute (Ltu)
|DNF
|Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
|DNF
|Marjolein Bakker (Ned)
|DNF
|Nicolien Luijsterburg (Ned)
|DNF
|Christien Pries (Ned)
|DNF
|Melissa Van Neck (Ned)
|DNF
|Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned)
|DNF
|Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned)
|DNF
|Melissa Steenhof (Ned)
|DNF
|Elaine Jansen (Ned)
|DNF
|Liena De Jong (Ned)
|DNF
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned)
|DNF
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned)
|DNF
|Simone De Vries (Ned)
|DNF
|Grytsje De Vries (Ned)
|DNF
|Mischa Top (Ned)
|DNF
|Kelley Hess (USA)
|DNF
|Morag Wouters (Ned)
|DNF
|Inge Van Ginneken (Ned)
|DNF
|Esther Van Leeuwen (Ned)
|DNF
|Kim Lahaije (Ned)
|DNF
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned)
|DNF
|Michelle Stummel (Ned)
|DNF
|Britt Teunissen (Ned)
|DNF
|Jarna De Jong (Ned)
|DNF
|Kimberly Nieuwerth (Ned)
|DNF
|Ingrid Tempert (Ned)
|DNF
|Malin Eriksen (Nor)
|DNF
|Tessa Veen (Ned)
|DNF
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus)
|DNF
|Angela Smith (Aus)
|DNF
|Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)
|DNF
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
|DNF
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
|DNF
|Nadia Stappenbelt (Ned)
|DNF
|Mady Kleeven (Ned)
|DNF
|Melanie Klement (Ned)
|DNF
|Willemiek Meinders (Ned)
|DNF
|Annefleur De Leeuw (Ned)
|DNF
|Cornelie Smorenburg (Ned)
|DNF
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink
|DNF
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned)
|DNF
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
|DNF
|Dyann Veenstra (Ned)
|DNF
|Fianna Stenveld (Ned)
|DNF
|Tessa Nederhoff (Ned)
|DNF
|Eline Oosterwoud (Ned)
|DNS
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNS
|Lauren Komanskia (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy