O Gran Camiño: Magnus Cort launches long-range sprint to win opening stage and claim first leader's jersey

By
published

Santiago Mesa second and Giovanni Lonardi third on extended straightaway along shoreline of Atlantic ocean

Uno-X Mobility team's Magnus Cort
O Gran Camiño 2025: Uno-X Mobility team's Magnus Cort wins stage 1
Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) parlayed a long sprint into victory on the opening stage of O Gran Camiño, holding off Efapel's Santiago Mesa and Giovanni Lonardi (Polti-VisitMalta) to claim the first leader's jersey of the UCI 2.1 stage race.

The Dane narrowly avoided a crash in the final kilometre when he hit an obstacle on the road and ran into another rider, but kept his cool on the wheels before hitting out with 250 metres to go.

