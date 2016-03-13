Trending

Drentse Acht van Westerveld: Kirchmann wins from breakaway

Marianne Vos returns to racing and finishes 10th

Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) celebrates her win

(Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The peloton in action during Drentse Acht van Westerveld

(Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Boels-Dolmans' Christine Majerus, Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) and Rabobank-Liv's Anouka Koster on the podium

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Marianne Vos (Rabobank-Liv) on the start line

(Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Leah Kirchmann and Floortje Mackaij (Liv-Plantur) celebrate

(Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Orica-AIS leads the peloton

(Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Megan Guarnier gets ready for the start

(Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
US champ Megan Guarnier in the breakaway

(Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Marianne Vos was back in competition

(Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Marianne Vos in the Drentse Acht van Westerveld peloton

(Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Lisa Brennauer at the start

(Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Lauren Stephens climbs the Vamberg

(Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Leah Kirchmann scored her first win of the season at Drentse Acht van Westerveld

(Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Canadian Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) won Drentse Acht van Westerwald in The Netherlands on Sunday by outsprinting her breakaway companions at the end of the 140.5km race. Boels-Dolmans' Christine Majerus was second, followed by Rabobank-Liv's Anouka Koster.

"I am very happy to get my first victory of the season," Kirchmann said in a statement released by her team. "It is my first ever win in Europe, so that makes it extra special for me."

Kirchamnn took the win from an all-star breakaway of 13 riders that sneaked away on the peloton's second trip up the Vamberg. Aside from Kirchmann, Majerus and Koster, the breakaway also included Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon/SRAM), Emilia Fahlin (Ale Cipollini), Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5), Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS), Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5), Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare), Marianne Vos (Rabobank-Liv), Kataryzna Pawlowska (Boels-Dolmans), Alexis Ryan (Canyon/SRAM) and Megan Guanier (Boels Dolmans).

"It was a very strong breakaway with all of the big teams represented and some teams even had two or three riders there," Kirchmann said. "Almost everyone was turning to begin with and we gained a decent gap. I tried to conserve some energy heading into the finishing circuits, and I started my sprint very early coming down the final straightaway. I was so happy to hang on for the win."

Team director Hans Timmerman praised his rider's patience in the group.

"Leah did a great job in being in the breakaway," he said. "Her positioning was very good and she was able to grasp that opportunity. Behind her, we also had riders in the second group, so she was able to save some energy in the front group and to focus on the eventual sprint."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur3:32:45
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
3Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
4Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
5Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
7Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:02
9Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
10Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
11Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:10
12Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:00:14
13Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:21
14Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS0:02:01
15Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
16Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
17Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
18Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
19Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
20Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
21Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
22Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
23Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
25Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
26Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
27Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
28Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
29Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
30Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
31Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
32Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
33Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
34Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
35Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
36Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
37Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
38Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
39Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
40Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
41Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
42Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:09
43Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
44Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
45Karen Elzing (Ned)0:05:36
46Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
47Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
48Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
49Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
50Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
51Veerle Goossens (Ned)
52Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned)
53Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
54Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
55Svetlana Vasilieva (Rus) Astana Pro Team
56Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld-Zannata
57Esther Van Veen (Ned)
58Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
59Sara Olsson (Swe) INPA - Bianchi
60Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
61Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
62Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana Pro Team
63Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
64Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
65Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
66Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
67Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
68Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
69Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
70Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
71Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
72Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
73Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink
74Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Pro Team
75Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
76Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
77Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
78Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
79Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
80Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
81Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
82Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
83Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
84Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or0:05:52
DNFNikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFAlena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
DNFTrixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
DNFLoren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNFEmilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFJanicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFShelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFRachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFDoris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFAlison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFLauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFLauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFJoanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
DNFAbigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
DNFEllen Skerritt (Aus) AlÈ Cipollini
DNFMalgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
DNFCoralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFCharlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFLex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
DNFIlaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
DNFTereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
DNFFanny Riberot (Fra) Astana Pro Team
DNFNatalya Sokovnina (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFWilleke Knol (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFSusanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFGanna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFMia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAnna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFUrsa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFOlena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFLaura Simenc (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFWinanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFKaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFDemmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
DNFLara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
DNFAngela Maffeis (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
DNFKelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFPia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFSilvija Latozaite (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFDana Rožlapa (Lat)
DNFErika Aliskeviciute (Ltu)
DNFPernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
DNFMarjolein Bakker (Ned)
DNFNicolien Luijsterburg (Ned)
DNFChristien Pries (Ned)
DNFMelissa Van Neck (Ned)
DNFJanieke Kalsbeek (Ned)
DNFSanne Bouwmeester (Ned)
DNFMelissa Steenhof (Ned)
DNFElaine Jansen (Ned)
DNFLiena De Jong (Ned)
DNFGiorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
DNFElisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
DNFIvana Tiessens (Ned)
DNFLeonie Lubbinge (Ned)
DNFSimone De Vries (Ned)
DNFGrytsje De Vries (Ned)
DNFMischa Top (Ned)
DNFKelley Hess (USA)
DNFMorag Wouters (Ned)
DNFInge Van Ginneken (Ned)
DNFEsther Van Leeuwen (Ned)
DNFKim Lahaije (Ned)
DNFBryony Van Velzen (Ned)
DNFMichelle Stummel (Ned)
DNFBritt Teunissen (Ned)
DNFJarna De Jong (Ned)
DNFKimberly Nieuwerth (Ned)
DNFIngrid Tempert (Ned)
DNFMalin Eriksen (Nor)
DNFTessa Veen (Ned)
DNFErin Kinnealy (Aus)
DNFAngela Smith (Aus)
DNFAmalie Winther Olsen (Den)
DNFKylie Waterreus (Ned)
DNFKirsten Peetoom (Ned)
DNFNadia Stappenbelt (Ned)
DNFMady Kleeven (Ned)
DNFMelanie Klement (Ned)
DNFWillemiek Meinders (Ned)
DNFAnnefleur De Leeuw (Ned)
DNFCornelie Smorenburg (Ned)
DNFIlaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink
DNFAnne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned)
DNFWendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
DNFDyann Veenstra (Ned)
DNFFianna Stenveld (Ned)
DNFTessa Nederhoff (Ned)
DNFEline Oosterwoud (Ned)
DNSThea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNSLauren Komanskia (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Latest on Cyclingnews