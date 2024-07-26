‘I can see that winning is possible’ – Grace Brown chases Australia’s first Olympic Games women’s time trial medal

‘I’m aiming for that gold medal, and if I fall short and land on the podium, I’m still going to be really happy’

BRESCIA ITALY JULY 07 Grace Brown of Australia and Team FDJ SUEZ sprints during the 35th Giro dItalia Women 2024 Stage 1 a 157km individual time trial stage from Brescia to Brescia UCIWWT on July 07 2024 in Brescia Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Australian champion Grace Brown at the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the clock ticks down on Grace Brown's final months as a professional cyclist, she is hoping to deliver the ultimate swan song – a gold for Australia, or at least a first-ever medal for the nation in the women's time trial at the Paris Olympic Games.

The 32-year-old from Melbourne, who was a fourth-placed finisher in the Tokyo Games ITT, has lifted her game considerably since. She claimed silver at both the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, on the first occasion being 12 seconds behind Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) and then six seconds back from Chloe Dygert (United States).

"I think it would be hard to have really high goals if I hadn’t come that close before: twice now at the World Championships. I can see that winning is possible," said Brown in a news release from AusCycling earlier this week. "You still carry a little bit of hurt that you weren’t able to do it in those opportunities.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.