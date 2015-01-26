Gallery: Marianne Vos and Rabo Liv head into season with confidence

Image 1 of 21 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 21 Anouchka Koster (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 21 The press conference (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 21 Kasya Niewiadoma (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 21 Kasya Niewiadoma (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 21 Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 21 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 21 Marianne Vos and Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 21 The 2015 Rabo-Liv team presentation (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 21 Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 21 Anna Knauer (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 21 Shara Gillow (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 21 Moniek Tenniglo (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 21 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 21 World Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 21 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 17 of 21 The 2015 Rabo-Liv team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 18 of 21 The 2015 Raobbank Development team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 19 of 21 Shara Gillow (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 20 of 21 Shara Gillow (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 21 of 21 Marianne Vos, Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Lucinda Brand (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

The 2015 Rabo Liv team was presented in Emmen today, adding three new names to the list of top riders who will support world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Marianne Vos. Although the team lost Annemiek van Vleuten and Iris Slappendel to Bigla, and Sabrina Stultiens to Liv-Plantur, the Dutch team is boosted by the arrival of Australian Shara Gillow.

"We started out the season a bit rough, but once the team got up to steam there was no holding us back," Vos recalled of last season. "Collectively, we won almost everything there was to win."

Though the team was hard to top last year, the playing field is quite a bit different in 2015. Riders have shifted teams, and the power balance has shifted, but with the key Rabo Liv players Vos, Ferrand-Prevot, Anna van der Breggen and Lucinda Brand staying put, the squad should retain much of its dominance.

"We have full confidence in our new team," said the new team manager Eric van den Boom. "The established values will undoubtedly show again and we expect the new riders soon find their feet. We trust that they find their role and get in the team. "

Rabo Liv for 2015: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Marianne Vos, Lucinda Brand, Anna van der Breggen, Shara Gillow, Roxanne Knetemann, Thalita de Jong, Anna Knauer, Kasya Niewiadoma, Anouchka Koster, and Moniek Tenniglo.