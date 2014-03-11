Trending

Hall laps field, wins Old Pueblo GP

Allar, Kirchmann round out podium

Image 1 of 13

Fans watch as racing gets underway in Tucson.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 13

Lauren Hall (Optum) first, Erica Allar (Colavita) second and Leah Kirchmann (Optum) in third.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 13

Erica Allar (Colavita) crosses the line for second with Leah Kirchmann (Optum) in third.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 13

Lauren Hall (Optum) takes the win in Tucson.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 13

Lauren Hall (Optum) leads a group after lapping them.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 13

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) watches as another rider comes to the front to work.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 13

Erica Allar (Colavita) tries to organize the chase group.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 13

Olivia Dillon (Colavita) makes her way through one of the tight turns.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 13

Lauren Hall (Optum) rides solo to lap the field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 13

Olivia Dillon (Colavita) and teammate Whitney Schultz lead the chase.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 13

Colavita works to control the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 13

Erica Allar (Colavita) comes to the front to cover the attacks.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 13

The women's field comes to the line.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:51:00
2Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:28
3Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:29
4Sarah Lough0:02:30
5Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
6Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebe)0:02:31
7Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepowe)
8Kimberly Lucie
9Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:32
11Irena Ossola
12Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:34
13Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:35
14Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
15Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycline)0:05:41
16Morgan Brown
17Joanie Caron (GarneauFactory)
18Anne Donley
19Marieke Blomme (Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team)
20Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:42
21Genevieve Krahn (Kruis p/b Repucom)
22Fiona Strouts (Vanderkitten)
23Jacqueline Parker
24Deborah LeedaleBrown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebe)
25Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Racing)
26Nicole Mitchell (Winners Edge)
27Elizabeth Caldwell (Vanderkitten)
28Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
29Chloe Welch (El Grupo)0:05:44
30Katie Quinn (Vanderkitten)
31Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
32Daniela Diamente
33Reiley Pankratz (Landis/Trek)
34Jane Berger
35Stacy Mosora (Scarlett Fire Racing

