Successful Oceania time trial defence for Sean Lake

Ben Dyball second, Olympic gold medallist rower Hamish Bond third

Sean Lake (IsoWhey Sports Swisswellness) riding to the victory

(Image credit: Adrian Marshall)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Lake (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:54:32
2Ben Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Team0:00:53
3Hamish Bond (NZl)0:01:00
4Jason Christie (NZl)0:02:38
5Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:03:22
6Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:04:35
7Marcus Culey (Aus) Tineli-Powerstream0:04:31
8James Ogilvie (Aus)0:05:09
9Peter Milostic (Aus)0:05:18
10Glenn Haden (NZl)0:06:03
11Michael Freiberg (Aus)0:06:09
12Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:07:47
13Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Team0:07:52
DNFRhys Gillett (Aus)

