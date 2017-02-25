Trending

Brand solos to women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad victory

Blaak and Van Vleuten round out all-Dutch podium.

Image 1 of 13

Lucinda Brand arriving solo to take the win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Lucinda Brand arriving solo to take the win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 13

Annemiek van Vleuten after her third-place finish at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Annemiek van Vleuten after her third-place finish at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 13

Jolien D'Hoore finished seventh at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Jolien D'Hoore finished seventh at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 13

Amanda Spratt was in the front group in the waning kilometres of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad before falling off the pace.

Amanda Spratt was in the front group in the waning kilometres of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad before falling off the pace.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 13

Lucinda Brand attacked the lead group with around five kilometres to go at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Lucinda Brand attacked the lead group with around five kilometres to go at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 13

Lucinda Brand on the attack

Lucinda Brand on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 13

Lucinda Brand delivered a decisive attack inside the final 10 kilometres at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Lucinda Brand delivered a decisive attack inside the final 10 kilometres at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 13

A strong lead group of six riders formed in the waning kilometres of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

A strong lead group of six riders formed in the waning kilometres of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 13

Chantal Blaak, Lucinda Brand and Annemiek van Vleuten enjoyed the podium celebration after their strong rides at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Chantal Blaak, Lucinda Brand and Annemiek van Vleuten enjoyed the podium celebration after their strong rides at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 13

Winner Lucinda Brand, runner-up Chantal Blaak and third-placed Annemiek van Vleuten comprised the final Omloop Het Nieuwsblad podium.

Winner Lucinda Brand, runner-up Chantal Blaak and third-placed Annemiek van Vleuten comprised the final Omloop Het Nieuwsblad podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 13

Lucinda Brand crossed the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad finish line with a comfortable advantage over her pursuers.

Lucinda Brand crossed the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad finish line with a comfortable advantage over her pursuers.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 13

Chantal Blaak won the sprint for second at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad finish line in Ghent.

Chantal Blaak won the sprint for second at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad finish line in Ghent.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 13

Elisa Longo Borghini and Ellen van Dijk on the attack at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Elisa Longo Borghini and Ellen van Dijk on the attack at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) soloed in to win the Women’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Saturday in Ghent. She topped an all Dutch podium, as Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) finished second and third, respectively.

Ellen Van Dijk (Sunweb) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High 5) were the first to attack in the finale, exploding the field. Brand, Blaak and Van Vleuten caught them, and then Brand then attacked twice, with her second attempt succeeding. She rode the final kilometres alone to take the win.

"It was a really good day. The team were great and supporting me really well by keeping me out of the headwind," Brand said. The girls kept me in a great position, and we were in a perfect situation with Ellen up the road and good support behind. They helped me to maintain a good position ahead of the cobbles and climbs, so I didn’t have to do anything which was great.

"I started the Molenberg first and when the attacks went we got away in a small group. Ellen's gap held well in front which was good for me then I bridged across on the cobblestones when the gap came down. Then we were six with a few strong sprinters so we wanted to get away. With about 10 kilometres to go we started attacking. I had my final attack with about five kilometres to go - this was really hard but Ellen did a great job behind reacting to everything."

Demmy Druyts (Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx) was the first to go in an early break on a chilly, windy morning in Flanders. When her lead got up to 3:30, the other teams started giving chase. She was caught on the Kluisberg, and things started over.

Eventually Van Dijk and Longo Borghini took off together. The two time trial specialists were a danger to go all the way, and built up a lead of more than a minute over their chasers before beginning to lose ground. Blaak and Brand were ultimately able to bridge up to them, with Van Vleuten and Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) finally making the catch as well.

Brand and Van Vleuten both initiated attacks from the select front group. Neither could get clear at first, though the aggressive riding saw Spratt dropped off the back.

Brand's second attack proved decisive. The 27-year-old quickly opened up a gap of 10 seconds to the chasers, and only increased the advantage as the kilometres ticked down into Ghent, with teammate Van Dijk helping mark those behind. Brand crossed the line with plenty of time to celebrate her first victory of the season.

15 seconds later, Blaak won the sprint to claim runner-up honors for the second straight year ahead of Van Vleuten, with Van Dijk and Longo Borghini just behind. Spratt finished 11 seconds later, with the rest of the field more than a minute and a half down. Jolien D'Hoore led the next group across the line 1:47 behind Brand.

"It was a great victory by Lucinda and for the whole team – it's a really good feeling," said Sunweb coach Hans Timmermans. "The plan was to have Lucinda as the leader and use Ellen van Dijk and Leah Kirchmann in the breaks from Paterberg onwards. This worked perfectly as Ellen was away with one other and they stayed clear for a long time.

"Then Lucinda was in the chase over the Molenberg which is where we expected the split to go. When she was in the chase she didn’t have to ride with Ellen up the road and Ellen could wait for her to bridge. They both were great in the final and were always in control. The rest did a strong ride too. Their positioning was always good and the teamwork was fantastic so we can be very happy all round."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women3:19:58
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:15
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
4Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
6Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:28
7Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High50:01:47
8Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
9Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
10Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
11Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
12Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
13Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
14Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team
15Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:00
16Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
17Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:37
18Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
19Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
20Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
21Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
22Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
23Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
24Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
25Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
26Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
27Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
28Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
29Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
30Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
31Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
32Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
33Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
34Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
35Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
36Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
37Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
38Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:43
39Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:02:45
40Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:46
41Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:37
42Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High50:03:47
43Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:07:02
44Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:07:37
45Camilla Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
46Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
47Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
48Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:07:40
49Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
50Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
51Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:07:42
52Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
53Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
54Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
55Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
56Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
57Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott Women
58Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
59Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
60Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
61Allie Dragoo (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
62Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:09:14
63Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:09:21
64Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
65Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
66Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
67Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
68Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
69Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
70Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
71Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
72Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Germany
73Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
74Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
75Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
76Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
77Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
78Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas
79Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
80Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
81Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:09:24
82Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:10:15
83Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:14:13
84Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
85Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
86Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
87Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
88Paola Munoz (Chi) Bizkaia-Durango
89Ine Allaert (Bel)
90Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
91Gilke Croket (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
92Laura Vainionpää (Fin)
93Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
94Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
95Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
96Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
97Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
98Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
99Amelie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals
100Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
101Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
102Estefania Pilz (Arg)
103Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFDemmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
DNFFien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
DNFLucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFRomy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
DNFOlga Dobrynina (Rus) BePink Cogeas
DNFMargarita Syrodoeva (Rus) BePink Cogeas
DNFMaria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
DNFSpela Kern (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFLourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFRoos Hoogeboom (Ned) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFYessica Pérez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFLorena Llamas (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFWhitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
DNFKendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
DNFAbigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
DNFAmber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
DNFAnnabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFRebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFSusanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling Team
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFCharlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
DNFCristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek
DNFBeatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek
DNFZiortza Isasi (Spa) Lointek
DNFBelen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
DNFAlba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
DNFChanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
DNFAnna Knauer (Ger) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
DNFDoris Schweizer (Swi) Team Veloconcept Women
DNFInga Rodieck (Ger) Germany
DNFGudrun Stock (Ger) Germany
DNFLaura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
DNFLisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
DNFKathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
DNFLensy Debboudt (Bel)
DNFEvelien Debboudt (Bel)
DNFStefanie Deceuninck (Bel)
DNFBrenda Goessens (Bel)
DNFClaudia Jongerius (Ned)
DNFDorottya Kanti (Hun)
DNFPia De Quint (Bel)
DNFMie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor)
DNFLaura Van Geyt (Bel)
DNFEmmy Andersson (Swe)
DNFKelly Lambrechts (Bel)
DNFChane Jonker (RSA)
DNFMegan Chard (GBr)

