Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) won the eighth round of the UCI Women's World Cup in Vargarda, Sweden. The 28-year-old Dutchwoman outsprinted Eleonora Van Dijk (HTC Highroad Women) and Nicole Cooke (SC MCipollini Giambenini) for the victory in the World Cup's penultimate race, which vaulted her into the overall World Cup lead previously held by teammate Marianne Vos.

Contested on 12 laps of an 11km circuit, the race's decisive move formed with three and a half laps remaining and was comprised of Van Vleuten, Van Dijk, Cooke, Irene van den Broek (AA Drink), Iris Slappendal (Garmin-Cervelo), Oxana Kozonchuck (Russian Federation) and Regina Bruins (Netherlands).

Far from sitting-in on the break, Van Vleuten was active throughout, driving on the main climb and also out of Vargarda, on a short, steep rise after a railway bridge at the beginning of the circuit.

The escapees were caught inside of the final kilometre, but Van Vleuten, Van Dijk and Cooke had already launched their sprint and held off the charging peloton.

Van Vleuten was clearly in control in the final 250 metres, but she made sure of her win by sprinting to the line and only celebrating afterwards with a short punch in the air and a shout of delight.

"We went away in the third last lap," said Van Vleuten. "I was there with a lot of Dutch girls and it was perfect. We worked well together. It was exciting because the gap wasn't very big. No bigger than 40-45 seconds I think.

"In the end it almost came back together. I attacked with 800m to go. I felt so strong today. I had really good legs and I was in front from the start of the sprint."

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), who was wearing the World Cup leader's jersey in the race and was in prime position in the bunch when it caught the breakaway, sat up when she realised that her teammate would win. She then watched for the finishing position of their nearest competitor in the season-long competition, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products), who managed tenth.

Vos knew immediately that was enough for Van Vleuten to take the World Cup lead, and made her own two-handed celebration for her teammate as she passed through the finish area in 17th place.

"She [Johansson] wasn't near the front," said Vos. "She and her team had done much of the work to try to close the gap and I think it was all too much in the end. We knew Annemiek was strong and she had really good legs. To have both of us in the top two places [of the World Cup] is incredible."

The top three in the World Cup standings are Van Vleuten (287 points), Vos (280) and Johansson (212) with one round remaining: the GP de Plouay on August 27.

While the Dutch teammates are closely matched for the overall World Cup title, Emma Johansson must win in Plouay with van Vleuten failing to finish in the top 20 in order to wrest the leader's jersey from an otherwise almost certain Nederland Bloeit win.

Full Results 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3:19:49 2 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 3 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giambenini 4 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 5 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 7 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 8 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 9 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 10 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 11 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini 12 Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia 13 Julia Martisova (Rus) Russian Federation 14 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 15 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 16 Regina Bruins (Ned) Netherlands 17 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 18 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 19 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russian Federation 20 Grete Treier (Est) Estonia 21 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 22 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 23 Dorte Lohse Rasmussen (Den) Denmark 24 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech 25 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 26 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 27 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands 28 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini 29 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 30 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 31 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russian Federation 32 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Germany 33 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 34 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 35 Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 36 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 37 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands 38 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 39 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 40 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 41 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 42 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian Federation 43 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 44 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russian Federation 45 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 46 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 47 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 48 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:17 49 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:23 50 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 51 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini 0:00:25 52 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:40 53 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:49 54 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:01:01 55 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:01:42 56 Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:02:16 57 Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm - Specialized 58 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giambenini 0:06:54 59 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 60 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 61 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK 62 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 63 Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Russian Federation 0:08:25 64 Martina Thomasson (Swe) Sweden 65 Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine 66 Anna Nagirna (Ukr) Ukraine 67 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:09:10 68 Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia 69 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 70 Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm - Specialized 71 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 72 Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 73 Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine 74 Linn Torp (Nor) Alriksson Go:Green 75 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australia 76 Liisi Rist (Est) Estonia 77 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 78 Julie Leth (Den) Denmark 79 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 80 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 81 Marissa Otten (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team