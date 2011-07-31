Van Vleuten wins penultimate World Cup round
Dutchwoman assumes World Cup lead from teammate Vos
Road race: Vårgårda -
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) won the eighth round of the UCI Women's World Cup in Vargarda, Sweden. The 28-year-old Dutchwoman outsprinted Eleonora Van Dijk (HTC Highroad Women) and Nicole Cooke (SC MCipollini Giambenini) for the victory in the World Cup's penultimate race, which vaulted her into the overall World Cup lead previously held by teammate Marianne Vos.
Contested on 12 laps of an 11km circuit, the race's decisive move formed with three and a half laps remaining and was comprised of Van Vleuten, Van Dijk, Cooke, Irene van den Broek (AA Drink), Iris Slappendal (Garmin-Cervelo), Oxana Kozonchuck (Russian Federation) and Regina Bruins (Netherlands).
Far from sitting-in on the break, Van Vleuten was active throughout, driving on the main climb and also out of Vargarda, on a short, steep rise after a railway bridge at the beginning of the circuit.
The escapees were caught inside of the final kilometre, but Van Vleuten, Van Dijk and Cooke had already launched their sprint and held off the charging peloton.
Van Vleuten was clearly in control in the final 250 metres, but she made sure of her win by sprinting to the line and only celebrating afterwards with a short punch in the air and a shout of delight.
"We went away in the third last lap," said Van Vleuten. "I was there with a lot of Dutch girls and it was perfect. We worked well together. It was exciting because the gap wasn't very big. No bigger than 40-45 seconds I think.
"In the end it almost came back together. I attacked with 800m to go. I felt so strong today. I had really good legs and I was in front from the start of the sprint."
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), who was wearing the World Cup leader's jersey in the race and was in prime position in the bunch when it caught the breakaway, sat up when she realised that her teammate would win. She then watched for the finishing position of their nearest competitor in the season-long competition, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products), who managed tenth.
Vos knew immediately that was enough for Van Vleuten to take the World Cup lead, and made her own two-handed celebration for her teammate as she passed through the finish area in 17th place.
"She [Johansson] wasn't near the front," said Vos. "She and her team had done much of the work to try to close the gap and I think it was all too much in the end. We knew Annemiek was strong and she had really good legs. To have both of us in the top two places [of the World Cup] is incredible."
The top three in the World Cup standings are Van Vleuten (287 points), Vos (280) and Johansson (212) with one round remaining: the GP de Plouay on August 27.
While the Dutch teammates are closely matched for the overall World Cup title, Emma Johansson must win in Plouay with van Vleuten failing to finish in the top 20 in order to wrest the leader's jersey from an otherwise almost certain Nederland Bloeit win.
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3:19:49
|2
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giambenini
|4
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|5
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|7
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|8
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|9
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|11
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
|12
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
|13
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Russian Federation
|14
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|15
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|16
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Netherlands
|17
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|18
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|19
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russian Federation
|20
|Grete Treier (Est) Estonia
|21
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|22
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|23
|Dorte Lohse Rasmussen (Den) Denmark
|24
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
|25
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|26
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|27
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
|28
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
|29
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|30
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|31
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russian Federation
|32
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Germany
|33
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|34
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|35
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|36
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|37
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
|38
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|39
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|40
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|41
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|42
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian Federation
|43
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|44
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russian Federation
|45
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|46
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|47
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|48
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:17
|49
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:23
|50
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|51
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
|0:00:25
|52
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|53
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|54
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|55
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|56
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:02:16
|57
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|58
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giambenini
|0:06:54
|59
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|60
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|61
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
|62
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|63
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:08:25
|64
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Sweden
|65
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
|66
|Anna Nagirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|67
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:09:10
|68
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
|69
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|70
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|71
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|72
|Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|73
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
|74
|Linn Torp (Nor) Alriksson Go:Green
|75
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australia
|76
|Liisi Rist (Est) Estonia
|77
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|78
|Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
|79
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|80
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|81
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|287
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|280
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|212
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|163
|5
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|143
|6
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|117
|7
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|111
|8
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|108
|9
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|103
|10
|Eleonora Van Dijk (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|85
|11
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|81
|12
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|81
|13
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giambenini
|73
|14
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|70
|15
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
|68
|16
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|67
|17
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|66
|18
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
|51
|19
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|50
|20
|Iris Slappendel (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|46
|21
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|45
|22
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|45
|23
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|42
|24
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|39
|25
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|37
|26
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|36
|27
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|35
|28
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|35
|29
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|34
|30
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|33
|31
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|29
|32
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|29
|33
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
|28
|34
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|24
|35
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|24
|36
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|24
|37
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|22
|38
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|22
|39
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|21
|40
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Australia
|20
|40
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|20
|40
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
|20
|40
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|20
|40
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|20
|45
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|19
|46
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|18
|47
|Patricia Schwager (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|16
|48
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|16
|49
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Russian Federation
|15
|49
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russian Federation
|15
|51
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|52
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|15
|53
|Lisa Brennauer (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|14
|53
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|14
|53
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|14
|56
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|14
|57
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Germany
|13
|57
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|13
|57
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|13
|60
|Josephine Tomic (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|12
|60
|Vicki Whitelaw (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|12
|60
|Ashleigh Moolman (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|12
|60
|Robyn De Groot (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|12
|64
|Belinda Goss (Aus)
|12
|65
|Christine Majerus (Lux) GSD
|12
|66
|Jennifer Hohl (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
|11
|67
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA)
|11
|68
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|68
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|68
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|71
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|9
|71
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
|9
|71
|Anna Nagirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|9
|71
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
|9
|75
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha)
|9
|76
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|9
|77
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|9
|78
|Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8
|78
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8
|78
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8
|81
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger)
|8
|82
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Sweden
|7
|82
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden
|7
|82
|Karin Aune (Swe) Sweden
|7
|82
|Linea Fredäng (Swe) Sweden
|7
|82
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
|7
|87
|Andrea Bosman (Ned)
|7
|88
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|89
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|6
|89
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|6
|89
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|6
|92
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|6
|93
|Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|6
|94
|Aude Biannic (Fra)
|6
|95
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|6
|96
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|6
|97
|Mary Zider (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|5
|97
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|5
|97
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|5
|97
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|5
|97
|Moriah MacGregor (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|5
|102
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|5
|103
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|4
|103
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|4
|103
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|4
|106
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
|4
|107
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|108
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|3
|108
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|3
|108
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|3
|108
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|3
|112
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|113
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|3
|114
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russian Federation
|2
|115
|Henriette Christensen (Den) Denmark
|2
|115
|Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
|2
|115
|Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den) Denmark
|2
|115
|Dorte Lohse Rasmussen (Den) Denmark
|2
|119
|Coryn Rivera (USA)
|2
|120
|Ruth Corset (Aus)
|2
|121
|Grete Treier (Est) Estonia
|1
|122
|Julie Beveridge (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|122
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|122
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|125
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
|1
|126
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA)
|1
