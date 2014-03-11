Hall laps field, wins Old Pueblo GP
Allar, Kirchmann round out podium
Elite Women: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:51:00
|2
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:02:28
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:29
|4
|Sarah Lough
|0:02:30
|5
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
|6
|Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebe)
|0:02:31
|7
|Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepowe)
|8
|Kimberly Lucie
|9
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:32
|11
|Irena Ossola
|12
|Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:02:34
|13
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:02:35
|14
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|15
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycline)
|0:05:41
|16
|Morgan Brown
|17
|Joanie Caron (GarneauFactory)
|18
|Anne Donley
|19
|Marieke Blomme (Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team)
|20
|Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:05:42
|21
|Genevieve Krahn (Kruis p/b Repucom)
|22
|Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten)
|23
|Jacqueline Parker
|24
|Deborah LeedaleBrown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebe)
|25
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Racing)
|26
|Nicole Mitchell (Winners Edge)
|27
|Elizabeth Caldwell (Vanderkitten)
|28
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|29
|Chloe Welch (El Grupo)
|0:05:44
|30
|Katie Quinn (Vanderkitten)
|31
|Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|32
|Daniela Diamente
|33
|Reiley Pankratz (Landis/Trek)
|34
|Jane Berger
|35
|Stacy Mosora (Scarlett Fire Racing
