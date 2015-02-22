Trending

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women past winners

Champions 2006-2014

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Amy Pieters (NED) Team Giant-Shimano
2013Tiffany Cromwell (AUS) Orica-AIS
2012Loes Gunnewijk (NED) Orica-AIS
2011Emma Johansson (SWE) Red Sun Cycling Team
2010Emma Johansson (SWE) Red Sun Cycling Team
2009Suzanne de Goede (NED) Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung
2008Kirsten Wild (NED) AA-Drink Cycling Team
2007Mie Lacota (DEN) Team Flexpoint
2006Suzanne de Goede (NED) AA Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews