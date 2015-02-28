Van der Breggen wins women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Rabobank-Liv riders bests Boels-Dolmans' Ellen Van Dijk
Anna Van der Breggen (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team) scored the win in the women’s edition of the Omloop het Nieuwsblad on Saturday after a two-up sprint with Eleonora Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team).
The two riders has jumped clear of the peloton inside of the last 30 kilometres and with their teams dominating the peloton’s chase they were able to establish an unassailable lead.
Van der Breggen claimed the win in a close sprint Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) leading home the peloton 14 seconds later. Boels Dolmans Cycling Team rounded out the top four with Chantal Blaak finishing ahead of Tiffany Cromwell (Velocio-SRAM).
Omloop het Nieuwsblad opens the women’s European road season, with a 122km parcours, eight climbs and six sections of cobbles. We’ve seen racing in the Australian summer season, and attacks in the Ladies Tour of Qatar, but this was the first real chance to see how the 2015 teams will work together, and what to expect from the World Cup Classics.
While riders were dropped on the first two climbs, and the Côte de Trieu whittled the front group down to 50, it was the halfway point, on the Paterberg that the race really kicked in. A group of 14 escaped, including the previous two winners, Amy Pieters (Liv-Plantur) and Tiffany Cromwell (Velocio-SRAM), and two-time champion Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), and five from super-team Boels-Dolmans.
More riders chased on, until there were 32 leaders, in a continually changing group. No one could get away, until after the Molenberg, with 30 flat kilometres and three major stretches of cobbles to go, Ellen van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans) and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) attacked.
Both are experts at the Dutch-style racing of cobbles, wind and clever tactics, with van der Breggen the stronger climber, and Van Dijk known for using her World-Championship-winning time trial strength both for her team and herself, as when she won the Ronde van Vlaanderen World cup solo last year. Van Dijk was coming off a stage win and third place on GC behind team-mate Lizzie Armitstead in Qatar, while this was the first race for van der Breggen since she broke her pelvis in a crash in the 2014 Team Time Trial World Championships.
While van der Breggen tried to drop Van Dijk on the Padestraat cobbles, they settled in to race together, and although their gap was only 45 seconds at the Lippenhovestraat, they were in the perfect position, with four Boels and three Rabobank riders left in the chasing group of 18 which had survived the cobbles behind them. With the gap at one minute in the final 2km, it came down to a sprint between the two Dutch women, and van der Breggen winning her first big Classic title.
With Lizzie Armitstead winning the sprint for third and teammate Chantal Blaak in fourth, Boels were undoubtedly the top team, while Rabo-Liv’s goal of every rider on the team getting a win is off to a fine start – and the rivalry between these two teams is on for another year.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3:32:16
|2
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|10
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|11
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|13
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|14
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|15
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|16
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|17
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:27
|18
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|0:02:33
|20
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|21
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|22
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|23
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|24
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|25
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|26
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|27
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|28
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|0:04:02
|29
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:06
|30
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|0:04:18
|31
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|32
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Jolien D`Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|34
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|0:04:54
|35
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|36
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|37
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|38
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|39
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|40
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|41
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|42
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|43
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - AIS
|44
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|45
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|46
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|48
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|49
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|50
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|51
|Shelley Olds (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|53
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|0:05:39
|55
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|56
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:05:41
|57
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|58
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|59
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|60
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM
|61
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|62
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|63
|Mariel Borgerink (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|64
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|65
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|66
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|67
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Claire Thomas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:08:40
|69
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:08:41
|70
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|71
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|72
|Amy Charity (USA) USA National Team
|0:10:36
|73
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|74
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|75
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|76
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|77
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:12:28
|78
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Rytger
|0:12:41
|79
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|80
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|81
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|82
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Rytger
|83
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|84
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|85
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|86
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|87
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|88
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|89
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|90
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|91
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|92
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|93
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|94
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
|95
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|96
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:12:46
|97
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|98
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:14:04
|99
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Matrix Fitness
|100
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|101
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|102
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|103
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|104
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|105
|Dani Christmas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|106
|Els Belmans (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|107
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team
|108
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|109
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|110
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:06
|111
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|112
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|113
|Kendall Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|0:15:06
|DNF
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|DNF
|Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Fleur Faure (Fra) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|DNF
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|DNF
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|DNF
|Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|DNF
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|DNF
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica
|DNF
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink Laclassica
|DNF
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink Laclassica
|DNF
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek Team
|DNF
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek Team
|DNF
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team
|DNF
|Evelyn Garcia (ESa) Lointek Team
|DNF
|Ellinor Huusko (Swe) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Olivia Overskov Jakobsen (Den) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Nina Krebs Ovesen (Den) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|DNF
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|DNF
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Matrix Fitness
|DNF
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|DNF
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|DNF
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) USA National Team
|DNF
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|DNF
|Sarah Borremans (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cynthia Huygens (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|DNF
|Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|DNF
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sara Fletcher (USA) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|DNF
|Karolien Liesens (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rianne Ver Eecke (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Celine Vanelverdinghe (Bel)
|DNF
|Jasmien De Boeck (Bel)
|DNF
|Adeline De Vestele (Bel)
|DNF
|Mieke Docx (Bel)
|DNF
|Ine Allaert (Bel)
|DNF
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel)
|DNF
|Ina De Pauw (Bel)
|DNF
|Jana Teirlinck (Bel)
|DNF
|Veronika Kormos (Hun)
|DNF
|Dana Rozlapa (Lat)
|DNF
|Terry Fremineur (Bel)
|DNF
|Mieke Leeman (Bel)
|DNF
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel)
|DNF
|Ilse Temmerman (Bel)
|DNF
|Eva Van Den Born (Ned)
|DNF
|Joyce Accoe (Bel)
|DNF
|Eltina Van Wijk (Ned)
|DNF
|Nele Van Maldegehem (Bel)
|DNF
|Celine Verreydt (Bel)
|DNF
|Eveline Dergent (Bel)
|DNF
|Joyce Willems (Bel)
|DNF
|Laura Van Geyt (Bel)
|DNF
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel)
|DNF
|Laurence Thill (Lux)
