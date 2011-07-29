HTC-Highroad breaks dry spell in TTT
Podium spots for AA Drink, Garmin-Cervelo
Team time trial: Vårgårda -
The HTC-Highroad women succeeded in winning the team time trial World Cup race in Vargarda, Sweden for the first time in the team's history.
The team consisting of Judith Arndt, Charlotte Becker, Emilia Fahlin, Amber Neben, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg and Ellen Van Dijk bested the next fastest team by 1:44 on the 42.5km course.
HTC-Highroad had placed second to three-time winners Cervelo each year in the event's history, but this time the Garmin-Cervélo squad could manage only third behind second placed AA Drink-Leontien.nl. Australia took fourth.
"We've been close several times here, three times second in previous years, and this time we finally got the win so we're very pleased," said HTC-Highroad team manager Ronny Lauke, "The whole team did a great job, they were amazing. We were already thirty-five seconds ahead of the rest of the field at the first checkpoint so that was really motivating because that was where we'd lost time last year.
"But we kept our feet on the ground and concentrated on keeping ahead of the field and I think we finally finished about ninety seconds ahead of the next squad."
The team had gotten special instructions on the race from Teutenberg's brother Lars, and had done specific training at the team's camp. Having national champions Arndt (Germany) and Fahlin (Sweden), as well as former world champion Neben on the team certainly helped.
"Everything worked out fine today day, no incidents of any kind, but there's been a lot of hard work behind the scenes too."
The result doesn't change the standings in the overall individual World Cup, which is still led by Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC Highroad Women
|0:53:09
|Judith Arndt (Ger)
|Charlotte Becker (Ger)
|Amber Neben (USA)
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned)
|2
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl)
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|Trixi Worrack (Ger)
|3
|Garmin-Cervélo
|0:01:43
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr)
|Noemi Cantele (Ita)
|Sharon Laws (GBr)
|Emma Pooley (GBr)
|Iris Slappendel (Ned)
|4
|Australia
|0:01:44
|Shara Gillow (Aus)
|Belinda Goss (Aus)
|Taryn Heather (Aus)
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus)
|Jessie Maclean (Aus)
|Amanda Spratt (Aus)
|5
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:55
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)
|Patricia Schwager (Swi)
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned)
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|6
|Russia
|0:03:00
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus)
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus)
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus)
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus)
|7
|Hitec Products - UCK
|0:03:13
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger)
|Emma Johansson (Swe)
|Emilie Moberg (Nor)
|Sara Mustonen (Swe)
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor)
|8
|Germany
|0:04:05
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger)
|Claudia Häusler (Ger)
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger)
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger)
|9
|Lotto Honda Team
|0:04:13
|Robyn De Groot (Bel)
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA)
|Josephine Tomic (Aus)
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus)
|10
|SC MCipollini Giambenini
|0:04:19
|Monia Baccaille (Ita)
|Nicole Cooke (GBr)
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita)
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi)
|11
|Netherlands
|0:04:32
|Regina Bruins (Ned)
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned)
|Vera Koedooder (Ned)
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)
|12
|Ukraine
|0:04:38
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr)
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr)
|Anna Nagirna (Ukr)
|Olena Sharga (Ukr)
|13
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:05:00
|Elena Berlato (Ita)
|Valentina Carretta (Ita)
|Simona Frapporti (Ita)
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita)
|Giulia Ronchi (Ita)
|14
|Sweden
|0:05:25
|Karin Aune (Swe)
|Linea Fredäng (Swe)
|Marie Lindberg (Swe)
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe)
|Martina Thomasson (Swe)
|15
|Alriksson Go:Green
|0:06:05
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe)
|Malin Rydlund (Swe)
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe)
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe)
|16
|Juvederm - Specialized
|0:06:07
|Lex Albrecht (Can)
|Veronique Labonte (Can)
|Moriah Macgregor (Can)
|Denise Ramsden (Can)
|Mary Zider (USA)
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:06:14
|Latoya Brulee (Bel)
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel)
|Kelly Druyts (Bel)
|Grace Verbeke (Bel)
|18
|Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:06:29
|Martine Bras (Ned)
|Petra Dijkman (Ned)
|Janneke Ensing (Ned)
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned)
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned)
|19
|Denmark
|0:06:34
|Henriette Christensen (Den)
|Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den)
|Julie Leth (Den)
|Dorte Lohse Rasmussen (Den)
|20
|Vienne Futuroscope
|0:06:45
|Julie Beveridge (Can)
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Fra)
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra)
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra)
|21
|Vaiano Solaristech
|0:07:09
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita)
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu)
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra)
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy