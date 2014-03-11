Mullervy takes first crit scalp in Old Pueblo GP
Ray, Fraser on the podium
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System)
|1:14:26
|2
|Alexander Ray (Hincapie)
|0:00:00
|3
|Gordon Fraser
|0:00:05
|4
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling)
|0:00:06
|5
|Todd Wells (Specialized)
|0:00:15
|6
|David Swanson
|0:00:16
|7
|Daniel Parkman
|0:00:18
|8
|Devin Clark (Sharecare Cycling)
|0:00:31
|9
|Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:01:01
|10
|Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:05:06
|11
|Isaac Howe (Champion System)
|0:05:06
|12
|Daniel Holloway
|0:05:06
|13
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
|0:05:06
|14
|Drew Christopher (Primal-Audi Denver)
|0:05:06
|15
|Tyler Coplea
|0:05:06
|16
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop)
|0:05:06
|17
|Kenny Polley (Landis/Trek)
|0:05:06
|18
|Matthew Holecko (Carlos O'Briens Racing)
|0:05:06
|19
|Chad Hartley
|0:05:06
|20
|Cesar Grajales
|0:05:06
|21
|Craig Streit
|0:05:06
|22
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:05:07
|23
|Elliot DuMont (Team O2)
|0:05:07
|24
|Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser)
|0:05:07
|25
|Braydon Bourne (Stevens Racing)
|0:05:07
|26
|Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:05:07
|27
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System)
|0:05:07
|28
|Matteo DalCin (Stevens p/b The Cyclery)
|0:05:07
|29
|Conor O'Brien (Stevens Racing)
|0:05:07
|30
|Eugene Boronow
|0:05:07
|31
|Victor Riquelme
|0:05:07
|32
|Brian Forbes
|0:05:07
|33
|Steven Muhle
|0:05:07
|34
|Rudopl Napolitano (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:05:07
|35
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:05:07
|36
|Grant Potter
|0:05:07
|37
|Nicholaus Schreiber
|0:05:07
|38
|Allan Rego (Champion System)
|0:05:07
|39
|Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:05:07
|40
|Patrick Lichen (Champion System)
|0:05:07
|41
|Jake Spelman
|0:05:07
|42
|Vasanth Coorg (Tribe Multisport)
|0:05:07
|43
|Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:05:07
|44
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:05:08
|45
|Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)
|0:05:08
|46
|Zach Stelling (Carlos O'Briens Racing)
|0:05:08
|47
|Colton Barrett (Sharecare Cycling)
|0:05:08
|48
|Taylor Skinner
|0:05:08
|49
|Matthew Jones
|0:05:08
|50
|Christian Page
|0:05:08
