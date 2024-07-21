'There were times when I thought I wasn’t going to make it' – Chloé Dygert ready for third Olympic Games

By
published

'I’m here in Boise for the last preparation and feeling good' says American after tumultuous run in

Chloe Dygert (United States) at the UCI Cycling World Championships in 2023, where she won the elite women's individual time trial
Chloe Dygert (United States) at the UCI Cycling World Championships in 2023, where she won the elite women's individual time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloé Dygert was one rider who didn’t have to wait for the selection announcement to know she had secured a sought-after slot to represent the United States at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, as time trial world champion her place was secure, but that was where the certainty ended for the 27-year-old. 

The months after she clinched her second rainbow jersey in the race against the clock in Glasgow did not deliver the smooth run into the Olympics that she had been hoping for. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.