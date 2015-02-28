Trending

Van der Breggen wins women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Rabobank-Liv riders bests Boels-Dolmans' Ellen Van Dijk

Image 1 of 19

Van der Breggen celebrates her win ahead of Van Dijk.

Van der Breggen celebrates her win ahead of Van Dijk.
(Image credit: David Stockman/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 19

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) won the sprint for third place

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) won the sprint for third place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 19

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) wins

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 19

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) takes the win

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) takes the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 19

2015 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad champion Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv)

2015 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad champion Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 19

The podium of Ellen Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans), Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

The podium of Ellen Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans), Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 19

The breakaway companions Ellen Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv)

The breakaway companions Ellen Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 19

Iris Slappendel (Bigla)

Iris Slappendel (Bigla)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 19

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda) leads Molly Weaver (Matrix Pro Cycling)

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda) leads Molly Weaver (Matrix Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 19

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda) at sign on

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda) at sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 19

Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS)

Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 19

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda) on the cobbles

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda) on the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 19

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda)

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 19

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) followed by Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) followed by Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 19

Coryn Rivera racing for Team USA

Coryn Rivera racing for Team USA
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 19

Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)

Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 19

Sweidish champion Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)

Sweidish champion Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 19

Van der Breggen takes the Omloop win.

Van der Breggen takes the Omloop win.
(Image credit: David Stockman/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 19

Ellen van Dijk, Anna van der Breggen and Elizabeth Armitstead on the podium.

Ellen van Dijk, Anna van der Breggen and Elizabeth Armitstead on the podium.
(Image credit: David Stockman/AFP/Getty Images)

Anna Van der Breggen (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team) scored the win in the women’s edition of the Omloop het Nieuwsblad on Saturday after a two-up sprint with Eleonora Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team).

Related Articles

Boels-Dolmans gains support of Specialized and lululemon

Gallery: Marianne Vos and Rabo Liv head into season with confidence

The two riders has jumped clear of the peloton inside of the last 30 kilometres and with their teams dominating the peloton’s chase they were able to establish an unassailable lead.

Van der Breggen claimed the win in a close sprint Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) leading home the peloton 14 seconds later. Boels Dolmans Cycling Team rounded out the top four with Chantal Blaak finishing ahead of Tiffany Cromwell (Velocio-SRAM).

Omloop het Nieuwsblad opens the women’s European road season, with a 122km parcours, eight climbs and six sections of cobbles. We’ve seen racing in the Australian summer season, and attacks in the Ladies Tour of Qatar, but this was the first real chance to see how the 2015 teams will work together, and what to expect from the World Cup Classics.

While riders were dropped on the first two climbs, and the Côte de Trieu whittled the front group down to 50, it was the halfway point, on the Paterberg that the race really kicked in. A group of 14 escaped, including the previous two winners, Amy Pieters (Liv-Plantur) and Tiffany Cromwell (Velocio-SRAM), and two-time champion Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), and five from super-team Boels-Dolmans.

More riders chased on, until there were 32 leaders, in a continually changing group. No one could get away, until after the Molenberg, with 30 flat kilometres and three major stretches of cobbles to go, Ellen van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans) and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) attacked.

Both are experts at the Dutch-style racing of cobbles, wind and clever tactics, with van der Breggen the stronger climber, and Van Dijk known for using her World-Championship-winning time trial strength both for her team and herself, as when she won the Ronde van Vlaanderen World cup solo last year. Van Dijk was coming off a stage win and third place on GC behind team-mate Lizzie Armitstead in Qatar, while this was the first race for van der Breggen since she broke her pelvis in a crash in the 2014 Team Time Trial World Championships.

While van der Breggen tried to drop Van Dijk on the Padestraat cobbles, they settled in to race together, and although their gap was only 45 seconds at the Lippenhovestraat, they were in the perfect position, with four Boels and three Rabobank riders left in the chasing group of 18 which had survived the cobbles behind them. With the gap at one minute in the final 2km, it came down to a sprint between the two Dutch women, and van der Breggen winning her first big Classic title.

With Lizzie Armitstead winning the sprint for third and teammate Chantal Blaak in fourth, Boels were undoubtedly the top team, while Rabo-Liv’s goal of every rider on the team getting a win is off to a fine start – and the rivalry between these two teams is on for another year.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3:32:16
2Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:14
4Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
5Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
6Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
10Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
11Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
12Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
13Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
14Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
15Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
16Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
17Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:00:27
18Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
19Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM0:02:33
20Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
21Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
22Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
23Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
24Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
25Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
26Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
27Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
28Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team0:04:02
29Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:06
30Molly Weaver (GBr) Matrix Fitness0:04:18
31Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
32Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
33Jolien D`Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
34Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS0:04:54
35Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
36Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
37Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
38Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
39Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
40Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
41Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
42Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
43Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - AIS
44Marijn De Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
45Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
46Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
47Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
48Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
49Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
50Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
51Shelley Olds (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
52Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
53Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
54Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda0:05:39
55Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
56Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:05:41
57Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
58Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
59Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
60Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM
61Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
62Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
63Mariel Borgerink (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
64Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
65Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
66Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
67Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
68Claire Thomas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:08:40
69Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:08:41
70Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
71Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
72Amy Charity (USA) USA National Team0:10:36
73Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
74Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
75Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
76Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
77Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products0:12:28
78Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Rytger0:12:41
79Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
80Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
81Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
82Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Rytger
83Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
84Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
85Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
86Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
87Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
88Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
89Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
90Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
91Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
92Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
93Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
94Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
95Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
96Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:12:46
97Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
98Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:14:04
99Christina Siggaard (Den) Matrix Fitness
100Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
101Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
102Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
103Daniela Gass (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
104Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
105Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
106Els Belmans (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
107Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team
108Jelena Eric (Srb) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
109Lenny Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
110Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:14:06
111Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
112Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
113Kendall Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:15:06
DNFSara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
DNFAnna Christian (GBr) Wiggle Honda
DNFTone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFCecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFFleur Faure (Fra) Ale Cipollini
DNFMalgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
DNFAlice Algisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFBeatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFRossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
DNFClaudia Cretti (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFSteffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFEvy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
DNFGiorgia Fraiegari (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
DNFIlaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
DNFAna Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica
DNFKseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink Laclassica
DNFTereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink Laclassica
DNFSheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek Team
DNFAlba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek Team
DNFAurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team
DNFEvelyn Garcia (ESa) Lointek Team
DNFEllinor Huusko (Swe) Team Rytger
DNFOlivia Overskov Jakobsen (Den) Team Rytger
DNFNina Krebs Ovesen (Den) Team Rytger
DNFLucy Martin (GBr) Matrix Fitness
DNFHarriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness
DNFSara Olsson (Swe) Matrix Fitness
DNFPenny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness
DNFMelissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness
DNFLaura Jorgensen (USA) USA National Team
DNFHeather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
DNFSarah Borremans (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
DNFCynthia Huygens (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
DNFCarolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
DNFFiona Dutriaux (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
DNFSara Fletcher (USA) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
DNFKarolien Liesens (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFRianne Ver Eecke (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFCeline Vanelverdinghe (Bel)
DNFJasmien De Boeck (Bel)
DNFAdeline De Vestele (Bel)
DNFMieke Docx (Bel)
DNFIne Allaert (Bel)
DNFEvelien Debboudt (Bel)
DNFIna De Pauw (Bel)
DNFJana Teirlinck (Bel)
DNFVeronika Kormos (Hun)
DNFDana Rozlapa (Lat)
DNFTerry Fremineur (Bel)
DNFMieke Leeman (Bel)
DNFLiliane Leenknegt (Bel)
DNFIlse Temmerman (Bel)
DNFEva Van Den Born (Ned)
DNFJoyce Accoe (Bel)
DNFEltina Van Wijk (Ned)
DNFNele Van Maldegehem (Bel)
DNFCeline Verreydt (Bel)
DNFEveline Dergent (Bel)
DNFJoyce Willems (Bel)
DNFLaura Van Geyt (Bel)
DNFStephanie De Croock (Bel)
DNFLaurence Thill (Lux)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews