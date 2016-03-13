Image 1 of 13 Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) celebrates her win (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 13 The peloton in action during Drentse Acht van Westerveld (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 13 Boels-Dolmans' Christine Majerus, Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) and Rabobank-Liv's Anouka Koster on the podium (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 13 Marianne Vos (Rabobank-Liv) on the start line (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 13 Leah Kirchmann and Floortje Mackaij (Liv-Plantur) celebrate (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 13 Orica-AIS leads the peloton (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 13 Megan Guarnier gets ready for the start (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 13 US champ Megan Guarnier in the breakaway (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 13 Marianne Vos was back in competition (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 13 Marianne Vos in the Drentse Acht van Westerveld peloton (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 13 Lisa Brennauer at the start (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 13 Lauren Stephens climbs the Vamberg (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 13 Leah Kirchmann scored her first win of the season at Drentse Acht van Westerveld (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Canadian Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) won Drentse Acht van Westerwald in The Netherlands on Sunday by outsprinting her breakaway companions at the end of the 140.5km race. Boels-Dolmans' Christine Majerus was second, followed by Rabobank-Liv's Anouka Koster.

"I am very happy to get my first victory of the season," Kirchmann said in a statement released by her team. "It is my first ever win in Europe, so that makes it extra special for me."

Kirchamnn took the win from an all-star breakaway of 13 riders that sneaked away on the peloton's second trip up the Vamberg. Aside from Kirchmann, Majerus and Koster, the breakaway also included Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon/SRAM), Emilia Fahlin (Ale Cipollini), Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5), Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS), Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5), Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare), Marianne Vos (Rabobank-Liv), Kataryzna Pawlowska (Boels-Dolmans), Alexis Ryan (Canyon/SRAM) and Megan Guanier (Boels Dolmans).

"It was a very strong breakaway with all of the big teams represented and some teams even had two or three riders there," Kirchmann said. "Almost everyone was turning to begin with and we gained a decent gap. I tried to conserve some energy heading into the finishing circuits, and I started my sprint very early coming down the final straightaway. I was so happy to hang on for the win."

Team director Hans Timmerman praised his rider's patience in the group.

"Leah did a great job in being in the breakaway," he said. "Her positioning was very good and she was able to grasp that opportunity. Behind her, we also had riders in the second group, so she was able to save some energy in the front group and to focus on the eventual sprint."

