Mullervy takes first crit scalp in Old Pueblo GP

Ray, Fraser on the podium

Image 1 of 10

The mens race finished under the lights.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 10

Champion Systems comes to the front in the final laps.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 10

The race starts to wind down as night falls on the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 10

Gord Frasier (Quark) riding in the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 10

The field tries to organize a chase group.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 10

The field gets strung out through downtown Tucson.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 10

Gord Frasier (Quark) came out to try his crit legs again.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 10

The mens field ready to go on the start line.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 10

The mens field stages before the start.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 10

Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems) takes the win after spending the evening in the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Conor Mullervy (Champion System)1:14:26
2Alexander Ray (Hincapie)0:00:00
3Gordon Fraser0:00:05
4Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling)0:00:06
5Todd Wells (Specialized)0:00:15
6David Swanson0:00:16
7Daniel Parkman0:00:18
8Devin Clark (Sharecare Cycling)0:00:31
9Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:01
10Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)0:05:06
11Isaac Howe (Champion System)0:05:06
12Daniel Holloway0:05:06
13Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:05:06
14Drew Christopher (Primal-Audi Denver)0:05:06
15Tyler Coplea0:05:06
16Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop)0:05:06
17Kenny Polley (Landis/Trek)0:05:06
18Matthew Holecko (Carlos O'Briens Racing)0:05:06
19Chad Hartley0:05:06
20Cesar Grajales0:05:06
21Craig Streit0:05:06
22Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)0:05:07
23Elliot DuMont (Team O2)0:05:07
24Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser)0:05:07
25Braydon Bourne (Stevens Racing)0:05:07
26Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman)0:05:07
27Kevin Mullervy (Champion System)0:05:07
28Matteo DalCin (Stevens p/b The Cyclery)0:05:07
29Conor O'Brien (Stevens Racing)0:05:07
30Eugene Boronow0:05:07
31Victor Riquelme0:05:07
32Brian Forbes0:05:07
33Steven Muhle0:05:07
34Rudopl Napolitano (Incycle-Predator Components)0:05:07
35Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)0:05:07
36Grant Potter0:05:07
37Nicholaus Schreiber0:05:07
38Allan Rego (Champion System)0:05:07
39Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)0:05:07
40Patrick Lichen (Champion System)0:05:07
41Jake Spelman0:05:07
42Vasanth Coorg (Tribe Multisport)0:05:07
43Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team)0:05:07
44Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)0:05:08
45Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)0:05:08
46Zach Stelling (Carlos O'Briens Racing)0:05:08
47Colton Barrett (Sharecare Cycling)0:05:08
48Taylor Skinner0:05:08
49Matthew Jones0:05:08
50Christian Page0:05:08

