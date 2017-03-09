Trending

Elite Women's Oceania time trial title for Lucy Kennedy

Rebecca Mackey and Lisen Hockings complete podium

Lucy Kennedy riding to the win

(Image credit: Adrian Marshall)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Kennedy (Aus)0:40:04
2Rebecca Mackey (Aus)0:00:11
3Lisen Hockings (Aus) Holden Women's Racing0:00:16
4Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) RoxsoltAttaquer0:00:59
5Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Women's Racing0:01:00
6Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Holden Women's Racing0:01:09
7Erin Kinnealy (Aus)0:02:36
8Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing0:04:48
9Stephaine Frawley (Aus)0:05:30
10Ashleigh Hunter (Aus)0:06:58
11Poerava Van Bastolaer (Tah)0:10:35
12Estelle Tihoni (Tah)0:14:20

