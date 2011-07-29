Image 1 of 27 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) will start on Sunday in the World Cup leader's jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 27 AA Drink gained second place on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 27 SC MCipollini Giordana (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 27 World time trial Champion, Emma Pooley leads the Garmin-Cervelo team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 27 Fastest on the night were HTC-HighRoad (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 27 World Cup leader, Marianne Vos leads the Nederland Bloeit team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 27 Vicki Whitelaw at the front of the Lotto team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 27 AA Drink on the way back, in a perfect line (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 27 Emma Johansson leads the Hitec Products team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 27 Emma Pooley leads the Garmin-Cervelo team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 27 HTC-HighRoad on the way to their first World Cup team time trial victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 27 The podium - AA Drink, HTC-HighRoad and Garmin-Cervelo (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 27 Martine Bras leads the Dolmans Landscaping Team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 27 The Ukraine team includes several track specialists (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 27 Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi were thirteenth fastest, 5 minutes 6 seconds down (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 27 The bike checks beforehand were stringent (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 27 World Cup leader and Dutch TT Champion, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) waits for the bike check (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 27 The Swedish team were first off (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 27 The Swedish team were first off (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 27 The Canadians: Juvederm - Specialized (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 27 The Russians finished in sixth place (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 27 Australia performed above expectations and came fourth (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 23 of 27 Vienne Futuroscope in action (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 24 of 27 The Italian team - Vaiano-Solaritech (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 25 of 27 Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 on the tailwind section (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 26 of 27 The Netherlands team finished eleventh (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 27 of 27 The podium - AA Drink, HTC-HighRoad and Garmin-Cervelo (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

The HTC-Highroad women succeeded in winning the team time trial World Cup race in Vargarda, Sweden for the first time in the team's history.

The team consisting of Judith Arndt, Charlotte Becker, Emilia Fahlin, Amber Neben, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg and Ellen Van Dijk bested the next fastest team by 1:44 on the 42.5km course.

HTC-Highroad had placed second to three-time winners Cervelo each year in the event's history, but this time the Garmin-Cervélo squad could manage only third behind second placed AA Drink-Leontien.nl. Australia took fourth.

"We've been close several times here, three times second in previous years, and this time we finally got the win so we're very pleased," said HTC-Highroad team manager Ronny Lauke, "The whole team did a great job, they were amazing. We were already thirty-five seconds ahead of the rest of the field at the first checkpoint so that was really motivating because that was where we'd lost time last year.

"But we kept our feet on the ground and concentrated on keeping ahead of the field and I think we finally finished about ninety seconds ahead of the next squad."

The team had gotten special instructions on the race from Teutenberg's brother Lars, and had done specific training at the team's camp. Having national champions Arndt (Germany) and Fahlin (Sweden), as well as former world champion Neben on the team certainly helped.

"Everything worked out fine today day, no incidents of any kind, but there's been a lot of hard work behind the scenes too."

The result doesn't change the standings in the overall individual World Cup, which is still led by Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit).

Full Results