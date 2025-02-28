O Gran Camiño: Derek Gee wins, takes race lead in stage 3 time trial

Canadian beats Davide Piganzoli to victory by 17 seconds as former leader Magnus Cort sheds 25 seconds

ZURICH SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 22 Derek Gee of Team Canada sprints during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 Mens Elite Individual Time Trial a 461km one day race from Gossau to Zrich on September 22 2024 in Zurich Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) rocketed through the stage 3 individual time trial of O Gran Camiño on Friday, cruising into the race lead as the yellow jersey holder, Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) cracked on the long climb that featured in the first half of the course.

Cort could only manage fourth place on the day, losing 25 seconds to the Canadian. Davide Piganzoli (Polti-VisitMalta) was second on the stage and Maxime Decomble (Groupama-FDJ) was third.

