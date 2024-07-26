'Whatever the colour of an Olympic medal, it's worth gold' - Elisa Longo Borghini hopes for more Olympic medals

By
published

Italian hoping Lidl-Trek teammate Ellen van Dijk can win gold in Saturday's time trial

Elisa Longo Borghini
Elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini trained in the Paris rain one last time on Friday before representing Italy in the Olympic Games women's individual time trial on Saturday.

The recent Giro d'Italia winner already has two bronze medals won in the road races in Rio in 2016 and Tokyo 2021 but would love another. She finished fifth in the Rio time trial and 10th on the hillier Tokyo course and will then lead the Italian team in the road race next weekend, alongside Elisa Balsamo, Silvia Persico and Elisa Cecchini.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.