Liam Magennis wins U23 Oceania time trial title

Jason Lea second, Cyrus Monk third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Magennis (Aus) NSWIS0:42:57
2Jason Lea (Aus)0:00:29
3Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac Pats Veg0:00:42
4Michael Storer (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:01:25
5Angus Lyons (Aus)0:01:30
6Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSWIS0:01:40
7Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:02:35
8Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac Pats Veg0:03:08
9Lewis McCrea (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing0:03:12
10Patrick Burt (Aus) Inform-Tineli0:03:23
11Alexander Holden (Aus)0:03:33
12Jordan Louis (Aus)0:03:43
13Lional Mawditt (Aus)0:04:12
14Nick Reddish (NZl) Olivers Real Food Racing0:05:07
15Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:05:22
16Callum Pearce (Aus) Van D'am Racing0:06:06
17Thomas Allford (Aus) Van D'am Racing0:07:30
18Hamish Webber (Aus)0:12:15
19Oliver Blaney-Brown (Aus) Team QUON0:13:47
DNSHarry Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
DNSTom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Pats Veg
DNSBrendan Cole (Aus) Team Natura Blue

