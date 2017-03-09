Successful Oceania time trial defence for Sean Lake
Ben Dyball second, Olympic gold medallist rower Hamish Bond third
Elite Men Time Trial: Canberra -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Lake (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:54:32
|2
|Ben Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Team
|0:00:53
|3
|Hamish Bond (NZl)
|0:01:00
|4
|Jason Christie (NZl)
|0:02:38
|5
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:03:22
|6
|Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:04:35
|7
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Tineli-Powerstream
|0:04:31
|8
|James Ogilvie (Aus)
|0:05:09
|9
|Peter Milostic (Aus)
|0:05:18
|10
|Glenn Haden (NZl)
|0:06:03
|11
|Michael Freiberg (Aus)
|0:06:09
|12
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:07:47
|13
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Team
|0:07:52
|DNF
|Rhys Gillett (Aus)
