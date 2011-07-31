Trending

Van Vleuten wins penultimate World Cup round

Dutchwoman assumes World Cup lead from teammate Vos

Image 1 of 31

A victory salute from Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) after she crossed the finish line.

A victory salute from Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) after she crossed the finish line.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 31

With shorts to match the jersey, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) is resplendent in the kit of World Cup leader.

With shorts to match the jersey, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) is resplendent in the kit of World Cup leader.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 31

Another crack in the peloton was created by Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit), this would be decisive.

Another crack in the peloton was created by Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit), this would be decisive.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 31

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) leading, in the newly formed break.

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) leading, in the newly formed break.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 31

Another time on the climb for the break, it appears Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) prefers the front......

Another time on the climb for the break, it appears Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) prefers the front......
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 31

Tiffany Cromwell (Hitec Products) tries to initiate a chase to the leaders, but is marked by Nederland Bloeit.

Tiffany Cromwell (Hitec Products) tries to initiate a chase to the leaders, but is marked by Nederland Bloeit.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 31

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) leads the break.

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) leads the break.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 31

Nicole Cooke (SC MCipollini Giambenini) leads the break with just under one lap to go.

Nicole Cooke (SC MCipollini Giambenini) leads the break with just under one lap to go.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 31

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) leads the chase to the breeak with just under one lap to go.

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) leads the chase to the breeak with just under one lap to go.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 31

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) would relinquish the World Cup leader's jersey at the end of the race to her teammate.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) would relinquish the World Cup leader's jersey at the end of the race to her teammate.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 31

Vargarda always makes a great turn out for the World Cup races.

Vargarda always makes a great turn out for the World Cup races.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 31

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) led the sprint ahead of Ellen van Dijk (HTC-Highroad) and Nicole Cooke (SC MCipollini Giordana).

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) led the sprint ahead of Ellen van Dijk (HTC-Highroad) and Nicole Cooke (SC MCipollini Giordana).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 31

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) finally relaxed to enjoy her win as she crossed the line.

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) finally relaxed to enjoy her win as she crossed the line.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 31

The podium - Ellen van Dijk (HTC-Highroad), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and Nicole Cooke (SC MCipollini Giambenini)

The podium - Ellen van Dijk (HTC-Highroad), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and Nicole Cooke (SC MCipollini Giambenini)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 31

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) leads the peloton, which was stretched out.

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) leads the peloton, which was stretched out.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 31

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) was marked by Trixi Worrack (AA Drink) when she accelerated on the climb.

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) was marked by Trixi Worrack (AA Drink) when she accelerated on the climb.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 31

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) stretched her legs at about half-race, before the break was created.

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) stretched her legs at about half-race, before the break was created.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 31

Belinda Goss (Australia National Team) removes a stone from inside her shoe on the start line.

Belinda Goss (Australia National Team) removes a stone from inside her shoe on the start line.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 31

The start line in Vargarda.

The start line in Vargarda.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 31

Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) leads the bunch on the first lap.

Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) leads the bunch on the first lap.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 31

Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) leads on the climb.

Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) leads on the climb.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 31

First attack was by Alriksson Go:Green's Madelene Olsson.

First attack was by Alriksson Go:Green's Madelene Olsson.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 31

Time for nutrtiion on the second lap.

Time for nutrtiion on the second lap.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 31

A move by Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) was quickly closed down by AA Drink and HTC-Highroad.

A move by Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) was quickly closed down by AA Drink and HTC-Highroad.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 31

Swedish Champion Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) leads over the (usually) pedestrian bridge in Vargarda.

Swedish Champion Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) leads over the (usually) pedestrian bridge in Vargarda.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 31

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) was active on the climb each lap.

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) was active on the climb each lap.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 31

Patricia Schwager (Nederland Bloeit) puts in an effort.

Patricia Schwager (Nederland Bloeit) puts in an effort.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 28 of 31

The Swedish fans got behind their compatriots Emilia Fahlin and Monica Holler.

The Swedish fans got behind their compatriots Emilia Fahlin and Monica Holler.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 29 of 31

A relatively sedentary bunch on the climb.

A relatively sedentary bunch on the climb.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 30 of 31

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) leads, watched by representative from the major teams.

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) leads, watched by representative from the major teams.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 31 of 31

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) took the World Cup lead from her teammate Marianne Vos.

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) took the World Cup lead from her teammate Marianne Vos.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) won the eighth round of the UCI Women's World Cup in Vargarda, Sweden. The 28-year-old Dutchwoman outsprinted Eleonora Van Dijk (HTC Highroad Women) and Nicole Cooke (SC MCipollini Giambenini) for the victory in the World Cup's penultimate race, which vaulted her into the overall World Cup lead previously held by teammate Marianne Vos.

Contested on 12 laps of an 11km circuit, the race's decisive move formed with three and a half laps remaining and was comprised of Van Vleuten, Van Dijk, Cooke, Irene van den Broek (AA Drink), Iris Slappendal (Garmin-Cervelo), Oxana Kozonchuck (Russian Federation) and Regina Bruins (Netherlands).

Far from sitting-in on the break, Van Vleuten was active throughout, driving on the main climb and also out of Vargarda, on a short, steep rise after a railway bridge at the beginning of the circuit.

The escapees were caught inside of the final kilometre, but Van Vleuten, Van Dijk and Cooke had already launched their sprint and held off the charging peloton.

Van Vleuten was clearly in control in the final 250 metres, but she made sure of her win by sprinting to the line and only celebrating afterwards with a short punch in the air and a shout of delight.

"We went away in the third last lap," said Van Vleuten. "I was there with a lot of Dutch girls and it was perfect. We worked well together. It was exciting because the gap wasn't very big. No bigger than 40-45 seconds I think.

"In the end it almost came back together. I attacked with 800m to go. I felt so strong today. I had really good legs and I was in front from the start of the sprint."

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), who was wearing the World Cup leader's jersey in the race and was in prime position in the bunch when it caught the breakaway, sat up when she realised that her teammate would win. She then watched for the finishing position of their nearest competitor in the season-long competition, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products), who managed tenth.

Vos knew immediately that was enough for Van Vleuten to take the World Cup lead, and made her own two-handed celebration for her teammate as she passed through the finish area in 17th place.

"She [Johansson] wasn't near the front," said Vos. "She and her team had done much of the work to try to close the gap and I think it was all too much in the end. We knew Annemiek was strong and she had really good legs. To have both of us in the top two places [of the World Cup] is incredible."

The top three in the World Cup standings are Van Vleuten (287 points), Vos (280) and Johansson (212) with one round remaining: the GP de Plouay on August 27.

While the Dutch teammates are closely matched for the overall World Cup title, Emma Johansson must win in Plouay with van Vleuten failing to finish in the top 20 in order to wrest the leader's jersey from an otherwise almost certain Nederland Bloeit win.

Full Results
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3:19:49
2Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
3Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giambenini
4Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
5Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
7Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
8Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
9Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
10Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
11Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
12Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
13Julia Martisova (Rus) Russian Federation
14Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
15Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
16Regina Bruins (Ned) Netherlands
17Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
18Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
19Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russian Federation
20Grete Treier (Est) Estonia
21Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
22Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
23Dorte Lohse Rasmussen (Den) Denmark
24Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
25Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
26Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
27Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
28Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
29Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
30Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
31Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russian Federation
32Claudia Häusler (Ger) Germany
33Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
34Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
35Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
36Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
37Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
38Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
39Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
40Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
41Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
42Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian Federation
43Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
44Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russian Federation
45Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
46Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
47Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
48Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:00:17
49Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:23
50Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
51Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini0:00:25
52Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:40
53Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:49
54Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:01
55Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:42
56Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:02:16
57Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
58Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giambenini0:06:54
59Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
60Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
61Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
62Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
63Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Russian Federation0:08:25
64Martina Thomasson (Swe) Sweden
65Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
66Anna Nagirna (Ukr) Ukraine
67Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:09:10
68Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
69Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
70Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
71Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
72Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
73Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
74Linn Torp (Nor) Alriksson Go:Green
75Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australia
76Liisi Rist (Est) Estonia
77Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
78Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
79Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
80Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
81Marissa Otten (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team

World Cup standings after round 7
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit287pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit280
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK212
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women163
5Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women143
6Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo117
7Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo111
8Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team108
9Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team103
10Eleonora Van Dijk (USA) HTC Highroad Women85
11Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women81
12Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss81
13Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giambenini73
14Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo70
15Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini68
16Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo67
17Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team66
18Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini51
19Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo50
20Iris Slappendel (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo46
21Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team45
22Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team45
23Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team42
24Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara39
25Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech37
26Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)36
27Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women35
28Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara35
29Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team34
30Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team33
31Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo29
32Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team29
33Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini28
34Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top24
35Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK24
36Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team24
37Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion22
38Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green22
39Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens21
40Jessie MacLean (Aus) Australia20
40Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia20
40Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia20
40Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia20
40Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia20
45Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit19
46Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team18
47Patricia Schwager (Ned) Nederland Bloeit16
48Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss16
49Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Russian Federation15
49Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russian Federation15
51Regina Bruins (Ned) Netherlands15
52Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo15
53Lisa Brennauer (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK14
53Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK14
53Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK14
56Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss14
57Claudia Häusler (Ger) Germany13
57Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany13
57Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany13
60Josephine Tomic (Bel) Lotto Honda Team12
60Vicki Whitelaw (Bel) Lotto Honda Team12
60Ashleigh Moolman (Bel) Lotto Honda Team12
60Robyn De Groot (Bel) Lotto Honda Team12
64Belinda Goss (Aus)12
65Christine Majerus (Lux) GSD12
66Jennifer Hohl (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini11
67Kristin Mcgrath (USA)11
68Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands10
68Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands10
68Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands10
71Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine9
71Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine9
71Anna Nagirna (Ukr) Ukraine9
71Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine9
75Jutatip Maneephan (Tha)9
76Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit9
77Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango9
78Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo8
78Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo8
78Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo8
81Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger)8
82Martina Thomasson (Swe) Sweden7
82Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden7
82Karin Aune (Swe) Sweden7
82Linea Fredäng (Swe) Sweden7
82Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden7
87Andrea Bosman (Ned)7
88Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit7
89Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green6
89Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green6
89Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green6
92Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo6
93Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion6
94Aude Biannic (Fra)6
95Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope6
96Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top6
97Mary Zider (Can) Juvederm - Specialized5
97Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm - Specialized5
97Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm - Specialized5
97Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm - Specialized5
97Moriah MacGregor (Can) Juvederm - Specialized5
102Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team5
103Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team4
103Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team4
103Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team4
106Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini4
107Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3
108Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team3
108Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team3
108Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team3
108Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team3
112Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling3
113Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope3
114Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russian Federation2
115Henriette Christensen (Den) Denmark2
115Julie Leth (Den) Denmark2
115Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den) Denmark2
115Dorte Lohse Rasmussen (Den) Denmark2
119Coryn Rivera (USA)2
120Ruth Corset (Aus)2
121Grete Treier (Est) Estonia1
122Julie Beveridge (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1
122Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1
122Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1
125Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini1
126Jacquelyn Crowell (USA)1

