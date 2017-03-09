Liam Magennis wins U23 Oceania time trial title
Jason Lea second, Cyrus Monk third
U23 Men Time Trial: Canberra -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Magennis (Aus) NSWIS
|0:42:57
|2
|Jason Lea (Aus)
|0:00:29
|3
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac Pats Veg
|0:00:42
|4
|Michael Storer (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:01:25
|5
|Angus Lyons (Aus)
|0:01:30
|6
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSWIS
|0:01:40
|7
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:02:35
|8
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac Pats Veg
|0:03:08
|9
|Lewis McCrea (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
|0:03:12
|10
|Patrick Burt (Aus) Inform-Tineli
|0:03:23
|11
|Alexander Holden (Aus)
|0:03:33
|12
|Jordan Louis (Aus)
|0:03:43
|13
|Lional Mawditt (Aus)
|0:04:12
|14
|Nick Reddish (NZl) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:05:07
|15
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:05:22
|16
|Callum Pearce (Aus) Van D'am Racing
|0:06:06
|17
|Thomas Allford (Aus) Van D'am Racing
|0:07:30
|18
|Hamish Webber (Aus)
|0:12:15
|19
|Oliver Blaney-Brown (Aus) Team QUON
|0:13:47
|DNS
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|DNS
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Pats Veg
|DNS
|Brendan Cole (Aus) Team Natura Blue
